Book details Author : Kejian Gu Pages : 272 pages Publisher : Enrich Professional Publishing 2012-01-16 Language : English
Description this book The book analyzes the external influences, especially the influences of exchange rate variation, on
The book analyzes the external influences, especially the influences of exchange rate variation, on China s current industrial restructuring under the development of open economy and globalization. It concludes that the key driving force for China s industrial restructuring is the development of its external sectors, such as the exchange rate mechanism and new strategies in the financial economy s capital market. The influences of the exchange rate variation, which is exerted through a unique mechanism, over China s industrial restructuring would be more obvious. This book also suggests that in order to keep improving the industrial structure, China should actively adjust the exchange rate of Renminbi (RMB) and achieve dynamic comparative advantages.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  Book details Author : Kejian Gu Pages : 272 pages Publisher : Enrich Professional Publishing 2012-01-16 Language : English ISBN-10 : 9814298344 ISBN-13 : 9789814298346
  Description this book The book analyzes the external influences, especially the influences of exchange rate variation, on China s current industrial restructuring under the development of open economy and globalization. It concludes that the key driving force for China s industrial restructuring is the development of its external sectors, such as the exchange rate mechanism and new strategies in the financial economy s capital market. The influences of the exchange rate variation, which is exerted through a unique mechanism, over China s industrial restructuring would be more obvious. This book also suggests that in order to keep improving the industrial structure, China should actively adjust the exchange rate of Renminbi (RMB) and achieve dynamic comparative advantages. This book also suggests that in order to keep improving the industrial structure, China should actively adjust the exchange rate of Renminbi (RMB) and achieve dynamic comparative advantages. 