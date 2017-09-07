SAFETY WATCH FOR WOMEN
 Designed by a working mother with two daughters overseas, Carah acts as a panic button while maintaining a stylish desig...
 The SOS function is activated by simply pushing the whole watch face for 2 seconds.  Activates the siren, places an aut...
 Set fitness goals  Count your steps  Track your calories
 Activate your phone’s camera for remote selfies with a simple click of the watch face.
 Visit dnx.kr or search for “Carah” on Kickstarter
Carah - Safety Watch for Women
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Carah - Safety Watch for Women

15 views

Published on

Designed by a working mother with two daughters overseas, Carah acts as a panic button while maintaining a stylish design. The SOS function is activated by simply pushing the whole watch face for 2 seconds.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Carah - Safety Watch for Women

  1. 1. SAFETY WATCH FOR WOMEN
  2. 2.  Designed by a working mother with two daughters overseas, Carah acts as a panic button while maintaining a stylish design.
  3. 3.  The SOS function is activated by simply pushing the whole watch face for 2 seconds.  Activates the siren, places an auto call to your pre-selected emergency contacts and sends those contacts your GPS location.
  4. 4.  Set fitness goals  Count your steps  Track your calories
  5. 5.  Activate your phone’s camera for remote selfies with a simple click of the watch face.
  6. 6.  Visit dnx.kr or search for “Carah” on Kickstarter

×