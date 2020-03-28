Mth 216 t mth216t mth 216t education for service uopstudy.com

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MTH/216T QUANTITATIVE REASONING II The Latest Version A+ Study Guide ********************************************** MTH 21...
MTH 216T Wk 3 - Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 4, "Logic and Sets," to learn about T/F statements, ...
77 86 95 104 Question 3 What are m and b in the linear equation, using the common meanings of m and b? 1 + 4x + 6 - x = y ...
The blue line is for refinancing, which starts cheaper but eventually is costlier The blue line is for refinancing, which ...
y = 2x for x of 4 or less / y = 2x + 3x for x of 5 or more y = 2x for x of 4 or less / y = 8 + 3(x - 4) for x of 5 or more...
20 Question 9 The formula in cell B1 is =A$2. Autofill is used by dragging B1's autofill box across to C1, D1, and E1. Wha...
1970 1980 2000 2010 Question 12 For which of the following sets of data should a stacked bar chart be used? The average he...
3 over 4 of the totaltime Question 14 For the given fact below, which subsequent true/false statement is true? Fact: Mel r...
Unknown Question 16 Given: If X, then Y. If Y, then Z. Y is true. So: X is unknown, Z is unknown X is unknown, Z is true X...
both forward and reverse. Statement 1: If Bo is Mel’s sibling, then Mel is Bo’s sibling. / Statement 2: If the sprinklers ...
Pages about Michael Jordan Pages about Michael, plus pages about OR, plus pages about Jordan Pages about Michael, plus pag...
Should receive a yellow card only if the player also delays the restart Should receive a yellow card only if committing al...
People like fruit Question 24 Given a function described as the table below, what is y when x is 2? 0 1 2 4 Question 25 Gi...
Of the 3 memberships, Monthly is cheapest for under 5 months, while Standard is cheapest for over 10 months. Platinum is c...
50 64 Question 29 What formula should be entered in A3 to compute A1 divided by C3? =A3/A1 =A1/C3 =A1*C3 =C3/A1 Question 3...
http://www.uopstudy.com/ MTH 216T Wk 4 - Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 5, “Statistics.” You must u...
What is the median of these figure skating ratings? 6.0 6.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 6.0 7.0 7.1 8.0 Question 3 Two owners of a...
Question 4 A media personality argues that global temperatures are not rising, because every year an increase is reported ...
Question 6 A group of 10 people is choosing a chairperson and vice-chairperson. They put all 10 people's names into a hat....
1 in 8 1 in 12 1 in 18 1 in 80 Question 9 Kay has an 80% probability of making a free-throw in basketball, and each free-t...
(10×0.9 + 50×0.1) / 2 = $7 (10 + 50) / 10 = $6 Question 11 Estimate the averageby first rounding to the nearest 1,000: 1,0...
Unable to tell Question 13 If a study determines the difference in average salary for subpopulations of people with blue e...
1/5 1/10 1/20 1/500 Question 16 A medication states that the odds of having an allergic reaction are 1 in 50. What is that...
3/(30×30×30) = 3/27000 = 0.0001 or 0.01% 1/(30×30×30) = 1/27000 = 0.00003 or 0.003% For More Classes Please Visit http://w...
  1. 1. MTH/216T QUANTITATIVE REASONING II The Latest Version A+ Study Guide ********************************************** MTH 216T Entire Course http://www.uopstudy.com/mth-216 ********************************************** MTH 216T Wk 1 - Using a zyBook-Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 1, "Using a zyBook." You must use this link to earn points. MTH 216T Wk 1 - Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 2, "Tables, Graphs, and Functions," to learn how tables and graphs apply functions. These skills will be important in the coming weeks. You must use this link to earn points. MTH 216T Wk 2 - Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 3, "Spreadsheets," to learn how to use spreadsheets. The topics in each section build on the skills you learned in Week 1 and are concepts you will encounter in real life. You must use this link to earn points.
  2. 2. MTH 216T Wk 3 - Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 4, "Logic and Sets," to learn about T/F statements, If/Then Statements and other forms of logic. Pay attention to how you can apply these concepts outside of class. You must use this link to earn points. For More Classes Please Visit http://www.uopstudy.com/ MTH 216T Wk 3 - Midterm Exam Complete the midterm exam. You have one attempt at the exam. So, be sure you review all previous course materials before attempting the exam. Question 1 Given a function described as equation y = 3x + 4, what is y when x is 1, 2, and 3? 7, 8, 9 3, 7, 11 3, 6, 9 7, 10, 13 Question 2 Given this equation for converting temperaturefrom Celsius (c) to Fahrenheit (f): f = (9/5)c + 32 What is f when c is 30?
