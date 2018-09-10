Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACC/291 PRINCIPLES OF ACCOUNTING II The Latest Version A+ Study Guide ********************************************** ACC 2...
On April 1, Moloney Meat Distributors sold merchandise on account to Fronke’s Franks for $3,500 on Invoice 1001, terms 2/1...
2019 May 1 Sold merchandise on account to Bill Gomez; issued Sales Slip 1015 for $1,200 plus 8 percent sales tax, terms n/...
29 Sold a dishwasher on credit to Mark Navalta; issued Sales Slip 106 for $500 plus sales tax of $35. 30 Recorded cash sal...
Credit Memorandum 102 for $100 plus sales tax of $7 27 Received payment in full from Bridgette Huffman for the sale of Sep...
$1,150 plus sales tax of $69. 15 Recorded cash sales for the period from March 1 to March 15 of $6,100 plus sales tax of $...
12 Issued Check 104 to Alaska Supply Company in payment of Invoice 5916, dated Septemb the cash discount. 22 Purchased ski...
2 NewTech Medical Devices is a medical devices wholesaler that commenced business on June 1, 2019. NewTech Medical Devices...
2019. The firm purchases merchandise on open account. The firm’s purchases, purchase returns and allowances, and cash paym...
2019 June 1 Issued Check 101 to purchase merchandise, $4,500. 3 Purchased merchandise for $1,700 from BioCenter Inc., Invo...
New Concepts Corporation Park Research Analyze: What was the amount of merchandise returned to vendors by NewTech Medical ...
15Issued Credit Memorandum 320 to Bowden Company for damaged merchandise totaling $300 that was returned; the goods were p...
1/10, n/30. 5 Purchased merchandise for $4,450, plus a freight charge of $120, from New Concepts Corporation, Invoice 1011...
return of damaged ski boots; the boots were originally purchased September 2 on Invoice 6672. 11Purchased ski jackets for ...
On January 2, The Public Legal Clinic issued Check 2108 for $450 to establish a petty cash fund. Indicate how this transac...
After matching these transactions to the company’s Cash account in the general ledger, Johanna noted the following unrecor...
Royal Jewels, a retail business, started business on June 25, 2019. It keeps a $300 change fund in its cash register. The ...
Check 712,$101 Check 713,$116 Check 716,$229 Check 736,$568 Check 739,$ 69 Check 741,$111 d. A credit memorandum shows tha...
f. An automatic debit of $263 on July 31 from CentralComm for telephone service appeared on the bank statement but had not...
advance. In general journal form, show the entry that would be made to record this transaction and the adjustment for prep...
On December 31, 2019, the Notes Payable account at Vanessa’s Boutique Shop had a balance of $90,000. This amount represent...
After all adjusting entries have been journalized and posted, what is the balance of the Prepaid Rent account? 2 On July 1...
The Green Thumb Gardener is a retail store that sells plants, soil, and decorative pots. On December 31, 2019, the firm's ...
e. On January 2, 2018, the firm purchased office equipment for $1,180. At that time, the equipment was estimated to have a...
Required: 1. Record adjusting entries in the general journal as of December 31, 2019. 2. Record closing entries in the gen...
Land 16,000 Building 107,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Building 16,700 Warehouse Equipment 19,800 Accumulated Depreciation—...
1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The expense accounts represent warehouse ex...
Income Summary 244,000 234,000 Sales 1,685,000 Sales Returns and Allowances 18,200 Interest Income 1,580 Purchases 767,000...
The data below concerns adjustments to be made at Coffee Bean Importers. Adjustments a. On November 1, 2019, the firm sign...
Required: 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The company does not classify its...
Office Supplies 1,400 Prepaid Insurance 9,600 Land 44,000 Building 176,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Building 52,800 Wareho...
Totals $2,624,880 $2,624,880 Required: 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The ...
Mortgage Payable 11,000 Colin O’Brien, Capital (Jan. 1) 322,350 Colin O’Brien, Drawing 68,850 Income Summary 129,600 126,7...
What percentage of total operating expenses is attributable to warehouse expenses? 3 Superior Hardwood Company distributes...
Warehouse Wages Expense 190,600 Warehouse Supplies Expense 6,200 Depreciation Expense—Warehouse Equipment 4,900 Salaries E...
  1. 1. ACC/291 PRINCIPLES OF ACCOUNTING II The Latest Version A+ Study Guide ********************************************** ACC 291 Entire Course Link https://uopcourses.com/category/acc-291/ ********************************************** ACC 291 Week 1 Practice: Connect Practice Assignment 1 Record the following transactions of Lisa’s Fashion Boutique in a general journal. Lisa's Fashion Boutique operates in a state with 8% sales tax. (Round your intermediate calculations and final answers to 2 decimal places): DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 Feb. 2 Sold merchandise for cash totaling $3,800 to customers using bank credit cards. Record the 2 percent discount on credit card sales at time of sale. 15 Sold merchandise totaling $2,100 to customers using American Express. 20 Received amount due from American Express, less their 3 percent discount, for sales made by customers using American Express on February 15. 2
  2. 2. On April 1, Moloney Meat Distributors sold merchandise on account to Fronke’s Franks for $3,500 on Invoice 1001, terms 2/10, n/30. Payment was received in full from Fronke’s Franks, less discount, on April 10. Required: Record the transactions on April 1 and April 10. 3 Record the following transactions of Fashion Park in a general journal. Fashion Park must charge 8 percent sales tax on all sales. DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 April 2 Sold merchandise for cash, $2,500 plus sales tax. 3 The customer purchasing merchandise for cash on April 2 returned $250 of the merchandise; provided a cash refund to the customer. 4 Sold merchandise on credit to Jordan Clark; issued Sales Slip 908 for $1,050 plus tax, terms n/30. 6 Accepted return of damaged merchandise from Jordan Clark; issued Credit Memorandum 302 for $150 plus tax. The original sale was made on Sales Slip 908 of April 4. 30 Received payment on account from Jordan Clark in payment of her purchase of April 4, less the return on April 6. 4 Main Street Distributors, a wholesale firm, made sales using the following list prices and trade discounts. What amount should be recorded for each sale? 1. List price of $6,000 and trade discounts of 40 percent and 15 percent. 2. List price of $7,300 and trade discounts of 25 percent and 8 percent. 3. List price of $7,100 and trade discounts of 20 percent and 5 percent. 5 The following transactions took place at Five Flags Amusement Park during May. Five Flags Amusement Park must charge 8 percent sales tax on all sales: DATE TRANSACTIONS
  3. 3. 2019 May 1 Sold merchandise on account to Bill Gomez; issued Sales Slip 1015 for $1,200 plus 8 percent sales tax, terms n/30. 15 Recorded cash sales, $5,800 plus 8 percent sales tax. 31 Received payment on account due from Bill Gomez for the sale on May 1. ACC 291 Week 1 Apply: Connect Assignment 1 Exceptional Electronics began operations September 1, 2019. The firm sells its merchandise for cash and on open account. Sales are subject to a 7 percent sales tax. During September, Exceptional Electronics engaged in the following transactions: DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 Sept. 1 Sold a high-definition television set on credit to Candy Cho; issued Sales Slip 101 for $1,600 plus sales tax of $112. 3 Sold stereo equipment on credit to Jim Peterson; issued Sales Slip 102 for $800 plus sales tax of $56. 7 Sold a microwave oven on credit to Bridgette Huffman; issued Sales Slip 103 for $400 plus sales tax of $28. 12 Accepted return of defective stereo equipment from Jim Peterson; issued Credit Memorandum 101 for $200 plus sales tax of $14. The stereo equipment was sold on September 3. 15 Recorded cash sales for the period from September 1 to September 15 of $10,000 plus sales tax of $700. 16 Sold a gas dryer on credit to Kathy Sundstrand; issued Sales Slip 104 for $700 plus sales tax of $49. 17 Sold a home entertainment system on credit to Mark Navalta; issued Sales Slip 105 for $1,600 plus sales tax of $112. 18 Received $620 from Candy Cho on account. 20 Received payment in full from Jim Peterson for the sale of September 3, less the return of September 12. 25 Gave Mark Navalta an allowance because of scratches on his home entertainment system sold on September 17, Sales Slip 105; issued Credit Memorandum 102 for $300 plus sales tax of $21. 27 Received payment in full from Bridgette Huffman for the sale of September 7.
