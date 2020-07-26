Successfully reported this slideshow.
New Delhi Salesforce Developer Group #ImpactSalesforceSaturday LWC Debugging, Local Development for LWC, Visual Studio Code Productive Tips
About Me: Sakthivel Madesh ● Sr. Salesforce Developer @ Techforce Services ● Salesforce MVP ● Lightning Champion ● 16x Salesforce Certified
Agenda - Episode 3 • LWC Debugging • Local Development for LWC • Visual Studio Code Productive Tips • Q & A
New Delhi Salesforce DG • First Revival Meetup in February 2016 • Twitter: https://twitter.com/newdelhisfdcdug • Hashtag: ...
#ImpactSalesforceSaturday ● #ImpactSalesforceSaturday is a series of online SalesforceSaturday sessions, a program run as ...
Talent Central ● The vision is to have Talent Central as the naukri.com/monster.com/indeed.com of India for Students looki...
Mentorship Central • We are dedicated to matching Mentee's seeking specific Salesforce goals with Mentors. • Sign up as a ...
• Communication with Events ○ Custom Event Declarative ○ Custom Event Programmatic ○ Custom Event Bubbling ○ Custom Event ...
❏ Using Production Mode ❏ with minified Javascript ❏ Return Proxy values (api, track, wired properties) ❏ Custom Events ❏ ...
LWC Debugging Demo: LWC Debugging
❏ Install VS Code - https://code.visualstudio.com/download ❏ Install Salesforce CLI - https://developer.salesforce.com/too...
❏ SFDX: Open Local Development Server ❏ SFDX: Start Local Development Server ❏ SFDX: Stop Local Development Server ❏ Previ...
Local Development for LWC Demo: HelloWorld Component
Local Development for LWC Demo: Lightning DataTable Component
Visual Studio Code Productive Tips Demo: VS Code
Q & A: https://bit.ly/LWC-QA
Follow & Join New Delhi Salesforce DG • Join to know about future events and to RSVP: https://trailblazercommunitygroups.c...
#ImpactSalesforceSaturday: LWC Debugging & Local Development, Visual Studio Code Productive tips for Developers
#ImpactSalesforceSaturday: LWC Debugging & Local Development, Visual Studio Code Productive tips for Developers

Join us for another #ImpactSalesforceSaturday, a series of online Salesforce Saturday sessions.

We invite all – Developers – Administrators – Group Leaders – Consultants with advanced, intermediate or beginner level knowledge on Salesforce(Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Pardot, Marketing Cloud, IOT, CPQ, Einstein, etc).

Topic: LWC Debugging & Local Development, Visual Studio Code Productive tips for Developers

Date and Time: Saturday, July 25, 2020,
11:00 AM to 12:30 PM IST

Speaker: Sakthivel Madesh
Sakthivel is a Salesforce MVP, Lightning Champion, 16X Certified, Advanced Administrator & Application Architect, 6x Trailhead Ranger and Blogger. He is Working as a Senior Salesforce Developer at TechForce Services.

Agenda:
1. Debugging your LWC Component Tips
2. Visual Studio Code – Productive Tips for Developers
3. LWC Local development
4. Summer 20 with LWC

Published in: Education
#ImpactSalesforceSaturday: LWC Debugging & Local Development, Visual Studio Code Productive tips for Developers

