DỰ TOÁN KINH DOANH ÁO THUN CẦN BAO NHIÊU VỐN ?

Jun. 22, 2022
DỰ TOÁN KINH DOANH ÁO THUN CẦN BAO NHIÊU VỐN ?

Jun. 22, 2022
DỰ TOÁN KINH DOANH ÁO THUN CẦN BAO NHIÊU VỐN ?
Tham khảo : https://tt200.vn/tin-tuc/lap-du-toan-kinh-doanh-san-xuat-ao-thun-can-bao-nhieu-von-125.html

DỰ TOÁN KINH DOANH ÁO THUN CẦN BAO NHIÊU VỐN ?
Tham khảo : https://tt200.vn/tin-tuc/lap-du-toan-kinh-doanh-san-xuat-ao-thun-can-bao-nhieu-von-125.html

Economy & Finance

DỰ TOÁN KINH DOANH ÁO THUN CẦN BAO NHIÊU VỐN ?

  1. 1. CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN KẾ TOÁN DOANH NGHIỆP TT200 Địa chỉ: Lô số 102, đường số 1, Khu TĐC A, Vĩnh Thái, Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà : https://tt200.vn/ 1/6 Mail : Ngala.TT200@gmail.com Websites: TT200.VN MST: 4201 907 388 ĐT : 0934 002 856 - Zalo : 0934 002 856 DỰ TOÁN N ẤT INH O NH O TH N - : - : thu n l i cho việc kinh doanh ệ ệ : Ự TO N C C CHI PH N ĐẦ 1./ Chi Phí vải sản xuất đồng phục i v i v i thun, v i cá s u (v i từ công ty SX ra ho c bán ra) G ng từ 15.000 – 35.000/áo. 2 Chi Phí May o Đồng Phục Gia công áo c tr giá s ơ tròn : o c tr 18 000 – 22 000 ; o c tròn: 10.000 – 12 000 Và chi phí có th ơ , tùy thi t k áo có ph c biệt.
  2. 2. CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN KẾ TOÁN DOANH NGHIỆP TT200 Địa chỉ: Lô số 102, đường số 1, Khu TĐC A, Vĩnh Thái, Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà : https://tt200.vn/ 2/6 Mail : Ngala.TT200@gmail.com Websites: TT200.VN MST: 4201 907 388 ĐT : 0934 002 856 - Zalo : 0934 002 856 3./ Tiền Mua Bo Cổ Dệt Bo dệt áp d ng cho áo có c tr , c tàu, c ơ Giá bo dệt từ 6.000. – 9 000 4./ Chi Phí in và thêu gia công - Ti n in: h s tính theo s r ng hình in. S ng càng nhi u thì chi phí in càng r . Chi phí s ng 20-50 ơ 30 000 – 40 000 C c và sau áo. Gi i h n 4-5 b ng in. - Ti n Thêu: h s tính theo s ũ ằng máy công nghiệp 10-20 u thêu. Vì chi phí cao và phức t ng thêu logo ho c slogan nhỏ. Chi phí từ 10.000 – 20.000 ng 20-50 áo. S ng càng nhi u thì giá càng r ơ 5./ Chi phí quản lý Là chi phí . Chi m kho ng 10 -20% giá thành s n ph m. S ng càng nhi u thì chi phí s gi ơ n ph m.
  3. 3. CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN KẾ TOÁN DOANH NGHIỆP TT200 Địa chỉ: Lô số 102, đường số 1, Khu TĐC A, Vĩnh Thái, Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà : https://tt200.vn/ 3/6 Mail : Ngala.TT200@gmail.com Websites: TT200.VN MST: 4201 907 388 ĐT : 0934 002 856 - Zalo : 0934 002 856 6./ Chi phí vận chuyển L di chuy n s n ph m từ công ty dệt v i v công ty, v n chuy n gi a các ng, v n chuy n t i tay khách hàng. 7./ Chi phí thiết kế có th ơ n b ng thi t k trên máy tính bao gồm hình áo t ng quát, hình in chi ti t. c làm trên ứng d ng thi t k AI, photoshop, Corel Draw. N u IN s c tách màu, ho c n u Thêu s c v ũ máy thêu thực thi. Chi phí t m 300.000 – 500 000 ỗi mẫu. 8./ Chi phí nhân viên tư vấn C n viên có th ti p xúc v i khách hàng, cu c g p gi a khách hàng và nhân làm việc và thỏa thu ơ t hàng. 9./ Chi phí quản lý ơ ã ơ s n xu t, c n nhân viên qu õ ơ n xu k p th i can thiệp sửa ch ẫu thi t k . m b o ch => Sau khi th ng kê: C s n xu t 1 chi c áo thun là bao nhiêu? Cho s ng từ 20-50 áo? Giá áo c b ồm chi phí qu 70 000 – 110 000 Áo c tròn s 55 000 – 80 000 Giá chi phí qu n lý kho 20% SX áo c b : 85 000 – 130 000 ò : 70 000 – 100 000 Trên đây c c chi phí để sản uất o thun TT2 rất ong s ang i cho n thê nhiều iến th c ổ ích
