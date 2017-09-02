147 They are generic but they have a national patent. Inert, they occasionally swing into action only to be pulled down by...
Anand Ranganathan and Chitra Subramaniam sit with Abhinandan Sekhri and expound on the nature of India (and how reality can and is often stranger than fiction) through their book, The Rat Eater.

  1. 1. 147 They are generic but they have a national patent. Inert, they occasionally swing into action only to be pulled down by the weight of their own contradictions and confusion. Generally large, they manage however to slip through cracks and crevices, taking with them entire buildings complete with documents and cupboards. Here now, gone now. Susceptible to grease, the patent used to be called Pandeyji or Chaubeyji, strangely never a Srinivasan. Then Chulbul entered the vocabulary and changed the landscape forever. Out went whatever reason remained. The chulbulization of the Indian police has happened over years. If glasnost and perestroika can enter the language, so can chulbulization. If we can raise a sabzi- mandi jugaad to the level of international negotiations, why can’t we accept that Chulbul is the way we police ourselves and that the world might as well learn the ropes? Why blame chul when we bull? I Chulbul. You Chulbul. We Chulbul. They Chulbul. Bolo kitne Chulbul? Bolo, bolo. Bolo na. Chulbulator, terminator, calculator, tabulator, later later – come tomorrow. Vision: myopia. Mission: don’t know. But who cares. This case is anyway going to self- destruct in five seconds. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…Find the file. Find the file! The Rat Eater © 2017 chitra@thenewsminute.com anand.icgeb@gmail.com
  2. 2. 148 The country’s best kept secret is a question the guilty ask of Chulbul: what do you want? Since the wanting is directly related to the wanter and the wantee, Chulbul is often a middle person. This is unhelpful. Years of not knowing which leg to stand on or for that matter whether to stand, sit or crouch has affected Chulbul’s posture. Tight pants don’t help. That is not all. Chulbul is often asked to lie, un-lie, lie again, distort and look the other way. In the interest of survival and upgrade, Chulbul has a permanently tentative language which is servile, all accepting, all knowing, all un-knowing, here and there, everywhere and nowhere. It follows naturally that Chulbul’s method of work suffers. In most cases, Chulbul will arrive at a crime scene and ask the people present for gossip which they then report as evidence. How often have you seen or heard of Chulbuls interrogating the victims as if they were criminals? That’s because Chulbuls are forced to lead a life of crime and sleaze – that is what they see all around them. All Chulbuls belong to the Chulbul Party of India. We see a Chulbul accepting a bribe of hundred rupees. We report that to a higher authority, little knowing that they are also Chulbuls. Everyone’s a Chulbul. Chulbul is really a politburo hydra. But it is not Chulbul’s fault. Not at all. For this is a Chulbul country, a Chulbul civilization. To make stories comes easy to us. Hardly ever is isabgol required. Ours, after all, is a land of stories. Bad stories, good stories, true stories, concocted stories…heck, we heard stories even before we were born. All Chulbuls are Abhimanyus and the thana is Chulbul’s womb where, legs on table, exhaling noisily over garam chai, he hears and makes stories. Most of them are forgotten after a hearty laugh but some get into files and become the truth, the absolute truth and The Rat Eater © 2017 chitra@thenewsminute.com anand.icgeb@gmail.com
  3. 3. 149 nothing but the truth. Hearsay splits into two words like atomic fission. Hear. Say. The witness heard it. The victim said it. Enough for the gavel to be brought down. Dhara such-and-such ke tehet…three, seven, ten, fourteen years – the quantum doesn’t matter – what matters is that we the Chulbuls managed another ‘victree’. Arey yaar, sunn na! Bahul saal pehle… We might be malnourished but we tell great stories. Our umbilical cord only fed us stories, not micronutrients. And that is why we are all eternal, that is why we subscribe to the legend of Chulbul, right from the time we enter stark naked to when we exit dead. The Rat Eater © 2017 chitra@thenewsminute.com anand.icgeb@gmail.com

