Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Managing Kubernetes Cost and Performance with NGINX & Kubecost

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Manage Microservices Chaos and Complexity with Observability
Manage Microservices Chaos and Complexity with Observability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Install and Configure NGINX Unit, the Universal Application, Web, and Proxy S...
NGINX, Inc.
Protecting Apps from Hacks in Kubernetes with NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
NGINX Kubernetes API
NGINX, Inc.
Installing and Configuring NGINX Open Source
NGINX, Inc.
Shift Left for More Secure Apps with F5 NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
How to Avoid the Top 5 NGINX Configuration Mistakes.pptx
NGINX, Inc.
Kubernetes環境で実現するWebアプリケーションセキュリティ
NGINX, Inc.
Software Delivery and the Rube Goldberg Machine: What Is the Problem We Are T...
NGINX, Inc.
1 of 7 Ad

Managing Kubernetes Cost and Performance with NGINX & Kubecost

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Software

Kubecost and NGINX have recently partnered together to provide a more comprehensive solution for managing cost and performance when deploying Kubernetes. The Kubecost platform helps organizations optimize and monitor their Kubernetes costs, while NGINX is a leading open source software web server, reverse proxy and ingress controller. Together, they offer a powerful combination of cost optimization and application delivery capabilities, enabling you to gain greater visibility into your Kubernetes environments and achieve better performance and efficiency.

On-Demand Link https://www.nginx.com/resources/webinars/managing-kubernetes-cost-performance-with-nginx-kubecost/

Kubecost and NGINX have recently partnered together to provide a more comprehensive solution for managing cost and performance when deploying Kubernetes. The Kubecost platform helps organizations optimize and monitor their Kubernetes costs, while NGINX is a leading open source software web server, reverse proxy and ingress controller. Together, they offer a powerful combination of cost optimization and application delivery capabilities, enabling you to gain greater visibility into your Kubernetes environments and achieve better performance and efficiency.

On-Demand Link https://www.nginx.com/resources/webinars/managing-kubernetes-cost-performance-with-nginx-kubecost/

Software
Advertisement

Recommended

Manage Microservices Chaos and Complexity with Observability
NGINX, Inc.
35 views
44 slides
Accelerate Microservices Deployments with Automation
NGINX, Inc.
66 views
36 slides
Unit 2: Microservices Secrets Management 101
NGINX, Inc.
101 views
25 slides
Unit 1: Apply the Twelve-Factor App to Microservices Architectures
NGINX, Inc.
753 views
23 slides
NGINX基本セミナー（セキュリティ編）～NGINXでセキュアなプラットフォームを実現する方法！
NGINX, Inc.
99 views
61 slides
Easily View, Manage, and Scale Your App Security with F5 NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
26 views
21 slides
NGINXセミナー（基本編）～いまさら聞けないNGINXコンフィグなど基本がわかる！
NGINX, Inc.
109 views
55 slides
Keep Ahead of Evolving Cyberattacks with OPSWAT and F5 NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
47 views
32 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from NGINX, Inc. (20)

