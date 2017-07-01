MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD Khi các sản phẩm vệ sinh hồ bơi hay các máy lọc hồ bơi rất nhiều chủng loại. Sẽ khiến cho...
Sản phẩm MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD đã đạt đầy đủ tiêu chuẩn về nhập khẩu về thị trường Việt Nam. MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CAR...
THÔNG TIN SẢN XUẤT Nhãn hiệu Hayward® Loại bể bơi Trong Pools Up To: 57.600 gallon Hệ thống lọc Không có bơm Loại Bộ lọc B...
  1. 1. MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD Khi các sản phẩm vệ sinh hồ bơi hay các máy lọc hồ bơi rất nhiều chủng loại. Sẽ khiến cho quý khách hàng phân vân không biết sản phẩm nào chất lượng và có giá thành hợp lý nhất, hãy liên hệ ngay cho công ty BIOTECHPOOL chúng tôi để đội ngũ kỹ thuật viên hỗ trợ tốt nhất cho quý khách hàng để có giá thành tốt nhất và cạnh tranh nhất. Và MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD là một trong rất nhiều sản phẩm của công ty chúng tôi hiện đang có trên thị trường.
  2. 2. Sản phẩm MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD đã đạt đầy đủ tiêu chuẩn về nhập khẩu về thị trường Việt Nam. MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD có rất nhiều kích cỡ khác nhau để phù hợp với mọi diện tích hồ bơi phù hợp nhất của quý khách hàng. Bộ lọc dùng than hoạt tính ( Cartridge Filter ) là loại bộ lọc có công suất nhỏ chỉ dùng cho các hồ bơi gia đình hoặc Spa có chức năng hoàn toàn giống với 2 loại trước . Có thể lọc được những bụi bẩn có kích thước từ 10 – 15 micromet .
  3. 3. THÔNG TIN SẢN XUẤT Nhãn hiệu Hayward® Loại bể bơi Trong Pools Up To: 57.600 gallon Hệ thống lọc Không có bơm Loại Bộ lọc Bộ lọc hộp mực MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD để thực hiện trong các ứng dụng đòi hỏi nhiều nhất và điều kiện môi trường. Nhờ bộ phận lọc lớn của chúng, chúng có khả năng lọc hiệu quả hơn các bộ lọc mực khác có cùng kích thước và phạm vi.  Bộ lọc Cartridge Hayward® (dành cho bể bơi InGround) được làm từ vật liệu ABS mật độ cao.  Diện tích lọc 120 Sq. Ft.  Thiết kế lưu lượng dân cư 120 GPM  Bảo hành 1 năm cho bể. MÁY LỌC HỒ BƠI CARTRIDGE HAYWARD NGO GIA PHAT Production Trading Co.Ltd Number 123A, La Xuan Oai street, Tang Nhon Phu A ward, Distric 9, Ho Chi Minh city MST: 0312892690 Số tài khoản: 203474239, NH Á Châu – HCM Tel: 0862 787 969 – 090 3366 556 Hotline: 0901 846 888 Email: sales@biotechpool.com hoặc biotechpool.com@gmail.com Website: www.biotechpool.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hoboibiotechpool
