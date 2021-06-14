Successfully reported this slideshow.
BLOGGER AUTOR: NEWMAN RUBIERA
Education
Jun. 14, 2021

Blogger

Infopresentación sobre Blgger

Blogger

  1. 1. BLOGGER AUTOR: NEWMAN RUBIERA
  2. 2. ¿Qué es Blogger? Blogger es un servicio que permite la creación de blogs en línea de manera sencilla sin tener ningún conocimiento de programación o diseño web. Cada usuario podrá elegir el nombre de dominio que decida y realizar publicaciones sobre cualquier temática.
  3. 3. Utilidades didácticas de Blogger Creación de un blog para el profesor donde publicar las lecciones de cada día (incluso grabadas en video), ejercicios o archivos con resúmenes. También se puede utilizar como espacio de debate entre los alumnos con el uso de comentarios. Utilizar el blog como un lugar de exposición de los alumnos donde puedan publicar sus tareas, comentarios de texto, dibujos o diario personal. Publicación de eventos del centro escolar para que padres y alumnos estén al día de todas las actividades que se organizan.
  4. 4. Pasos para la creación de un blog Es necesario tener una cuenta de Google, con la que deberemos iniciar sesión y acceder a la web de Blogger. Una vez en la página principal debemos registramos con nuestros datos indicando el nombre que queremos para nuestro blog.
  5. 5. Configuración del blog Una vez completamos el registro ya podremos acceder al panel de configuración de Blogger para cambiar todas sus opciones y su aspecto. Para crear un post solo es necesario seguir los siguientes pasos: • Acceder al panel de administración de Blogger. • Hacer click sobre el botón “Entrada Nueva”. • Rellenar el título del artículo y luego redactar su contenido.
  6. 6. Fuentes Rock C. (2019) Descubre qué es Blogger y cómo crear un blog gratis en Google. Consultado, 14 junio 2021. disponible en https://rockcontent.com/es/blog/blogger/

