Mark Nichols prepared this presentation for Muncie NewsTrain on March 24, 2018. He is a data journalist on the national investigations team for USA Today. It discusses why to use data in reporting, how to get started with data, how to find data, and where to learn more about data. It accompanies a presentation: Data-Driven Stories off Your Beat. NewsTrain is a training initiative of Associated Press Media Editors (APME). More info: http://bit.ly/NewsTrain