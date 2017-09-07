Carah - Safety Watch for Women

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Designed by a working mother with two daughters overseas, Carah acts as a panic button while maintaining a stylish design. The SOS function is activated by simply pushing the whole watch face for 2 seconds.
Activates the siren, places an auto call to your pre-selected
emergency contacts and sends those contacts your GPS location.
Set fitness goals
Count your steps
Track your calories
Activate your phone’s camera for remote selfies with a simple click of
the watch face.