  1. 1. New Delhi Salesforce Developer Group #ImpactSalesforceSaturday LWC Debugging, Local Development for LWC, Visual Studio Code Productive Tips Episode - 3 -Sakthivel Madesh, Salesforce MVP | Lightning Champion | 16x Certified | 6x Ranger | Techforce Services LEARN . SHARE . CELEBRATE . SALESFORCE
  2. 2. About Me: Sakthivel Madesh ● Sr. Salesforce Developer @ Techforce Services ● Salesforce MVP ● Lightning Champion ● 16x Salesforce Certified ● 6x Trailhead Ranger ● Blogger – TheBlogReaders.com ● YouTuber – SFDC Learn & Share https://www.linkedin.com/in/sakthivelmadesh/ @msakthivel83 https://trailblazer.me/id/sakthivel
  3. 3. Agenda - Episode 3 • LWC Debugging • Local Development for LWC • Visual Studio Code Productive Tips • Q & A - https://bit.ly/LWC-QA LEARN . SHARE . CELEBRATE . SALESFORCE
  4. 4. New Delhi Salesforce DG • First Revival Meetup in February 2016 • Twitter: https://twitter.com/newdelhisfdcdug • Hashtag: #ImpactSalesforceSaturday • New Delhi Salesforce DG Trailblazer Community Group: http://bit.ly/NewDelhiCommunity • Website: https://newdelhisfdcdug.com
  5. 5. #ImpactSalesforceSaturday ● #ImpactSalesforceSaturday is a series of online SalesforceSaturday sessions, a program run as part of New Delhi Salesforce Developer Group, where we run Knowledge Sharing Virtual Sessions. ● We have been doing this for a couple of years now, with this program being called "Virtual SalesforceSaturday", now rebranded to #ImpactSalesforceSaturday. ● You can Find all of our past sessions we have organized here ● https://newdelhisfdcdug.com/impactsalesforcesaturday-past/ ● You can Find all of our Upcoming sessions here ● https://newdelhisfdcdug.com/impactsalesforcesaturday-upcoming/
  6. 6. Talent Central ● The vision is to have Talent Central as the naukri.com/monster.com/indeed.com of India for Students looking for Jobs in Salesforce Ecosystem where the companies and Students register on Talent Central Portal and can find each other. ● talentCentralglobal.com
  7. 7. Mentorship Central • We are dedicated to matching Mentee's seeking specific Salesforce goals with Mentors. • Sign up as a Mentor or Mentee and connect with other Mentors/Mentees • http://bit.ly/SFMentorshipCentral
  9. 9. • Communication with Events ○ Custom Event Declarative ○ Custom Event Programmatic ○ Custom Event Bubbling ○ Custom Event Pub/Sub • Lightning Data Services • Calling Apex Class to LWC ○ @Wire ○ Imperatively • Navigation Services • Share JS Code Topics covered in Episode - 2
  10. 10. ❏ Using Production Mode ❏ with minified Javascript ❏ Return Proxy values (api, track, wired properties) ❏ Custom Events ❏ Using Debug Mode ❏ with unminified Javascript ❏ Return from proxied values to regular return data as array type ❏ LWC engine warnings LWC Debugging
  11. 11. LWC Debugging Demo: LWC Debugging
  12. 12. ❏ Install VS Code - https://code.visualstudio.com/download ❏ Install Salesforce CLI - https://developer.salesforce.com/tools/sfdxcli ❏ Install Salesforce Extension Pack in VS Code ❏ Create Project from VS Code ❏ Authorize an Org from VS Code ❏ Install SFDX Plugins - sfdx plugins:install @salesforce/lwc-dev- server ❏ update SFDX Plugins - sfdx plugins:update Local Development for LWC - Prerequisites & Setup (BETA)
  13. 13. ❏ SFDX: Open Local Development Server ❏ SFDX: Start Local Development Server ❏ SFDX: Stop Local Development Server ❏ Preview your LWC Component into browser ❏ Salesforce real-time data access using LDS, UI API & Apex Class Local Development for LWC - Prerequisites & Setup (BETA)
  14. 14. Local Development for LWC Demo: HelloWorld Component
  15. 15. Local Development for LWC Demo: Lightning DataTable Component
  16. 16. Visual Studio Code Productive Tips Demo: VS Code
  17. 17. Q & A: https://bit.ly/LWC-QA
  18. 18. Follow & Join New Delhi Salesforce DG • Join to know about future events and to RSVP: https://trailblazercommunitygroups.com/delhi-in-developers-group/ • Let’s start conversations on Success Community: http://bit.ly/NewDelhiCommunity • Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/newdelhisfdcdug • Hashtag: #ImpactSalesforceSaturday • Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newdelhisfdcdug • For all the content: https://newdelhisfdcdug.com