  4. 4. 29 Sold a dishwasher on credit to Mark Navalta; issued Sales Slip 106 for $500 plus sales tax of $35. 30 Recorded cash sales for the period from September 16 to September 30 of $10,300 plus sales tax of $721. Required: Record the transactions in a general journal. Analyze: What portion of the sales during September were for entertainment items? Assume the cash sales transactions are for non-entertainment items. (Hint: Do not forget to reduce sales by any sales returns or allowances.) 2 Exceptional Electronics began operations September 1, 2019. The firm sells its merchandise for cash and on open account. Sales are subject to a 7 percent sales tax. During September, Exceptional Electronics engaged in the following transactions. DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 Sept. 1 Sold a high-definition television set on credit to Candy Cho; issued Sales Slip 101 for $3,200 plus sales tax of $224. 3 Sold stereo equipment on credit to Jim Peterson; issued Sales Slip 102 for $1,000 plus sales tax of $70. 7 Sold a microwave oven on credit to Bridgette Huffman; issued Sales Slip 103 for $400 plus sales tax of $28. 12 Accepted return of defective stereo equipment from Jim Peterson; issued Credit Memorandum 101 for $200 plus sales tax of $14. The stereo equipment was sold on September 3. 15 Recorded cash sales for the period from September 1 to September 15 of $9,000 plus sales tax of $630. 16 Sold a gas dryer on credit to Kathy Sundstrand; issued Sales Slip 104 for $700 plus sales tax of $49. 17 Sold a home entertainment system on credit to Mark Navalta; issued Sales Slip 105 for $2,200 plus sales tax of $154. 18 Received $780 from Candy Cho on account. 20 Received payment in full from Jim Peterson for the sale of September 3, less the return of September 12. 25 Gave Mark Navalta an allowance because of scratches on his home entertainment system sold on September 17, Sales Slip 105; issued
  5. 5. Credit Memorandum 102 for $100 plus sales tax of $7 27 Received payment in full from Bridgette Huffman for the sale of September 7 29 Sold a dishwasher on credit to Mark Navalta; issued Sales Slip 106 for $500 plus sales tax of $35. 30 Recorded cash sales for the period from September 16 to September 30 of $11,900 plus sales tax of $833. GENERAL LEDGER ACCOUNTS 101 Cash 401 Sales 111 Accounts Receivable 421 Sales Returns and Allowances 221 Sales Tax Payable ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE LEDGER ACCOUNTS Candy Cho Jim Peterson Bridgette Huffman Kathy Sundstrand Mark Navalta Required: 2. Post the entries from the general journal into the appropriate accounts in the general ledger and in the accounts receivable ledger. 3. Prepare a schedule of accounts receivable. Analyze: What is the amount of sales tax owed at September 30, 2019? 3 The Appliance Store began operations March 1, 2019. The firm sells its merchandise for cash and on open account. Sales are subject to a 6 percent sales tax. During March, The Appliance Store engaged in the following transactions: DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 March 1 Sold merchandise on credit to Dave Allen; issued Sales Slip 101 for $550 plus sales tax of $33. 4 Sold merchandise on credit to Castor Phan; issued Sales Slip 102 for $850 plus sales tax of $51. 12 Sold merchandise on credit to Chris Hughes; issued Sales Slip 103 for
  6. 6. $1,150 plus sales tax of $69. 15 Recorded cash sales for the period from March 1 to March 15 of $6,100 plus sales tax of $366. 25 Sold merchandise on credit to Brian Cooley; issued Sales Slip 104 for $800 plus sales tax of $48. 28 Received a check from Castor Phan of $270 to apply toward his account. 31 Recorded cash sales for the period from March 16 to March 31 of $3,000 plus sales tax of $180. 31 Received payment in full from Dave Allen for the sale of March 1. Required: 1. Record the transactions in a general journal. 2. Post the entries from the general journal to the appropriate general ledger accounts. GENERAL LEDGER ACCOUNTS 101 Cash 221 Sales Tax Payable 111 Accounts Receivable 401 Sales Analyze: What were the total cash receipts during March? ACC 291 Week 2 Practice: Connect Practice Assignment 1 Big Country Ski Shop is a retail store that sells ski equipment and clothing. Big Country Ski Shop commenced business on September 1, 2019. The firm purchases merchandise on open account. The firm’s purchases, purchase returns and allowances, and cash payments on account during September 2019 follow: DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 Sept. 2 Purchased ski boots for $6,600 plus a freight charge of $310 from Colorado Ski Shop 6672, terms n/30. 3 Purchased skis for $12,200 from Alaska Supply Company, Invoice 5916; terms 3/10, n/30. 7 Received Credit Memorandum 165 for $1,000 from Colorado Ski Shop for return of dam boots; the boots were originally purchased September 2 on Invoice 6672. 11 Purchased ski jackets for $5,000 from Cold Mountain Clothing Company, Invoice 4091, te
  7. 7. 12 Issued Check 104 to Alaska Supply Company in payment of Invoice 5916, dated Septemb the cash discount. 22 Purchased ski poles for $4,760 plus a freight charge of $170 from Alaska Supply Company 5950, terms 3/10, n/30. 23 Purchased ski pants for $3,250 from Swenson Ski Goods, Invoice 528, terms n/30. 25 Received Credit Memorandum 245 for $400 from Swenson Ski Goods for return of defe pants; the pants were originally purchased September 23 on Invoice 528. 27 Purchased ski sweaters for $3,600 plus a freight charge of $150 from Colorado Ski Shop 6722, terms n/30. 30 Issued Check 110 to Colorado Ski Shop in payment of Invoice 6672, dated September return of September 7. Required: 1. Post the entries from the general journal to the appropriate accounts in the general ledger and in the accounts payable ledger. 2. Prepare a schedule of accounts payable. GENERAL LEDGER ACCOUNTS 101 Cash, $27,000 Dr. 201 Accounts Payable 501 Purchases 502 Freight In 503 Purchases Returns and Allowances 504 Purchases Discounts ACCOUNTS PAYABLE LEDGER ACCOUNTS Alaska Supply Company Cold Mountain Clothing Company Colorado Ski Shop Swenson Ski Goods Analyze: What portion of the purchases in September, before purchases returns and allowances and before purchases discounts, were for clothing items? Include ski boots as a clothing item.