  4. 4. CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN KẾ TOÁN DOANH NGHIỆP TT200 Địa chỉ: Lô số 102, đường số 1, Khu TĐC A, Vĩnh Thái, Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà : https://tt200.vn/ 4/6 Mail : Ngala.TT200@gmail.com Websites: TT200.VN MST: 4201 907 388 ĐT : 0934 002 856 - Zalo : 0934 002 856 C CH H CH TO N Ế TO N N ẤT M Y M C Áp dụng theo Thông tư 200 hạch toán kế toán sản xuất may mặc 1. H ch toán ệ a. Khi : N TK 152 – ệ ự 133 – Có các TK 111,112 b. L 154 621 623 627 Có TK 152 - Nguyên liệu, v t liệu c. Khi nh n l i hàng ã gia công ch bi n hoàn thành nh p kho, ghi: N các TK 152, 156 Có TK 154 – Chi phí s n xu t, kinh doanh d dang.
  5. 5. CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN KẾ TOÁN DOANH NGHIỆP TT200 Địa chỉ: Lô số 102, đường số 1, Khu TĐC A, Vĩnh Thái, Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà : https://tt200.vn/ 5/6 Mail : Ngala.TT200@gmail.com Websites: TT200.VN MST: 4201 907 388 ĐT : 0934 002 856 - Zalo : 0934 002 856 2. H ch toán 632 n hàng bán Có TK 152 155 156 3 N 111 112 131 Có TK 511- Doanh thu bán hàng và cung c p d ch v Có TK 3331 – Thu GTGT ph i n p (33311). C C CH H CH TO N Ế TO N GI CÔNG M Y M C Áp dụng theo Thông tư 200 hạch toán kế toán sản xuất may mặc 1. H i v ơ ơ ơ s n xu t (gia công) a. Khi xu : N TK 154 – Chi phí s n xu t kinh doanh d dang Có TK 152, 156 – Nguyên v t liệu, hàng hóa. b. Chi phí gia công v hàng hóa phát sinh và thu giá tr ă c kh u trừ: N TK 154 – Chi phí s n xu t, kinh doanh d dang N TK 133 – Thu giá tr ă c kh u trừ (m c này s c h ch toán n u có). C 111 1112 331 – Tài kho n này s c h ch toán chi ti t theo các tài kho i v i việc thanh toán.
  6. 6. CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN KẾ TOÁN DOANH NGHIỆP TT200 Địa chỉ: Lô số 102, đường số 1, Khu TĐC A, Vĩnh Thái, Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà : https://tt200.vn/ 6/6 Mail : Ngala.TT200@gmail.com Websites: TT200.VN MST: 4201 907 388 ĐT : 0934 002 856 - Zalo : 0934 002 856 c. Lúc nh n l i các hàng hóa gử gia công hoàn thành và nh p kho: N TK 152, 156 – Nguyên v t liệu, hàng hóa (nên m chi ti t theo các lo i hàng hóa). Có TK154 – Chi phí s n xu t, kinh doanh d dang d. H ch toán công ty may m i v ơ s n xu t (nh n gia công): ơ nh n gia công ph i ch ng m s theo dõi, ghi chép t t c các thông tin v toàn b tr giá c a v gia công. L ã c t ng doanh thu từ s ti n gia công trên thực t ơ c ng thì s h ch toán theo nguyên tắc: N 111 112 331 Có TK 511 – Doanh thu bán hàng, cung c p các d ch v Có TK 3331 – thu giá tr ă i n p (33311)