Install and Configure NGINX Unit, the Universal Application, Web, and Proxy S...
NGINX, Inc.
126 views
Protecting Apps from Hacks in Kubernetes with NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
210 views
NGINX Kubernetes API
NGINX, Inc.
68 views
Installing and Configuring NGINX Open Source
NGINX, Inc.
453 views
Shift Left for More Secure Apps with F5 NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
97 views
How to Avoid the Top 5 NGINX Configuration Mistakes.pptx
NGINX, Inc.
30 views
Kubernetes環境で実現するWebアプリケーションセキュリティ
NGINX, Inc.
135 views
Software Delivery and the Rube Goldberg Machine: What Is the Problem We Are T...
NGINX, Inc.
38 views
Open Sourcing NGINX Agent and Demo
NGINX, Inc.
54 views
NGINX, Open Source, and You – Another Decade of Innovation
NGINX, Inc.
135 views
A Guide to Adopting Kubernetes
NGINX, Inc.
54 views
An Open Source Community Behind Your Firewall – Improving Developer Productiv...
NGINX, Inc.
23 views
The Future of Kubernetes Connectivity
NGINX, Inc.
42 views
OpenTelemetry 101 FTW
NGINX, Inc.
53 views
Inspiring the Journey: From Open Source to Scale Out to Self Service
NGINX, Inc.
40 views
It’s 2022 – What’s the State of Open Source?
NGINX, Inc.
41 views
Unit Rebooted – Real World Use Cases and Success Stories
NGINX, Inc.
25 views
Zero to Hero in Kubernetes-Native Java
NGINX, Inc.
27 views
Sumologic <3 Open Source
NGINX, Inc.
17 views
Deployable API infrastructure with NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
54 views
Install and Configure NGINX Unit, the Universal Application, Web, and Proxy S...
NGINX, Inc.
126 views
17 slides
Protecting Apps from Hacks in Kubernetes with NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
210 views
27 slides
NGINX Kubernetes API
NGINX, Inc.
68 views
35 slides
Installing and Configuring NGINX Open Source
NGINX, Inc.
453 views
13 slides
Shift Left for More Secure Apps with F5 NGINX
NGINX, Inc.
97 views
31 slides
How to Avoid the Top 5 NGINX Configuration Mistakes.pptx
NGINX, Inc.
30 views
35 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Project Milestones.pptx
AnujSharma754840
0 views
Dynamic Programing_LCS.ppt
manasgaming4
0 views
Software and its Types
Muhammad Yousuf Ali
1 view
Education Management software - Free Demo
Partum
0 views
Single Sign On using ADFS.pptx
Alireza Vafi
0 views
Sec.0a--Intro to pervasive computing 1.ppt
ahmadfaisal744721
0 views
The Microsoft DevOps Vision.pptx
AsoAlan1
0 views
7 Essential Features of ERP for Healthcare Industry
CinntraInfotech
0 views
#1 Website Development Company in India
Dream Cyber Infoway
0 views
{10.0} Test Driven Development.pptx
AmalEldhose2
0 views
強化學習的王者之旅
Frank Fang Kuo Yu
6 views
Sec.0a--Intro to pervasive computing 2.ppt
ahmadfaisal744721
0 views
International Conference on NLP & Signal (NLPSIG 2023)
ijesajournal
0 views
Chapter 7 - Constructors.pdf
KavitaHegde4
0 views
Sec.0a--Intro to pervasive computing 4.ppt
ahmadfaisal744721
0 views
javascript-basics.ppt
ahmadfaisal744721
0 views
Security Practices - Logging.pptx
Alireza Vafi
0 views
Sec.0a--Intro to pervasive computing 8.ppt
ahmadfaisal744721
0 views
DFD.ppt
sarahabbas40
0 views
Threat Intelligence for IoT Security.pdf
Ajay Gangakhedkar
0 views
Project Milestones.pptx
AnujSharma754840
0 views
1 slide
Dynamic Programing_LCS.ppt
manasgaming4
0 views
32 slides
Software and its Types
Muhammad Yousuf Ali
1 view
15 slides
Education Management software - Free Demo
Partum
0 views
6 slides
Single Sign On using ADFS.pptx
Alireza Vafi
0 views
44 slides
Sec.0a--Intro to pervasive computing 1.ppt
ahmadfaisal744721
0 views
8 slides
Advertisement

Managing Kubernetes Cost and Performance with NGINX & Kubecost

  1. 1. Managing Kubernetes Cost and Performance with NGINX & Kubecost Jesse Goodier – Lead Solutions Architect Damian Curry – Community & Alliances Technical Director April 11, 2023
  2. 2. ©2022 F5 2 Agenda Welcome Overview of NGINX & KubeCost Better Together Demo Q & A
  3. 3. ©2022 F5 3 KubeCost & NGINX 1. Visibility 2. Optimization 3. Governance
  4. 4. ©2022 F5 4 Architecture Multi- Cluster
  5. 5. ©2022 F5 5 Network Cost Visibility 1. What applications are driving costs? 2. Can costs be reduced? 3. How accurate is Kubecost? - By default - With optional daemonset Network Transfer Costs are Significant
  6. 6. ©2022 F5 6 Resources 1. Kubecost Installation: https://docs.kubecost.com/install-and- configure/install 2. Network costs allocation: https://docs.kubecost.com/using- kubecost/getting-started/cost-allocation/network-allocation 3. Enterprise Architecture: https://docs.kubecost.com/install-and- configure/install/multi-cluster/federated-etl
  7. 7. ©2022 F5 7 Questions?

×