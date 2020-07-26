Join us for another #ImpactSalesforceSaturday, a series of online Salesforce Saturday sessions.



We invite all – Developers – Administrators – Group Leaders – Consultants with advanced, intermediate or beginner level knowledge on Salesforce(Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Pardot, Marketing Cloud, IOT, CPQ, Einstein, etc).



Topic: LWC Debugging & Local Development, Visual Studio Code Productive tips for Developers



Date and Time: Saturday, July 25, 2020,

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM IST



Speaker: Sakthivel Madesh

Sakthivel is a Salesforce MVP, Lightning Champion, 16X Certified, Advanced Administrator & Application Architect, 6x Trailhead Ranger and Blogger. He is Working as a Senior Salesforce Developer at TechForce Services.



Agenda:

1. Debugging your LWC Component Tips

2. Visual Studio Code – Productive Tips for Developers

3. LWC Local development

4. Summer 20 with LWC