  3. 3. 77 86 95 104 Question 3 What are m and b in the linear equation, using the common meanings of m and b? 1 + 4x + 6 - x = y m is 3, b is 7 m is 4, b is 6 m is 7, b is 3 m is 6, b is 4 Question 4 The figure below shows costs for a current home mortgage versus a refinanced home mortgage. Refinancing has initial costs, but results in a lower monthly payment. Which best describes the lines?
  4. 4. The blue line is for refinancing, which starts cheaper but eventually is costlier The blue line is for refinancing, which starts costlier but eventually is cheaper The orange line is for refinancing, which startscheaper but eventually is costlier The orange line is for refinancing, which startscostlier but eventually is cheaper Question 5 To draw a graph for y = 2x + 5, a person can draw a point at x of 0 and y of ___, a second point by going over 1 and up ___, and then draw a line through the points. 0, 5 2, 5 5, 2 2, 5 Question 6 A parking lot charges $2 per hour for the first 4 hours, then $3 per hour after that. Which equation(s) describes the totalcost y as a function of the hours x? y = 3x + 8 y = 2x + 12
  5. 5. y = 2x for x of 4 or less / y = 2x + 3x for x of 5 or more y = 2x for x of 4 or less / y = 8 + 3(x - 4) for x of 5 or more Question 7 Cells B1, C1, and D1 contain the values Seat1Row1, Seat1Row2, and Seat1Row3. If cells B1, C1, and D1 were selected, and autofill used to fill E1, F1, and G1, what would be the autofilled values? Seat2Row3, Seat3Row3, Seat4Row3 Seat2Row4, Seat3Row5, Seat4Row6 Seat1Row4, Seat1Row5, Seat1Row6 Autofill cannot be used for these values For More Classes Please Visit http://www.uopstudy.com/ Question 8 If A2 is changed from 5 to 8, what value will appear in C3 if C3 contains the formula =A2*2? 8 10 16
  6. 6. 20 Question 9 The formula in cell B1 is =A$2. Autofill is used by dragging B1's autofill box across to C1, D1, and E1. What formulas will appear in C1, D1, and E1, respectively? =A$2, =A$2, =A$2 =A$2, A$3, A$4 =B$2, C$2, D$2 =B$2, C$3, D$4 Question 10 Based on the line graph shown, how did Google's stock price perform between September 2015 and December 2015? The stock price did not change The stock price decreased The stock price increased Not enough information to determine the stock price performance Question 11 Based on the grouped bar chart below, in which year did the largest gap between men and women exist in the U.S. workforce?
  7. 7. 1970 1980 2000 2010 Question 12 For which of the following sets of data should a stacked bar chart be used? The average height of men vs. the averageheight of women The number of red cars vs. the number of red bicycles The total number of movies watched categorizedby science fiction vs. non-science fiction The averageageof surfers vs. the averageageof scuba divers Question 13 The total amount of time university students in the United States spend sleeping, grooming, eating and drinking, and traveling is about: 1 over 8 of the totaltime 1 fourth of the totaltime 1 half of the totaltime
  8. 8. 3 over 4 of the totaltime Question 14 For the given fact below, which subsequent true/false statement is true? Fact: Mel received in A in Math. Mel passed the math class. Mel failed the math class. Mel likes math. Mel took math this semester. Question 15 Indicate the most appropriate if-then statement that the English sentence represents: People 25 years or older do not pay an additional carrental fee. If a person is 25 years old or older, then the person does not pay an additional car rental fee. If a person is 25 years old or younger, then the person does not pay an additional car rental fee. If a person does not need to pay an additional car rental fee, then the person is 25 years old or older.