  8. 8. 2 NewTech Medical Devices is a medical devices wholesaler that commenced business on June 1, 2019. NewTech Medical Devices purchases merchandise for cash and on open account. In June 2019, NewTech Medical Devices engaged in the following purchasing and cash payment activities: DATETRANSACTIONS 2019 June 1 Issued Check 101 to purchase merchandise, $4,500. 3 Purchased merchandise for $1,700 from BioCenter Inc., Invoice 606; terms 2/10, n/30. 5 Purchased merchandise for $5,850, plus a freight charge of $110, from New Concepts Corporation, Invoice 1011, terms 2/10, n/30. 9 Paid amount due to BioCenter Inc. for purchase of June 3, less discount, Check 102. 10Received Credit Memorandum 227 from New Concepts Corporation for damaged merchandise totaling $150 that was returned; the goods were purchased on Invoice 1011, dated June 5. 11Purchased merchandise for $1,680 from BioCenter Inc., Invoice 612; terms 2/10, n/30. 14Paid amount due to New Concepts Corporation for Invoice 1011 of June 5, less the return of June 10 and less the cash discount, Check 103. 15Purchased merchandise with a list price of $9,200 and trade discounts of 20 percent and 15 percent from Park Research, Invoice 1029, terms n/30. 20Issued Check 104 to purchase merchandise, $3,000. 25Returned merchandise purchased on June 20 as defective, receiving a cash refund of $280. 30Purchased merchandise for $3,200, plus a freight charge of $85, from New Concepts Corporation, Invoice 1080; terms 2/10, n/30. Required: Journalize the transactions in a general journal. Analyze: What was the amount of trade discounts received on the June 15 purchase from Park Research? 3 Big Country Ski Shop is a retail store that sells ski equipment and clothing. Big Country Ski Shop commenced business on September 1,
  9. 9. 2019. The firm purchases merchandise on open account. The firm’s purchases, purchase returns and allowances, and cash payments on account during September 2019 follow: DATETRANSACTIONS 2019 Sept. 2 Purchased ski boots for $6,600 plus a freight charge of $310 from Colorado Ski Shop, Invoice 6672, terms n/30. 3 Purchased skis for $12,200 from Alaska Supply Company, Invoice 5916; terms 3/10, n/30. 7 Received Credit Memorandum 165 for $1,000 from Colorado Ski Shop for return of damaged ski boots; the boots were originally purchased September 2 on Invoice 6672. 11Purchased ski jackets for $5,000 from Cold Mountain Clothing Company, Invoice 4091, terms n/30. 12Issued Check 104 to Alaska Supply Company in payment of Invoice 5916, dated September 3, less the cash discount. 22Purchased ski poles for $4,760 plus a freight charge of $170 from Alaska Supply Company, Invoice 5950, terms 3/10, n/30. 23Purchased ski pants for $3,250 from Swenson Ski Goods, Invoice 528, terms n/30. 25Received Credit Memorandum 245 for $400 from Swenson Ski Goods for return of defective ski pants; the pants were originally purchased September 23 on Invoice 528. 27Purchased ski sweaters for $3,600 plus a freight charge of $150 from Colorado Ski Shop, Invoice 6722, terms n/30. 30Issued Check 110 to Colorado Ski Shop in payment of Invoice 6672, dated September 2, less the return of September 7. Required: Record the transactions in a general journal. Analyze: What was the amount of the cash discount on September 12? 4 NewTech Medical Devices is a medical devices wholesaler that commenced business on June 1, 2019. NewTech Medical Devices purchases merchandise for cash and on open account. In June 2019, NewTech Medical Devices engaged in the following purchasing and cash payment activities: DATE TRANSACTIONS
  10. 10. 2019 June 1 Issued Check 101 to purchase merchandise, $4,500. 3 Purchased merchandise for $1,700 from BioCenter Inc., Invoice 606; terms 2/10, n/30. 5 Purchased merchandise for $5,850, plus a freight charge of $110, from New Concepts Corporation, Invoice 1011, terms 2/10, n/30. 9 Paid amount due to BioCenter Inc. for purchase of June 3, less discount, Check 102. 10Received Credit Memorandum 227 from New Concepts Corporation for damaged merchandise totaling $150 that was returned; the goods were purchased on Invoice 1011, dated June 5. 11 Purchased merchandise for $1,680 from BioCenter Inc., Invoice 612; terms 2/10, n/30. 14Paid amount due to New Concepts Corporation for Invoice 1011 of June 5, less the return of June 10 and less the cash discount, Check 103. 15Purchased merchandise with a list price of $9,200 and trade discounts of 20 percent and 15 percent from Park Research, Invoice 1029, terms n/30. 20Issued Check 104 to purchase merchandise, $3,000. 25Returned merchandise purchased on June 20 as defective, receiving a cash refund of $280. 30Purchased merchandise for $3,200, plus a freight charge of $85, from New Concepts Corporation, Invoice 1080; terms 2/10, n/30. Required: 1. Post the transactions in to the appropriate accounts in the general ledger and the accounts payable subsidiary ledger. 2. Prepare a schedule of accounts payable at June 30, 2019. GENERAL LEDGER ACCOUNTS 101 Cash, $37,400 Dr. 201 Accounts Payable 501 Purchases 502 Purchases Returns and Allowances 503 Purchases Discounts 504 Freight In ACCOUNTS PAYABLE LEDGER ACCOUNTS BioCenter Inc.
