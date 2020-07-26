-
Join us for another #ImpactSalesforceSaturday, a series of online Salesforce Saturday sessions.
We invite all – Developers – Administrators – Group Leaders – Consultants with advanced, intermediate or beginner level knowledge on Salesforce(Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Pardot, Marketing Cloud, IOT, CPQ, Einstein, etc).
Topic: LWC Debugging & Local Development, Visual Studio Code Productive tips for Developers
Date and Time: Saturday, July 25, 2020,
11:00 AM to 12:30 PM IST
Speaker: Sakthivel Madesh
Sakthivel is a Salesforce MVP, Lightning Champion, 16X Certified, Advanced Administrator & Application Architect, 6x Trailhead Ranger and Blogger. He is Working as a Senior Salesforce Developer at TechForce Services.
Agenda:
1. Debugging your LWC Component Tips
2. Visual Studio Code – Productive Tips for Developers
3. LWC Local development
4. Summer 20 with LWC