  9. 9. Unknown Question 16 Given: If X, then Y. If Y, then Z. Y is true. So: X is unknown, Z is unknown X is unknown, Z is true X is false, Z is true X is true, Z is true Question 17 Using everyday knowledge, which of the following statements is an if-then statement whose reverse is also correct? If the TV is unplugged, then the TV will not turn on. If the light bulb was recently on, then the light bulb is hot. If an ambulance has emergency lights on, then cars on the road pull over. If the wind is blowing, then the weather is chilly. Question 18 Using everyday knowledge, indicate whether the if-then statements are correct forward-only or
  10. 10. both forward and reverse. Statement 1: If Bo is Mel’s sibling, then Mel is Bo’s sibling. / Statement 2: If the sprinklers are on, then the grass is wet. Forward-only / Forward-only Forward-only / Forward and reverse Forward and reverse / Forward-only Forward and reverse / Forward and reverse Question 19 Given: If A AND B, then C. Given: The if-then statement's reverse is also correct. Given A is false, B is false. What is C? True False Both true and false Unknown Question 20 What pages will be favored for the given search? Search terms: Michael OR Jordan
  11. 11. Pages about Michael Jordan Pages about Michael, plus pages about OR, plus pages about Jordan Pages about Michael, plus pages about Jordan Pages about Michael, plus pages about Jordan, plus pagesabout both Question 21 The rules for a soccer player receiving a yellow card areas follows: IF a player delays-restart OR (dissents-by-word OR dissents-by-action) OR ((enters OR re-enters OR leaves) AND NOT (had-permission)) OR ((corner-kick OR free-kick OR throw-in) AND fails-respect-distance) OR commits-persistence-offences THEN the player should receive a yellow card A player leaves the field with permission. Later, the player re-enters the field without permission. The player: Should receive a yellow card Should not receive a yellow card
  12. 12. Should receive a yellow card only if the player also delays the restart Should receive a yellow card only if committing all the other 4 offenses too Question 22 What percentage of people partake in physical activity and abstain from smoking, but do not eat fruit and vegetables? 1% 5% 10% 14% Question 23 Given the true/false statements are true (facts), select the best logical induction made from those statements: Mo likes oranges. Jai likes oranges. Ben likes oranges. People don't like apples People only like oranges People like oranges
  13. 13. People like fruit Question 24 Given a function described as the table below, what is y when x is 2? 0 1 2 4 Question 25 Given a function described as the graph below, what is y when x is 3? 1 3 6 10 Question 26 The figure below shows total costs for three gym memberships. Which is the most accurate statement?
  14. 14. Of the 3 memberships, Monthly is cheapest for under 5 months, while Standard is cheapest for over 10 months. Platinum is costliest for any duration Monthly is cheapest for any duration except for 5-10 months Standard is cheapest for a duration between 5-10 months; other plans are cheaper for shorter or longer durations. Question 27 The figure shows estimated medical costs versus what a user actually pays for three health insurance plans with different deductibles. For which plan does the user pay the least for estimated medical costs of $4,000? $500 deductible plan $1,000 deductible plan $2,000 deductible plan The user pays the same for all three plans. Question 28 What is the value of cell C2? 2 24
  15. 15. 50 64 Question 29 What formula should be entered in A3 to compute A1 divided by C3? =A3/A1 =A1/C3 =A1*C3 =C3/A1 Question 30 Based on the vertical bar chart below, in which of the following months were approximately 10% of professional European soccer players born? January April October December For More Classes Please Visit
  16. 16. http://www.uopstudy.com/ MTH 216T Wk 4 - Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 5, “Statistics.” You must use this link to earn points. MTH 216T Wk 5 - Readings and Assignments Complete each section of Ch. 6, " Probability," to learn how to calculate probabilities, odds, percent chance, and expected value. Think about how the skills you learned in this course apply to your own life. You must use this link to earn points. MTH 216T Wk 5 - Final Exam Complete the final exam. You have one attempt at the exam. So be sure you review all previous course materials before attempting the exam. Question 1 What is the average? 3 4 5 8 2 4 5 10 Question 2
  17. 17. What is the median of these figure skating ratings? 6.0 6.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 6.0 7.0 7.1 8.0 Question 3 Two owners of a cattle ranch, Jo and Val, want to find the average weight for the ranch’s 200 cows. Instead of weighing all of the cows: Jo weighs 25 cows and gets an averageweight of 1,350 pounds (stdev 50) Val weighs 100 cows and getsan averageweight of 1,420 pounds (stdev 50) What is Jo’s margin of error, rounded to the nearest whole number? (The formula is 1.96 straight x left parenthesis StdDev right parenthesis divided by square root of straight N) 10 20 50 529
  18. 18. Question 4 A media personality argues that global temperatures are not rising, because every year an increase is reported such as 0.08 degrees C. The difference from the previous year is less than the margin of error of about 0.15 degrees C, so that difference should be ignored. What is a strong counterargument? Even 0.08 degrees is a lot and thus should be considered. The margin of error is just extra information and thus can be ignored. The difference with any previous decade is much greater thanthe margin of error. 0.15 - 0.08 is 0.07, which is still an increase and thus should be considered. For More Classes Please Visit http://www.uopstudy.com/ Question 5 An article reports that blue eyed people earn less than brown eyed people, with these numbers: average blue-eyed salary $35,000, average brown-eyed salary $37,000, p-value 0.45. Based on that reported p-value, and using the common definition of "statistical significance," which is the case? The results are nowhere near to being statistically significant. The results are almost but not quite statistically significant. The results are just barely statistically significant. The results are strongly statistically significant.