  11. 11. New Concepts Corporation Park Research Analyze: What was the amount of merchandise returned to vendors by NewTech Medical Devices in June? 5 Bowden Company (buyer) and Song, Inc. (seller), engaged in the following transactions during January 2019: Bowden Company DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 Jan. 8 Issued Check 2101 for $2,940 on account to Song, Inc., in payment of Invoice 1885 dated December 30, 2018, less cash discount of $60. 10 Purchased merchandise for $3,500 from Song, Inc., Invoice 1920; terms 2/10, n/30. 15 Received Credit Memorandum 320 from Song, Inc., for damaged merchandise totaling $300 that was returned; the goods were purchased on Invoice 1920, dated January 10. 19 Paid amount due to Song, Inc., for Invoice 1920 of January 10, less the return of January 15 and less the cash discount, Check 2130. 30 Purchased merchandise for $4,400 from Song, Inc., Invoice 1950; terms 2/10, n/30. GENERAL LEDGER ACCOUNTS—BOWDEN COMPANY 201 Accounts Payable, $3,000 Cr. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE LEDGER ACCOUNT—BOWDEN COMPANY Song, Inc., $3,000 Song, Inc. DATE TRANSACTIONS 2019 Jan. 8 Received payment of $2,940 on account from Bowden Company in payment of Invoice 1885 dated December 30, 2018, less cash discount of $60. 10Sold merchandise for $3,500 on account to Bowden Company, Invoice 1920, terms 2/10, n/30.
  12. 12. 15Issued Credit Memorandum 320 to Bowden Company for damaged merchandise totaling $300 that was returned; the goods were purchased on Invoice 1920, dated January 10. 19Received payment from Bowden Company for Invoice 1920 of January 10, less the return of January 15 and less the cash discount. 30Sold merchandise for $4,400 to Bowden Company, Invoice 1950; terms 2/10, n/30. GENERAL LEDGER ACCOUNTS—SONG, INC. 111 Accounts Receivable, $3,000 Dr. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE LEDGER ACCOUNT—SONG, INC. Bowden Company, $3,000 Required: 1. Journalize the transactions above in a general journal for both Bowden Company and Song, Inc. 2. Post the transactions to the appropriate accounts in the general ledger and the accounts payable subsidiary ledger for Bowden Company. 3. Post the transactions to the appropriate accounts in the general ledger and the accounts receivable subsidiary ledger for Song, Inc. Analyze: What is the balance of the accounts payable for Song, Inc., in the Bowden Company accounts payable subsidiary ledger? What is the balance of the accounts receivable for Bowden Company in the Song, Inc., accounts receivable subsidiary ledger? ACC 291 Week 2 Apply: Connect Assignment 1 NewTech Medical Devices is a medical devices wholesaler that commenced business on June 1, 2019. NewTech Medical Devices purchases merchandise for cash and on open account. In June 2019, NewTech Medical Devices engaged in the following purchasing and cash payment activities: DATETRANSACTIONS 2019 June 1 Issued Check 101 to purchase merchandise, $3,100. 3 Purchased merchandise for $1,900 from BioCenter Inc., Invoice 606; terms
  13. 13. 1/10, n/30. 5 Purchased merchandise for $4,450, plus a freight charge of $120, from New Concepts Corporation, Invoice 1011, terms 2/10, n/30. 9 Paid amount due to BioCenter Inc. for purchase of June 3, less discount, Check 102. 10Received Credit Memorandum 227 from New Concepts Corporation for damaged merchandise totaling $250 that was returned; the goods were purchased on Invoice 1011, dated June 5. 11Purchased merchandise for $1,540 from BioCenter Inc., Invoice 612; terms 2/10, n/30. 14Paid amount due to New Concepts Corporation for Invoice 1011 of June 5, less the return of June 10 and less the cash discount, Check 103. 15Purchased merchandise with a list price of $7,800 and trade discounts of 25 percent and 20 percent from Park Research, Invoice 1029, terms n/30. 20Issued Check 104 to purchase merchandise, $1,600. 25Returned merchandise purchased on June 20 as defective, receiving a cash refund of $220. 30Purchased merchandise for $1,800, plus a freight charge of $71, from New Concepts Corporation, Invoice 1080; terms 2/10, n/30. Required: Journalize the transactions in a general journal. Analyze: What was the amount of trade discounts received on the June 15 purchase from Park Research? 2 Big Country Ski Shop is a retail store that sells ski equipment and clothing. Big Country Ski Shop commenced business on September 1, 2019. The firm purchases merchandise on open account. The firm’s purchases, purchase returns and allowances, and cash payments on account during September 2019 follow: DATETRANSACTIONS 2019 Sept. 2 Purchased ski boots for $6,000 plus a freight charge of $250 from Colorado Ski Shop, Invoice 6672, terms n/30. 3 Purchased skis for $11,600 from Alaska Supply Company, Invoice 5916; terms 3/10, n/30. 7 Received Credit Memorandum 165 for $940 from Colorado Ski Shop for
  14. 14. return of damaged ski boots; the boots were originally purchased September 2 on Invoice 6672. 11Purchased ski jackets for $4,400 from Cold Mountain Clothing Company, Invoice 4091, terms n/30. 12Issued Check 104 to Alaska Supply Company in payment of Invoice 5916, dated September 3, less the cash discount. 22Purchased ski poles for $4,160 plus a freight charge of $140 from Alaska Supply Company, Invoice 5950, terms 3/10, n/30. 23Purchased ski pants for $2,650 from Swenson Ski Goods, Invoice 528, terms n/30. 25Received Credit Memorandum 245 for $340 from Swenson Ski Goods for return of defective ski pants; the pants were originally purchased September 23 on Invoice 528. 27Purchased ski sweaters for $3,000 plus a freight charge of $120 from Colorado Ski Shop, Invoice 6722, terms n/30. 30Issued Check 110 to Colorado Ski Shop in payment of Invoice 6672, dated September 2, less the return of September 7. Required: Record the transactions in a general journal. Analyze: What was the amount of the cash discount on September 12? ACC 291 Week 3 Practice: Connect Practice Assignment 1 Florence Company received a bank statement showing a balance of $13,550 on November 30, 2019. During the bank reconciliation process, Florence’s accountant noted the following bank errors: 1. A check for $265 issued by Florentine, Inc., was mistakenly charged to Florence Company’s account. 2. Check 2782 was written for $200 but was paid by the bank as $1,200. 3. Check 2920 for $85 was paid by the bank twice. 4. A deposit for $580 on November 22 was credited by the bank for $850. Assuming outstanding checks total $2,450, prepare the adjusted bank balance section of the November 30, 2019, bank reconciliation. 2
