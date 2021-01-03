Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BỘ CÔNG THƯƠNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHIỆP THỰC PHẨM TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – H...
ngày 27 tháng 9 năm 2020) Tuần 4 (Từ ngày 28 tháng 9 đến ngày 4 tháng 10 năm 2020) Phân tích các chỉ tiêu BCTC. Biết đ...
Tuần 8 (Từ ngày 26 tháng 10 đến ngày 1 tháng 11 năm 2020) Tìm hiểu quy trình sản xuất, quy trình bán hàng và tham quan...
Tuần 12 (Từ ngày 23 đến ngày 28 tháng 11 năm 2020) -Tìm hiểu quy trình vay vốn của công ty. -Biết được các loại giấy ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nhat ky thuc tap ngoc

6 views

Published on

ggggg

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nhat ky thuc tap ngoc

  1. 1. BỘ CÔNG THƯƠNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHIỆP THỰC PHẨM TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP Sinh viên thực tập Nguyễn Thị Tú Ngọc - MSSV: 2023170065 Lớp: 08DHNH2 Ngày Nội dung công việc thực tập tại đơn vị Kết quả thực tập Minh chứng/ Số tham chiếu Tuần 1 (Từ ngày 9 đến ngày 13 tháng 9 năm 2020) Tìm hiểu về tổ chức hoạt động, ngành nghề kinh doanh của Công ty. Nắm được sơ lược về lịch sử hình thành, phát triển, lĩnh vực kinh doanh, bộ máy tổ chức của công ty. Webside: Thuanloitrading.com, tài liệu từ công ty. Tuần 2 (Từ ngày 14 đến ngày 20 tháng 9 năm 2020) Làm quen với mô hình tổ chức trong Công ty, làm quen với các phòng ban, các bộ phận liên quan. Biết được cách thức hoạt động của Công ty, làm quen và phối hợp với các phòng ban. Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức hoạt động của công ty, sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức hoạt động của phòng Tài chính – Kế toán. Tuần 3 (Từ ngày 21 đến Đọc và xem sổ kế toán, BCTC. Hiểu được sổ kế toán và BCTC ở thực tế tại đơn vị. Số cái về doanh thu, nợ phải thu, … (bảng photo).
  2. 2. ngày 27 tháng 9 năm 2020) Tuần 4 (Từ ngày 28 tháng 9 đến ngày 4 tháng 10 năm 2020) Phân tích các chỉ tiêu BCTC. Biết được kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty trong 2 năm 2018- 2019. Số liệu đã tìm hiểu ở tuần 3 (BCTC). Tuần 5 (Từ ngày 5 đến ngày 11 tháng 10 năm 2020) Hoàn thành việc phân tích các chỉ tiêu BCTC. Biết được kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty trong 2 năm 2018- 2019. Số liệu đã tìm hiểu ở tuần 3 và đã phân tích một phần ở tuần 4. Tuần 6 (Từ ngày 12 đến ngày 18 tháng 10 năm 2020) Tập sử dụng máy Scan và máy photocopy và lưu trữ giấy tờ, tài liệu, chứng từ vào hệ thống. Biết được cách Scan và máy photocopy giấy tờ, tài liệu, chứng từ. Tuần 7 (Từ ngày 19 đến ngày 25 tháng 10 năm 2020) - Scan các giấy tờ thuế và chứng từ ngân hàng. - Tìm hiểu về một số dự án đầu tư của công ty. - Biết được cách Scan các giấy tờ, các chứng từ và lưu trữ vào hệ thống của công ty. - Nghiên cứu các bước để thực hiện một dự án đầu tư thực tế. - Giấy báo có, giấy báo nợ, hóa đơn thuế giá trị gia tăng,… - Dự án đầu tư của công ty.
  3. 3. Tuần 8 (Từ ngày 26 tháng 10 đến ngày 1 tháng 11 năm 2020) Tìm hiểu quy trình sản xuất, quy trình bán hàng và tham quan nhà máy sản xuất của công ty - Nắm sơ lược về quy trình sản xuất các phẩm từ nhựa và từ thép của công ty. - Ngoài ra, còn đươc tìm hiểu sơ về quy trình bán hàng và hậu bán hàng của công ty từ giấy tờ và tài liệu tại công ty. Tài liệu quy trình sản xuất, quy trình bán hàng đo lường sự hài lòng của khách hàng và tham quan thực tế nhà máy công ty. Tuần 9 (Từ ngày 2 đến ngày 8 tháng 11 năm 2020) Đọc và xem bộ chứng từ đầu vào, đầu ra. Biết được ý nghĩa từng loại chứng từ. Bảng kê mua hàng hóa, phiếu nhập kho, phiếu chi, bảng kê mua bán ra, phiếu xuất kho, phiếu thu. Tuần 10 (Từ ngày 9 đến ngày 15 tháng 11 năm 2020) - Đọc và xem bộ giấy tờ xuất nhập khẩu. - Tìm hiểu về quy trình xuất khẩu của công ty - Biết được ý nghĩa từng loại giấy tờ và những chứng từ đi kèm. - Nắm được quy trình xuất khẩu hàng hóa bằng đường biển của công ty. Hợp đồng thương mại (Sales Contract), hóa đơn thương mại (Commercial Invoice), phiếu chi tiết hàng hóa (Paking List), vận đơn (Bill of Lading), tờ khai hải quan (Customs Declaration), LC, chứng từ bảo hiểm, giấy chứng nhận xuất xứ, giấy đăng ký kiểm tra chất lượng hàng hóa. Tuần 11 (Từ ngày 16 đến ngày 22 tháng 11 năm 2020) Sắp xếp và lưu trữ các giấy tờ xuất nhập khẩu vào tủ hồ sơ. Làm quen với bộ hồ sơ xuất nhập khẩu, biết được cách sắp xếp khoa học và đúng trình tự để phục vụ cho quá trình kiểm tra, tìm kiếm giấy tờ. Các Hợp đồng thương mại (Sales Contract), hóa đơn thương mại (Commercial Invoice), phiếu chi tiết hàng hóa (Paking List), tờ khai hải quan (Customs Declaration)
  4. 4. Tuần 12 (Từ ngày 23 đến ngày 28 tháng 11 năm 2020) -Tìm hiểu quy trình vay vốn của công ty. -Biết được các loại giấy tờ để vay ngân hàng và cách thức vay, trả lãi và giải ngân. -Hồ sơ pháp lý, đơn xin vay vốn, biên bản xác định giá trị tài sản đảm bảo, … Tuần 13 (Từ ngày 30/11 đến ngày 05/12) Hoàn thành báo cáo thực tập. Hoàn thành báo cáo từ những công viêc được thực tập thực tế tại công ty. Báo cáo thực tập. ĐƠN VỊ NHẬN THỰC TẬP Công ty TNHH Sản xuất TM DV XNK Thuận Lợi

×