  19. 19. Question 6 A group of 10 people is choosing a chairperson and vice-chairperson. They put all 10 people's names into a hat. The first name drawn becomes chair. The second name drawn becomes vice-chair. How many possible combinations of chair and vice-chair are there? 19 90 100 10! (10 factorial) Question 7 A lock consists of 3 dials, where each dial has 4 letters. What is the probability of guessing the right combination in one try? 1/7 1/12 1/24 1/64 Question 8 About 8% of the U.S. population catches the flu each season. Assuming everyone has equal probability of catching the flu, about what are the odds of catching the flu in a given season?
  20. 20. 1 in 8 1 in 12 1 in 18 1 in 80 Question 9 Kay has an 80% probability of making a free-throw in basketball, and each free-throw is independent. Kay gets to take 2 free-throws, and must make both to win the game. What is the probability that Kay's teamwill win the game? 64% 80% 88% 160% (so 100%) Question 10 A company gives each worker a cash bonus every Friday, randomly giving a worker an amount with these probabilities: $10 0.9, $50 0.1. Over many weeks, what is a worker's expected weekly bonus? (10 + 50) / 2 = $30 10×0.9 + 50×0.1 = $14
  21. 21. (10×0.9 + 50×0.1) / 2 = $7 (10 + 50) / 10 = $6 Question 11 Estimate the averageby first rounding to the nearest 1,000: 1,000 2,300 2,600 2000 3000 4200 6000 Question 12 Both sets of values have an average of 13. Is Set A's standard deviation smaller, larger, or about the same as Set B's? (Note: This question can be answered by knowing the concept of standard deviation, without actually computing the standard deviation). Set A: 1 2 3 23 24 25 Set B: 8 10 12 14 16 18 Smaller Larger About the same
  22. 22. Unable to tell Question 13 If a study determines the difference in average salary for subpopulations of people with blue eyes and people with brown eyes is NOT significant, then the populations of blue-eyed people and brown-eyed people are________ different salaries. unlikely to have very likely to have guaranteedto have guaranteedto not have Question 14 How many values arein the range35 to 95? 62 61 60 59 Question 15 A restaurant will select 1 card from a bowl to win a free lunch. Jo puts 5 cards in the bowl. The bowl has 100 cards. What are the odds of Jo winning a free lunch?
  23. 23. 1/5 1/10 1/20 1/500 Question 16 A medication states that the odds of having an allergic reaction are 1 in 50. What is that probability statesas a percent? 1% 2% 4% 5% Question 17 A slot machine has 3 dials. Each dial has 30 positions, one of which is "Jackpot". To win the jackpot, all three dials must be in the "Jackpot" position. Assuming each play spins the dials and stops each independently and randomly, what are the odds of one play winning the jackpot? 1/30 = 0.03 or 3% 3/(30+30+30) = 3/90 = 0.33 or 33%
  24. 24. 3/(30×30×30) = 3/27000 = 0.0001 or 0.01% 1/(30×30×30) = 1/27000 = 0.00003 or 0.003% For More Classes Please Visit http://www.uopstudy.com/ Question 18 In any given year, a factory has a 20% probability of having an accident. About every how many years might the factory expect to have an accident? Every 1 year Every 2 years Every 5 years Every 20 years

