Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TIPS FOR WOMEN WITH HEAVY PERIODS SOURCE: HTTPS://WWW.NEWSLODGE.COM.NG/TIPS-FOR-WOMEN-WITH-HEAVY-PERIODS/
TIPS FOR WOMEN WITH HEAVY PERIODS ▪ If you have a heavy period, once you learn to manage it, you will feel more confident ...
STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE ON HOW TO CALCULATE YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE WITH EASE READ FROM SOURCE HTTPS://WWW.NEWSLODGE.COM.NG/TIPS-F...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tips For Women With Heavy Periods

23 views

Published on

Step-by-step guide on how to calculate your menstrual cycle with ease

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tips For Women With Heavy Periods

  1. 1. TIPS FOR WOMEN WITH HEAVY PERIODS SOURCE: HTTPS://WWW.NEWSLODGE.COM.NG/TIPS-FOR-WOMEN-WITH-HEAVY-PERIODS/
  2. 2. TIPS FOR WOMEN WITH HEAVY PERIODS ▪ If you have a heavy period, once you learn to manage it, you will feel more confident and comfortable during that time of the month. There is nothing to worry about, but if your flow is out of the ordinary, you should see your doctor. SOURCE: https://www.newslodge.com.ng/tips-for-women-with-heavy-periods/
  3. 3. STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE ON HOW TO CALCULATE YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE WITH EASE READ FROM SOURCE HTTPS://WWW.NEWSLODGE.COM.NG/TIPS-FOR-WOMEN-WITH-HEAVY-PERIODS/ SOURCE: https://www.newslodge.com.ng/tips-for-women-with-heavy-periods/

×