  15. 15. On January 2, The Public Legal Clinic issued Check 2108 for $450 to establish a petty cash fund. Indicate how this transaction would be recorded in a general journal. 3 Di Stefano Office Supply Company received a bank statement showing a balance of $70,005 as of March 31, 2019. The firm’s records showed a book balance of $71,487 on March 31. The difference between the two balances was caused by the following items. 1. A debit memorandum for $40, which covers the bank’s collection fee for the note (item 6). 2. A deposit in transit of $4,700. 3. A check for $348 issued by another firm that was mistakenly charged to Di Stefano’s account. 4. A debit memorandum for an NSF check of $6,145 issued by Wozniak Construction Company, a credit customer. 5. Outstanding checks: Check 3782 for $2,200; Check 3840 for $251. 6. A credit memorandum for a $7,300 noninterest-bearing note receivable that the bank collected for the firm. Prepare a bank reconciliation statement for the firm as of March 31. Prepare the necessary journal entries for March 31, 2019 from the statement. 4 After returning from a three-day business trip, the accountant for Southeast Sales, Johanna Estrada, checked bank activity in the company’s checking account online. The activity for the last three days follows. Business Checking Account #123456-987 Date Type Description Additions Payments Bal 09/24/2019 Loan Payment Online Transfer to CM XXXX $3,500.00 $15,6 09/24/2019 Deposit DEPOSIT ID NUMBER 8888 $2,269.60 $19,1 09/23/2019 Check CHECK #1554 (view) $3,500.00 $16,9 09/23/2019 Bill Payment Online Payment $ 36.05 $20,4 09/22/2019 Check CHECK #1553 (view) $ 240.00 $20,4 09/22/2019 Check CHECK #1551 (view) $1,750.00 $20,6 09/22/2019 ACH Credit Edwards UK AP PAYMENT $8,900.00 $22,4 09/22/2019 ATM ATM WITHDRAWAL $ 240.00 $13,5
  16. 16. After matching these transactions to the company’s Cash account in the general ledger, Johanna noted the following unrecorded transactions: 1. The ATM withdrawal on 9/22/2019 was for personal use by the owner, Robert Savage. 2. The ACH credit on 9/22/2019 was an electronic funds payment received on account from Edwards UK, a credit customer located in Great Britain. 3. The bill payment made 9/23/2019 was to Waste Control Trash Services (utilities). 4. The loan payment on 9/24/2019 was an automatic debit by Central Motors for the company’s monthly payment on a loan for its automobiles. The loan does not bear interest. Prepare the journal entries in a general journal to record the four transactions above. (Round your answers to 2 decimal places.) 5 Teng Corporation received a bank statement showing a balance of $15,700 as of October 31, 2019. The firm’s records showed a book balance of $15,262 on October 31. The difference between the two balances was caused by the following items. 1. A debit memorandum for an NSF check from Richard Wolf for $332. 2. Three outstanding checks: Check 7017 for $124, Check 7098 for $55, and Check 7107 for $1,560. 3. A bank service charge of $12. 4. A deposit in transit of $957. Prepare the adjusted bank balance section and the adjusted book balance section of the bank reconciliation statement. Prepare the necessary journal entries for the year 2019. ACC 291 Week 3 Apply: Connect Assignment 1
  17. 17. Royal Jewels, a retail business, started business on June 25, 2019. It keeps a $300 change fund in its cash register. The cash receipts for the period from June 25 to June 30, 2019 are below. DATE TRANSACTIONS June 25 Cash sales per the cash register tape, $1,226. Cash count, $1,518. 26 Cash sales per the cash register tape, $1,336. Cash count, $1,629. 27 Cash sales per the cash register tape, $1,347. Cash count, $1,650. 28 Cash sales per the cash register tape, $1,278. Cash count, $1,571. 29 Cash sales per the cash register tape, $1,123. Cash count, $1,428. 30 Cash sales per the cash register tape, $1,364. Cash count, $1,657. Required: 2. Record the cash receipts from June 25 to June 30, 2019, in a general journal. 3. Post the amounts for Cash Short or Over in the journal entries to the general ledger. Analyze: How will the balance in Cash Short or Over on June 30 be reported in the financial statements? 2 On August 31, 2019, the balance in the checkbook and the Cash account of the Dry Creek Bed and Breakfast was $12,199. The balance shown on the bank statement on the same date was $13,152. Notes a. The firm’s records indicate that a $1,360 deposit dated August 30 and a $692 deposit dated August 31 do not appear on the bank statement. b. A service charge of $7 and a debit memorandum of $275 covering an NSF check have not yet been entered in the firm’s records. (The check was issued by Art Corts, a credit customer.) c. The following checks were issued but have not yet been paid by the bank:
  18. 18. Check 712,$101 Check 713,$116 Check 716,$229 Check 736,$568 Check 739,$ 69 Check 741,$111 d. A credit memorandum shows that the bank collected a $2,039 note receivable and interest of $54 for the firm. These amounts have not yet been entered in the firm’s records. Required: 1. Prepare a bank reconciliation statement for the firm as of August 31. 2. Record general journal entries for items on the bank reconciliation statement that must be journalized. Analyze: What effect did the journal entries recorded as a result of the bank reconciliation have on the fundamental accounting equation? 3 On August 1, 2019, the accountant for Western Imports downloaded the company's July 31, 2019, bank statement from the bank's Website. The balance shown on the bank statement was $28,770. The July 31, 2019, balance in the Cash account in the general ledger was $14,131. Jenny Irvine, the accountant for Western Imports, noted the following differences between the bank's records and the company's Cashaccount in the general ledger: a. An electronic funds transfer for $14,500 from Foncier Ricard, a customer located in France, was received by the bank on July 31. b. Check 1422 was correctly written and recorded for $1,200. The bank mistakenly paid the check for $1,270. c. The accounting records indicate that Check 1425 was issued for $66 to make a purchase of supplies. However, examination of the check online showed that the actual amount of the check was for $96. d. A deposit of $890 made after banking hours on July 31 did not appear on the July 31 bank statement. e. The following checks were outstanding: Check 1429 for $1,250, and Check 1430 for $142.
