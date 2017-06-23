MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO II Qúy khách hàng đang phân vân không biết lựa chọn máy bơm hồ bơi nào tốt nhất và có giá thành ...
 Trên mặt đất và trên mặt đất hồ bơi.  Dây được bán riêng.  Tự mồi (hút lên đến 8 ‘trên mực nước).  Động cơ hạng nặng ...
Tên Giá trị Nhãn hiệu Hayward® Loại bể bơi Trên mặt đất Sức ngựa ¾ HP Pools Up To: 7.800 gallon MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO ...
  1. 1. MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO II Qúy khách hàng đang phân vân không biết lựa chọn máy bơm hồ bơi nào tốt nhất và có giá thành hợp lý nhất. Tại sao lại không liên hệ ngay cho công ty BIOTECHPOOL chúng tôi nơi có đội ngũ nhân viên giàu kinh nghiệm để tư vấn tốt nhất cho quý khách hàng. MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO II là sản phẩm của công ty BIOTECHPOOL chúng tôi được nhập khẩu trực tiếp từ Hoa Kỳ. MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO II là dòng máy bơm hiệu suất cao được thiết kế cho các bể bơi trên mặt đất. Kết hợp bền, chống ăn mòn xây dựng với các tính năng tiên tiến và các tùy chọn, MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO II thiết lập các tiêu chuẩn cho giá trị và hiệu suất. Đối với hồ bơi trên mặt đất yêu cầu hành động tự mồi, MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO II là lựa chọn chuyên nghiệp của bể bơi cho hiệu suất cao và chất lượng chưa từng có.
  2. 2.  Trên mặt đất và trên mặt đất hồ bơi.  Dây được bán riêng.  Tự mồi (hút lên đến 8 ‘trên mực nước).  Động cơ hạng nặng với trục động cơ bằng thép không gỉ và bộ phận bảo vệ quá tải tự động cho hoạt động không cần bảo trì.  Lớp vỏ nhựa chống ăn mòn chống ăn mòn độc quyền cho hoạt động ở mọi thời tiết và hoạt động êm ái.  100% nhỏ giọt bằng chứng, chống ăn mòn đôi kích thước cho cuộc sống động cơ dài.  Bộ khuếch tán độc nhất vô nhị.  Nắp cống để bảo trì máy bơm dễ dàng.  Tất cả các thành phần được tạo khuôn bằng chất chống ăn mòn PermaGlass XL để tăng độ bền và tuổi thọ cao.  Power-Flo II của động cơ hiệu suất cao, hiệu suất cao cho hoạt động êm ái.  Nắp che giấu cho phép bạn thấy khi giỏ cần vệ sinh.  Bánh cánh cao hiệu suất cao hơn 15% so với tiêu chuẩn Power-Flo II. THÔNG TIN SẢN PHẨM
  3. 3. Tên Giá trị Nhãn hiệu Hayward® Loại bể bơi Trên mặt đất Sức ngựa ¾ HP Pools Up To: 7.800 gallon MÁY BƠM HAYWARD POWER-FLO II NGO GIA PHAT Production Trading Co.Ltd Number 123A, La Xuan Oai street, Tang Nhon Phu A ward, Distric 9, Ho Chi Minh city MST: 0312892690 Số tài khoản: 203474239, NH Á Châu – HCM Tel: 0862 787 969 – 090 3366 556 Hotline: 0901 846 888 Email: sales@biotechpool.com hoặc biotechpool.com@gmail.com Website: www.biotechpool.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hoboibiotechpool GOOGLE PLUS: BIOTECHPOOL FACEBOOK: BIOTECHPOOL TWITTER: BIOTECHPOOL BLOG: BIOTECHPOOL

×