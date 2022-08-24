Nexlar Entrance Gate Security Systems.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
When it comes to security, the entrance gate is one of the essential points of entry. A well-designed and properly functioning entrance gate security system can help keep your property safe and secure. They provide a physical barrier to deter intruders and help keep the property safe. As a result, they are a necessary security measure for controlling access in gated properties and office complexes. When choosing an entrance gate security system, several factors must be considered.

When it comes to security, the entrance gate is one of the essential points of entry. A well-designed and properly functioning entrance gate security system can help keep your property safe and secure. They provide a physical barrier to deter intruders and help keep the property safe. As a result, they are a necessary security measure for controlling access in gated properties and office complexes. When choosing an entrance gate security system, several factors must be considered.

  1. 1. Nexlar Entrance Gate Security Systems How to pick the right entrance gate security system for your property When it comes to security, the entrance gate is one of the essential points of entry. A well- designed and properly functioning entrance gate security system can help keep your property safe and secure. They provide a physical barrier to deter intruders and help keep the property safe. As a result, they are a necessary security measure for controlling access in gated properties and office complexes. When choosing an entrance gate security system, several factors must be considered. Here are some factors to consider when choosing an entrance gate security system There are various types of gate entry systems available, each with its own set of benefits. However, selecting the right one is often a challenge. Well, not anymore. Here are the most important considerations to keep in mind. GATE-TYPE & GATE- SIZE If you have a standard driveway, you will need a different security gate system than if you have a rolling gate or a fence. Sliding gates, for example, require a different type of security system than swing gates. A small gate can be easily breached by an intruder, so it’s crucial to choose a system that will provide adequate security. For example, a magnetic lock can be a good option for a small gate, as it can be installed out of reach and will prevent the gate from being opened manually. However, a telephone intercom or card reader may be a better choice for a larger gate.
  2. 2. FEATURES First, you’ll want to ensure the system has a reliable camera system that can provide clear images of everyone who enters and leaves the property. Additionally, it’s essential to choose a system that includes a powerful intercom system so you can easily communicate with visitors. Finally, you’ll want to ensure the gate is made of sturdy materials that can’t be easily breached. If those features aren’t what you’re looking for, you have several options, including cloud-based access control systems with audit trail functionality to choose from. Our experts can help. Call (281)407-0768 today for a free DEMO of Alfred360. HOW MUCH SECURITY DO YOU NEED? If what you’re looking for is a basic system that will deter opportunistic criminals, a simple keypad or proximity reader will suffice. However, suppose you want to protect your property from more determined intruders. In that case, you will need an integrated gate system with additional security measures such as RFID readers, traffic spikes, or CCTV cameras. WEATHER AND CLIMATE No matter where you live, it’s important to consider the weather conditions when choosing an entrance gate security system. If you live in an area with extreme weather conditions, you will need to select a system that can withstand the elements. Our solutions are built to withstand any weather. Contact us for a free consultation, and we will help you find the best weather- resistant gate security system for your property. PURPOSE & CONVENIENCE What do you need the system to do? Do you need it to deter intruders, or do you need it to provide a physical barrier as well? Once you have determined the primary purpose of the system, you can then begin to narrow down your options. The next thing to consider is how convenient the system will be to use on a day-to-day basis. If the system is difficult to use, you will likely bypass it altogether. This will defeat the purpose of having it in the first place. Look for a system that is easy to arm and disarm and provides clear instructions on how to use it. With a little bit of research, you can find an entrance gate security system that matches these criteria. Alternatively, you can book a free consultation with one of our experts, who will guide you and make recommendations after assessing your needs and budget. Here’s the number: (281)407-0768.
  3. 3. BUDGET CONSTRAINTS Factor in your budget. This is probably the most important because you don’t want to. There is a wide range of security systems on the market, and the price can vary widely. If you have a limited budget, you may need to compromise on features or choose a less sophisticated system. If you are looking for a high-security system for a gated community, you will need to spend more money. However, if you are only looking for basic security, you can get by with a less expensive system. While you want to find a system that fits within your budget, you also don’t want to sacrifice quality or security. Contact us for budget-friendly solutions. SIZE OF THE AREA YOU NEED TO BE SECURED This is one of the most important factors when making a decision. If you have a large property, you will need a system that can cover a wide area. Conversely, if you have a small property, you will need a system that can be placed closer to the entrance. For example, a small apartment complex may only need a simple keypad system, while a large multi-tenant community may require a more sophisticated system with multiple access points. Still don’t know which system is suitable for your property? Get in touch with our team today for a free consultation and expert advice. Tips on keeping your system functioning properly There is no denying that a gate security system is a necessary visitor access management addition to any property, whether residential or commercial. However, it is vital to keep them in order to maximize their benefits. Here are a few tips on how to do just that. – Keep the gate well lubricated – Keep the entryway clear of clutter to avoid malfunctions – Check the sensors to make sure they are free of dirt and debris – Perform regular maintenance on all integrated systems
  4. 4. Secure your property with the best in the business. We are entrance gate security system installers, meaning that we provide security systems built to last. With over ten years of experience, we have the knowledge and expertise to provide you with a gate system that is perfect for your needs. From residential to commercial properties, we have a solution for you. We install heavy-duty slide and swing gates, commercial and industrial turnstiles, gate intercoms, and more. Book a free consultation by calling us at (281)407-0768. We also offer free onsite surveys and price estimates.