  19. 19. f. An automatic debit of $263 on July 31 from CentralComm for telephone service appeared on the bank statement but had not been recorded in the company's accounting records. Required: 1. Prepare a bank reconciliation for the firm as of July 31. 2. Record general journal entries for the items on the bank reconiliation that must be journalized. Analyze: What effect on total expenses occurred as a result of the general journal entries recorded? ACC 291 Week 4 Practice: Connect Practice Assignment 1 a. During the year 2019, Sampson Company had net credit sales of $1,950,000. Past experience shows that 1.5 percent of the firm’s net credit sales result in uncollectible accounts. b. Equipment purchased by Park Consultancy for $38,220 on January 2, 2019, has an estimated useful life of 10 years and an estimated salvage value of $2,700. What adjustment for depreciation should be recorded on the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019? c. On December 31, 2019, Giant Plumbing Supply owed wages of $11,400 to its factory employees, who are paid weekly. d. On December 31, 2019, Giant Plumbing Supply owed the employer’s social security (6.2 percent) and Medicare (1.45 percent) taxes on the entire $11,400 of accrued wages for its factory employees. e. On December 31, 2019, Giant Plumbing Supply owed federal (0.6 percent) and state (5.4 percent) unemployment taxes on the entire $11,400 of accrued wages for its factory employees. 2 On December 1, 2019, Jim’s Java Joint borrowed $50,000 from its bank in order to expand its operations. The firm issued a four-month, 6 percent note for $50,000 to the bank and received $49,000 in cash because the bank deducted the interest for the entire period in
  20. 20. advance. In general journal form, show the entry that would be made to record this transaction and the adjustment for prepaid interest that should be recorded on the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019. 3 a. On December 31, 2019, the Notes Payable account at Northwood Manufacturing Company had a balance of $16,000. This balance represented a three-month, 7.5 percent note issued on November 1. b. On January 2, 2019, Hitech Computer Consultants purchased flash drives, paper, and other supplies for $5,230 in cash. On December 31, 2019, an inventory of supplies showed that items costing $1,590 were on hand. The Supplies account has a balance of $5,230. c. On September 1, 2019, North Dakota Manufacturing paid a premium of $14,640 in cash for a one-year insurance policy. On December 31, 2019, an examination of the insurance records showed that coverage for a period of four months had expired. d. On May 1, 2019, Headcase Beauty Salon signed a one-year advertising contract with a local radio station and issued a check for $10,800 to pay the total amount owed. On December 31, 2019, the Prepaid Advertising account has a balance of $10,800. For each of the above independent situations, prepare the adjusting entries that must be made on the December 31, 2019, worksheet assuming no previous adjusting entries have been made during the year. 4 The Income Statement section of the Johnson Company worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019, has $199,000 recorded in the Debit column and $215,345 in the Credit column on the line for the Income Summary account. What were the beginning and ending balances for Merchandise Inventory? 5
  21. 21. On December 31, 2019, the Notes Payable account at Vanessa’s Boutique Shop had a balance of $90,000. This amount represented funds borrowed on a six-month, 8 percent note from the firm’s bank on December 1. Record the journal entry for interest expense on this note that should be recorded on the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019. ACC 291 Week 4 Apply: Connect Assignment 1 a.-b. Merchandise Inventory, before adjustment, has a balance of $6,600. The newly counted inventory balance is $7,100. c. Unearned Seminar Fees has a balance of $5,100, representing prepayment by customers for five seminars to be conducted in June, July, and August 2019. Two seminars had been conducted by June 30, 2019. d. Prepaid Insurance has a balance of $6,600 for six months’ insurance paid in advance on May 1, 2019. e. Store equipment costing $12,890 was purchased on March 31, 2019. It has a salvage value of $410 and a useful life of four years. f. Employees have earned $160 that has not been paid at June 30, 2019. g. The employer owes the following taxes on wages not paid at June 30, 2019: SUTA, $4.80; FUTA, $0.96; Medicare, $2.32; and social security, $9.92. h. Management estimates uncollectible accounts expense at 1 percent of sales. This year’s sales were $1,100,000. i. Prepaid Rent has a balance of $5,250 for six months’ rent paid in advance on March 1, 2019. j. The Supplies account in the general ledger has a balance of $310. A count of supplies on hand at June 30, 2019, indicated $105 of supplies remain. k. The company borrowed $13,700 from First Bank on June 1, 2019, and issued a four-month note. The note bears interest at 12 percent. Required: Based on the information above, record the adjusting journal entries that must be made for Sufen Consulting on June 30, 2019. The company has a June 30 fiscal year-end. Analyze:
  22. 22. After all adjusting entries have been journalized and posted, what is the balance of the Prepaid Rent account? 2 On July 1, 2019, Tim Stein established his own accounting practice. Selected transactions for the first few days of July follow. DATETRANSACTIONS July1 Signed a lease for an office and issued Check 101 for $13,950 to pay the rent in advance for six months. 1 Borrowed money from Second National Bank by issuing a four-month, 6 percent note for $31,200; received $30,576 because the bank deducted the interest in advance. 1 Signed an agreement with Carter Corp. to provide accounting and tax services for one year at $6,500 per month; received the entire fee of $78,000 in advance. 1 Purchased office equipment for $17,200 from Office Outfitters; issued a two-month, 9 percent note in payment. The equipment is estimated to have a useful life of four years and a $1,840 salvage value. The equipment will be depreciated using the straight-line method. 1 Purchased a one-year insurance policy and issued Check 102 for $1,680 to pay the entire premium. 3 Purchased office furniture for $22,120 from Furniture Warehouse; issued Check 103 for $15,520 and agreed to pay the balance in 60 days. The equipment has an estimated useful life of six years and a $1,600 salvage value. The office furniture will be depreciated using the straight-line method. 5 Purchased office supplies for $1,910 with Check 104. Assume $850 of supplies are on hand July 31, 2019. Required: 1. Record the transactions in the general journal. Assume that the firm initially records prepaid expenses as assets and unearned income as a liability for the year 2019. 2. Record the adjusting journal entries that must be made on July 31, 2019. Analyze: What balance should be reflected in Unearned Accounting Fees at July 31, 2019? 3
  23. 23. The Green Thumb Gardener is a retail store that sells plants, soil, and decorative pots. On December 31, 2019, the firm's general ledger contained the accounts and balances that appear below. ADJUSTMENTS a.–b. Merchandise inventory on December 31, 2019, is $11,621. a. During 2019, the firm had net credit sales of $28,000; the firm estimates that 0.7 percent of these sales will result in uncollectible accounts. b. On December 31, 2019, an inventory of the supplies showed that items costing $240 were on hand. c. On October 1, 2019, the firm signed a six-month advertising contract for $900 with a local newspaper and paid the full amount in advance. d. On January 2, 2018, the firm purchased store equipment for $7,680. At that time, the equipment was estimated to have a useful life of five years and a salvage value of $530.
  24. 24. e. On January 2, 2018, the firm purchased office equipment for $1,180. At that time, the equipment was estimated to have a useful life of five years and a salvage value of $130. f. On December 31, 2019, the firm owed salaries of $1,760 that will not be paid until 2020. g. On December 31, 2019, the firm owed the employer’s social security tax (assume 6.2 percent) and Medicare tax (assume 1.45 percent) on the entire $1,760 of accrued wages. h. On December 31, 2019, the firm owed federal unemployment tax (assume 0.6 percent) and state unemployment tax (assume 5.4 percent) on the entire $1,760 of accrued wages. Required: 1. Prepare the Trial Balance section of a 10-column worksheet. The worksheet covers the year ended December 31, 2019. 2. Enter the adjustments above in the Adjustments section of the worksheet. 3. Complete the worksheet. Analyze: By what amount were the assets of the business affected by adjustments? ACC 291 Week 5 Practice: Connect Practice Assignment 1 Healthy Eating Foods Company is a distributor of nutritious snack foods such as granola bars. On December 31, 2019, the firm’s general ledger contained the accounts and balances that follow.
