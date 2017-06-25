MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR Hãy chọn công ty BIOTECHPOOL chúng tôi, chúng tôi là đơn vị thi công trên lĩnh vực hồ bơi và ...
Number 123A, La Xuan Oai street, Tang Nhon Phu A ward, Distric 9, HCM city MST: 0312892690 Số tài khoản: 203474239, NH Á C...
  1. 1. MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR Hãy chọn công ty BIOTECHPOOL chúng tôi, chúng tôi là đơn vị thi công trên lĩnh vực hồ bơi và spa, là đơn vị thiết kế hồ bơi và đưa ra những giải pháp tốt nhất cho hồ bơi gia đình quý khách hàng. Công ty BIOTECHPOOL luôn được quý khách hàng lựa chọn là nơi có đội ngũ nhân viên giàu nhiệt huyết là có kinh nghiệm để cho quý khách hàng những lựa chọn đúng đắn về hồ bơi. MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR được công ty BIOTECHPOOL chúng tôi được nhập khẩu trực tiếp từ Hoa Kỳ. MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR đáp ứng về những tiêu chuẩn về hàng nhập khẩu.
  2. 2. Không bao giờ bảo quản hoặc xử lý chlorine một lần nữa bằng máy tự tạo làm sạch MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR Hệ thống MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR là một giải pháp thay thế đơn giản, giá cả phải chăng và tiện lợi cho hồ bơi gia đình quý khách. Tự động chuyển muối ăn thông thường sang cung cấp CLO. Không còn trộn hoặc đo hoặc lưu lại dung dịch lỏng hoặc viên CLO nữa. MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR tự động sản xuất ra CLO nguyên chất
  3. 3. mỗi ngày trong khi hồ bơi đang được lọc và phân phối nó đều khắp hồ bơi thông qua máy bay phản hồi trở lại. MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR sẽ làm cho nước hồ bơi của bạn tốt nhất có thể được, bao gồm không có mùi hôi hóa học nghiêm trọng. Nước hồ bơi của bạn sẽ mềm mại và mịn màng, có nghĩa là không có mắt đỏ hoặc khô, ngứa da. MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR dễ dàng cài đặt trên các hệ thống lọc tiêu chuẩn cho cả hồ bơi mới và hiện tại. CÁC TÍNH NĂNG MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR  Thay thế đơn giản cho chlorine.  Đảm bảo nước tinh khiết.  Dễ dàng, tiết kiệm chi phí.
  4. 4.  Nhẹ nhàng trên da và mắt.  Dây 14 „.  Kích thước liên minh: 1,5 “& 2”. MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR được sản xuất tại Hoa Kỳ. Đi kèm với bảo hành 2 năm. THÔNG TIN NHÀ SẢN XUẤT Tên Giá trị Loại bể bơi Trên mặt đất Nhãn hiệu RX Clear ™ Hồ bơi Đến: 20.000 Gallon MÁY TẠO MUỐI CLORUA RX CLEAR
  5. 5. Number 123A, La Xuan Oai street, Tang Nhon Phu A ward, Distric 9, HCM city MST: 0312892690 Số tài khoản: 203474239, NH Á Châu – HCM Số tài khoản: 0531000282551, NH Vietcombank CN Q2 Tel: 0862 787 969 – 090 3366 556 – 0901 846 888 Email: sales@biotechpool.com hoặc biotechpool.com@gmail.com WEBSITE: WWW.BIOTECHPOOL.COM GOOGLE PLUS: BIOTECHPOOL FACEBOOK: BIOTECHPOOL TWITTER: BIOTECHPOOL BLOG: BIOTECHPOOL

