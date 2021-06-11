Lotus Eco System

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Token of Appreciation Give to Grow
3000 years ago Everyone printed their own money
But then It became a priviledge, and … power.
Fast forward 2009… Everyone can print (…ugh…mine…) money again...
But… ? What if I am not a miner? Is it the only way to create value (money) via mining?
How are values created?
Network Values Network values are added to attract more users. There are more to add values than just mining. Users
Lotus Currency Value-Creation Circles
Keepers Passive Rewards Miners mine when there is value Use Utilities Security Logos Foundation Miners Infrastruc ture Use...
Sounds interesting… Where can I get some?
There will be only 21M Bitcoins ever printed Why do I want to give my Bitcoin? HODL!
Lotus Tokens are given to show appreciation Give to Grow.
Infrastructure Funding (50% of block issuance) Logos Foundation (1 Share) Funding Projects 12 Shares Support Project 1 Pro...
A brief history BTC BCH BCHA Lotus is a fresh new chain built on top of BCHA (Bitcoin ABC)
But but… Bitcoin price jumps every seconds… How can I use such a volatile asset as a currency?
Lotus A stable currency for everyday use
Lotus Technologies Subtle but important changes
New Issuance = Log2(Difficulty)
Market Demand Coin Issuance Bitcoin Issuance Model Lotus Issuance Model Time Time Hashrate Issuance Hashrate Issuance With...
Fee Burnt 50% fees will be burnt
Market Demand Inflation Control – Fee Burnt Time Demand Total Supply Time Supply 21M Total Supply Bitcoin Capped Supply Lo...
Hashrate (MH/s) Difficulty Issuance / block Issuance increment 573 16 - - 1.145 32 260 - 2.291 64 520 100% 4.581 128 780 5...
But… I can use other stable coins, like Tether?
The most used crypto currency is not … decentralized. It can be used to manipulate Bitcoin price. Infinite supply Controll...
Lotus aims to become a fully decentralised stablecoin for everyday use.
Lotus Eco System Apps & Services
Lotus Core Apps and Services Mitra Smart Contract Vase Lotusd AbcPay
Current Supported Projects (June 2021) Logos Foundation The Saipan Institute StampChat Be.Cash Bitcoin ABC
Lotus Initiatives Public goods benefit all of humanity
Initiatives undertaken by Logos and partners Open Source Software Digital Privacy Humanitarian Effort Permaculture Renewab...
Lotus The Token of Appreciation Give to Grow
References https://t.me/givelotus Https://www.givelotus.org https://www.be.cash Mitra Read.cash : Smart Contracts vs Ether...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
68 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Lotus Eco System

An introduction of givelotus.org

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lotus Eco System

  1. 1. The Token of Appreciation Give to Grow
  2. 2. 3000 years ago Everyone printed their own money
  3. 3. But then It became a priviledge, and … power.
  4. 4. Fast forward 2009… Everyone can print (…ugh…mine…) money again...
  5. 5. But… ? What if I am not a miner? Is it the only way to create value (money) via mining?
  6. 6. How are values created?
  7. 7. Network Values Network values are added to attract more users. There are more to add values than just mining. Users
  8. 8. Lotus Currency Value-Creation Circles
  9. 9. Keepers Passive Rewards Miners mine when there is value Use Utilities Security Logos Foundation Miners Infrastruc ture Users Builders Value adds Builders create values to receive more values Values are not only created via mining. Keepers Builders Value-creation Circles
  10. 10. Sounds interesting… Where can I get some?
  11. 11. There will be only 21M Bitcoins ever printed Why do I want to give my Bitcoin? HODL!
  12. 12. Lotus Tokens are given to show appreciation Give to Grow.
  13. 13. Infrastructure Funding (50% of block issuance) Logos Foundation (1 Share) Funding Projects 12 Shares Support Project 1 Project 2 Give Lotus Core Team Project 12 New money is given away to 12 projects. The list of 12 projects are decided every 6 months.
  14. 14. A brief history BTC BCH BCHA Lotus is a fresh new chain built on top of BCHA (Bitcoin ABC)
  15. 15. But but… Bitcoin price jumps every seconds… How can I use such a volatile asset as a currency?
  16. 16. Lotus A stable currency for everyday use
  17. 17. Lotus Technologies Subtle but important changes
  18. 18. New Issuance = Log2(Difficulty)
  19. 19. Market Demand Coin Issuance Bitcoin Issuance Model Lotus Issuance Model Time Time Hashrate Issuance Hashrate Issuance With constant and scheduled halvening Bitcoin price often fluctuates greatly With market demand coin issuance Lotus will balance between network and price growth.
  20. 20. Fee Burnt 50% fees will be burnt
  21. 21. Market Demand Inflation Control – Fee Burnt Time Demand Total Supply Time Supply 21M Total Supply Bitcoin Capped Supply Lotus Adaptive Supply Bitcoin capped supply for Number Go Up (NGU), which is unusable as a currency and create high barrier of entry for new users. With fee burnt mechanisms Lotus Total Supply can expand or contract depending on market demand.. Fee burnt is higher vs new issuance Fee burnt is lower vs new issuance
  22. 22. Hashrate (MH/s) Difficulty Issuance / block Issuance increment 573 16 - - 1.145 32 260 - 2.291 64 520 100% 4.581 128 780 50% 9.163 256 1.040 33% 18.325 512 1.300 25% 36.651 1.024 1.560 20% 73.302 2.048 1.820 17% 146.604 4.096 2.080 14% 293.208 8.192 2.340 13% 586.415 16.384 2.600 11% 1.172.830 32.768 2.860 10% As further the difficulty goes up, the issuance growth rate is getting slower. Difficulty/Issuance
  23. 23. But… I can use other stable coins, like Tether?
  24. 24. The most used crypto currency is not … decentralized. It can be used to manipulate Bitcoin price. Infinite supply Controlled by private entity No provable backing. 21M capped supply Not stable for day-to-day transactions Pump Dump Tether - Bitcoin
  25. 25. Lotus aims to become a fully decentralised stablecoin for everyday use.
  26. 26. Lotus Eco System Apps & Services
  27. 27. Lotus Core Apps and Services Mitra Smart Contract Vase Lotusd AbcPay
  28. 28. Current Supported Projects (June 2021) Logos Foundation The Saipan Institute StampChat Be.Cash Bitcoin ABC
  29. 29. Lotus Initiatives Public goods benefit all of humanity
  30. 30. Initiatives undertaken by Logos and partners Open Source Software Digital Privacy Humanitarian Effort Permaculture Renewable Energy Human Rights When giving and accepting Lotus, you are supporting for
  31. 31. Lotus The Token of Appreciation Give to Grow
  32. 32. References https://t.me/givelotus Https://www.givelotus.org https://www.be.cash Mitra Read.cash : Smart Contracts vs Ethererum 2.0 https://t.me/givelotus2vn

×