  25. 25. Required: 1. Record adjusting entries in the general journal as of December 31, 2019. 2. Record closing entries in the general journal as of December 31, 2019. 3. Record reversing entries in the general journal as of January 1, 2020. Analyze: Assuming that the firm did not record a reversing entry for salaries payable, what entry is required when salaries of $6,000 are paid on January 3? 2 Good to Go Auto Products distributes automobile parts to service stations and repair shops. The adjusted trial balance data that follows is from the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019 Accounts Debit Credit Cash $ 99,000 Petty Cash Fund 600 Notes Receivable, due 2020 15,000 Accounts Receivable 140,200 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts $ 3,800 Interest Receivable 150 Merchandise Inventory 128,500 Warehouse Supplies 3,300 Office Supplies 700 Prepaid Insurance 4,640
  26. 26. Land 16,000 Building 107,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Building 16,700 Warehouse Equipment 19,800 Accumulated Depreciation—Warehouse Equipment 9,500 Office Equipment 9,400 Accumulated Depreciation—Office Equipment 3,900 Notes Payable, due 2020 15,000 Accounts Payable 56,900 Interest Payable 400 Loans Payable—Long-Term 17,000 Mortgage Payable 20,000 Colin O’Brien, Capital (Jan. 1) 326,870 Colin O’Brien, Drawing 70,650 Income Summary 131,400 128,500 Sales 1,110,300 Sales Returns and Allowances 8,400 Interest Income 580 Purchases 463,000 Freight In 9,800 Purchases Returns and Allowances 13,650 Purchases Discounts 9,240 Warehouse Wages Expense 108,600 Warehouse Supplies Expense 5,800 Depreciation Expense—Warehouse Equipment 3,400 Salaries Expense—Sales 151,700 Travel Expense 24,000 Delivery Expense 37,425 Salaries Expense—Office 85,000 Office Supplies Expense 1,220 Insurance Expense 9,875 Utilities Expense 8,000 Telephone Expense 3,280 Payroll Taxes Expense 31,600 Building Repairs Expense 3,700 Property Taxes Expense 16,400 Uncollectible Accounts Expense 3,580 Depreciation Expense—Building 5,600 Depreciation Expense—Office Equipment 1,620 Interest Expense 4,000 Totals $1,732,340 $1,732,340 Required:
  27. 27. 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The expense accounts represent warehouse expenses, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses. 2. Prepare a statement of owner’s equity for the year ended December 31, 2019. No additional investments were made during the period. 3. Prepare a classified balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. The mortgage payable extends for more than one year. Analyze: What percentage of total operating expenses is attributable to warehouse expenses? 3 Superior Hardwood Company distributes hardwood products to small furniture manufacturers. The adjusted trial balance data given below is from the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019. ACCOUNTS Debit Credit Cash $ 34,100 Petty Cash Fund 500 Notes Receivable, due 2020 11,800 Accounts Receivable 86,000 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts $ 6,000 Merchandise Inventory 234,000 Warehouse Supplies 2,860 Office Supplies 1,420 Prepaid Insurance 10,200 Land 46,000 Building 178,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Building 54,000 Warehouse Equipment 37,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Warehouse Equipment 17,400 Delivery Equipment 51,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Delivery Equipment 19,600 Office Equipment 25,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Office Equipment 12,000 Notes Payable, due 2020 20,200 Accounts Payable 49,000 Interest Payable 580 Mortgage Payable 61,000 Loans Payable, Long-term 17,000 Charles Ronie, Capital (Jan. 1) 452,460 Charles Ronie, Drawing 127,000
  28. 28. Income Summary 244,000 234,000 Sales 1,685,000 Sales Returns and Allowances 18,200 Interest Income 1,580 Purchases 767,000 Freight In 13,800 Purchases Returns and Allowances 8,440 Purchases Discounts 11,160 Warehouse Wages Expense 199,600 Warehouse Supplies Expense 7,100 Depreciation Expense—Warehouse Equipment 5,800 Salaries Expense—Sales 269,200 Travel and Entertainment Expense 21,500 Delivery Wages Expense 60,330 Depreciation Expense—Delivery Equipment 9,800 Salaries Expense—Office 70,600 Office Supplies Expense 4,000 Insurance Expense 6,200 Utilities Expense 9,290 Telephone Expense 6,520 Payroll Taxes Expense 59,000 Property Taxes Expense 5,600 Uncollectible Accounts Expense 5,800 Depreciation Expense—Building 9,000 Depreciation Expense—Office Equipment 4,000 Interest Expense 8,200 Totals $2,649,420 $2,649,420 Required: 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The expense accounts represent warehouse expenses, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses. 2. Prepare a statement of owner’s equity for the year ended December 31, 2019. No additional investments were made during the period. 3. Prepare a classified balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. The mortgage payable extends for more than a year. Analyze: What is the current ratio for this business? 4
  29. 29. The data below concerns adjustments to be made at Coffee Bean Importers. Adjustments a. On November 1, 2019, the firm signed a lease for a warehouse and paid rent of $21,000 in advance for a six-month period. b. On December 31, 2019, an inventory of supplies showed that items costing $1,940 were on hand. The balance of the Suppliesaccount was $11,880. c. A depreciation schedule for the firm’s equipment shows that a total of $10,750 should be charged off as depreciation in 2019. d. On December 31, 2019, the firm owed salaries of $6,100 that will not be paid until January 2020. e. On December 31, 2019, the firm owed the employer’s social security (6.2 percent) and Medicare (1.45 percent) taxes on all accrued salaries. f. On October 1, 2019, the firm received a five-month, 8 percent note for $6,500 from a customer with an overdue balance. Required: 1. Record the adjusting entries in the general journal as of December 31, 2019. 2. Record reversing entries in the general journal as of January 1, 2020. Analyze: After the adjusting entries have been posted, what is the balance of the Prepaid Rent account on January 1, 2020? 5 The Artisan Wines is a retail store selling vintage wines. On December 31, 2019, the firm’s general ledger contained the accounts and balances below. All account balances are normal.
  30. 30. Required: 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The company does not classify its operating expenses as selling expenses and general and administrative expenses. 2. Prepare a statement of owner’s equity for the year ended December 31, 2019. No additional investments were made during the year. 3. Prepare a classified balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. Analyze: What is the inventory turnover for Artisan Wines? ACC 291 Week 5 Apply: Connect Assignment 1 Superior Hardwood Company distributes hardwood products to small furniture manufacturers. The adjusted trial balance data given below is from the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019. ACCOUNTS Debit Credit Cash $ 23,900 Petty Cash Fund 600 Notes Receivable, due 2020 11,600 Accounts Receivable 94,000 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts $ 5,800 Merchandise Inventory 232,000 Warehouse Supplies 2,840
  31. 31. Office Supplies 1,400 Prepaid Insurance 9,600 Land 44,000 Building 176,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Building 52,800 Warehouse Equipment 36,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Warehouse Equipment 16,800 Delivery Equipment 50,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Delivery Equipment 19,200 Office Equipment 24,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Office Equipment 11,400 Notes Payable, due 2020 20,000 Accounts Payable 38,800 Interest Payable 560 Mortgage Payable 60,000 Loans Payable, Long-term 16,000 Charles Ronie, Capital (Jan. 1) 449,760 Charles Ronie, Drawing 126,800 Income Summary 242,000 232,000 Sales 1,681,000 Sales Returns and Allowances 18,000 Interest Income 1,560 Purchases 765,000 Freight In 13,600 Purchases Returns and Allowances 8,240 Purchases Discounts 10,960 Warehouse Wages Expense 197,600 Warehouse Supplies Expense 6,900 Depreciation Expense—Warehouse Equipment 5,600 Salaries Expense—Sales 267,200 Travel and Entertainment Expense 21,300 Delivery Wages Expense 60,130 Depreciation Expense—Delivery Equipment 9,600 Salaries Expense—Office 70,400 Office Supplies Expense 3,800 Insurance Expense 6,000 Utilities Expense 9,090 Telephone Expense 6,320 Payroll Taxes Expense 58,000 Property Taxes Expense 5,400 Uncollectible Accounts Expense 5,600 Depreciation Expense—Building 8,800 Depreciation Expense—Office Equipment 3,800 Interest Expense 8,000
  32. 32. Totals $2,624,880 $2,624,880 Required: 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The expense accounts represent warehouse expenses, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses. 2. Prepare a statement of owner’s equity for the year ended December 31, 2019. No additional investments were made during the period. 3. Prepare a classified balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. The mortgage payable extends for more than a year. Analyze: What is the current ratio for this business? 2 Good to Go Auto Products distributes automobile parts to service stations and repair shops. The adjusted trial balance data that follows is from the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019. Accounts Debit Credit Cash $ 97,200 Petty Cash Fund 500 Notes Receivable, due 2020 19,000 Accounts Receivable 138,400 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts $ 2,000 Interest Receivable 190 Merchandise Inventory 126,700 Warehouse Supplies 1,500 Office Supplies 520 Prepaid Insurance 2,840 Land 14,200 Building 98,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Building 15,800 Warehouse Equipment 18,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Warehouse Equipment 8,600 Office Equipment 7,600 Accumulated Depreciation—Office Equipment 3,000 Notes Payable, due 2020 13,200 Accounts Payable 55,100 Interest Payable 220 Loans Payable—Long-Term 8,000
  33. 33. Mortgage Payable 11,000 Colin O’Brien, Capital (Jan. 1) 322,350 Colin O’Brien, Drawing 68,850 Income Summary 129,600 126,700 Sales 1,074,300 Sales Returns and Allowances 6,600 Interest Income 400 Purchases 445,000 Freight In 8,000 Purchases Returns and Allowances 11,850 Purchases Discounts 7,440 Warehouse Wages Expense 106,800 Warehouse Supplies Expense 4,000 Depreciation Expense—Warehouse Equipment 1,600 Salaries Expense—Sales 149,900 Travel Expense 22,200 Delivery Expense 35,625 Salaries Expense—Office 83,200 Office Supplies Expense 1,040 Insurance Expense 8,075 Utilities Expense 6,200 Telephone Expense 3,100 Payroll Taxes Expense 29,800 Building Repairs Expense 1,900 Property Taxes Expense 14,600 Uncollectible Accounts Expense 1,780 Depreciation Expense—Building 3,800 Depreciation Expense—Office Equipment 1,440 Interest Expense 2,200 Totals $1,659,960 $1,659,960 Required: 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The expense accounts represent warehouse expenses, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses. 2. Prepare a statement of owner’s equity for the year ended December 31, 2019. No additional investments were made during the period. 3. Prepare a classified balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. The mortgage payable extends for more than one year. Analyze:
  34. 34. What percentage of total operating expenses is attributable to warehouse expenses? 3 Superior Hardwood Company distributes hardwood products to small furniture manufacturers. The adjusted trial balance data given below is from the firm’s worksheet for the year ended December 31, 2019. ACCOUNTS Debit Credit Cash $ 23,200 Petty Cash Fund 500 Notes Receivable, due 2020 10,900 Accounts Receivable 87,000 Allowance for Doubtful Accounts $ 5,100 Merchandise Inventory 225,000 Warehouse Supplies 2,770 Office Supplies 1,330 Prepaid Insurance 7,500 Land 37,000 Building 169,000 Accumulated Depreciation—Building 48,600 Warehouse Equipment 32,500 Accumulated Depreciation—Warehouse Equipment 14,700 Delivery Equipment 46,500 Accumulated Depreciation—Delivery Equipment 17,800 Office Equipment 20,500 Accumulated Depreciation—Office Equipment 9,300 Notes Payable, due 2020 19,300 Accounts Payable 38,100 Interest Payable 490 Mortgage Payable 56,500 Loans Payable, Long-term 12,500 Charles Ronie, Capital (Jan. 1) 404,860 Charles Ronie, Drawing 126,100 Income Summary 235,000 225,000 Sales 1,667,000 Sales Returns and Allowances 17,300 Interest Income 1,490 Purchases 758,000 Freight In 12,900 Purchases Returns and Allowances 7,540 Purchases Discounts 10,260
  35. 35. Warehouse Wages Expense 190,600 Warehouse Supplies Expense 6,200 Depreciation Expense—Warehouse Equipment 4,900 Salaries Expense—Sales 260,200 Travel and Entertainment Expense 20,600 Delivery Wages Expense 59,430 Depreciation Expense—Delivery Equipment 8,900 Salaries Expense—Office 69,700 Office Supplies Expense 3,100 Insurance Expense 5,300 Utilities Expense 8,390 Telephone Expense 5,620 Payroll Taxes Expense 54,500 Property Taxes Expense 4,700 Uncollectible Accounts Expense 4,900 Depreciation Expense—Building 8,100 Depreciation Expense—Office Equipment 3,100 Interest Expense 7,300 Totals $2,538,540 $2,538,540 Required: 1. Prepare a classified income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. The expense accounts represent warehouse expenses, selling expenses, and general and administrative expenses. 2. Prepare a statement of owner’s equity for the year ended December 31, 2019. No additional investments were made during the period. 3. Prepare a classified balance sheet as of December 31, 2019. The mortgage payable extends for more than a year. Analyze: What is the current ratio for this business?

