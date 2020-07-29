Simple Strategic Planning 7-29-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Simple Strategic Planning
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Nevin Kamath, JD Nevin is an experienced coach, consultant, and strategic ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Learning Objectives • Explain the need for a “Simple Strategic Planning” m...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Logistics • Please type your questions in the Question Box  • Recording w...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 5
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 1 6 Question: What is your role in your organization? 1. Board Member...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Agenda Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - over...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? 9 • 95% of a typical workforce d...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - over...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 11
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 12 • Ask yourself: Are you ready? • Ga...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 13 • Conduct Internal Analysis • Condu...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 14 • Develop Mission • Develop Vision ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 15 • Develop Theory of Change and Prog...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 16 • Decide on an Issues or Goals- bas...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 17 • Draft & socialize strategic plan ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 18 • Review strategy on a quarterly, b...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 2 19 Question: Where are you in your strategic planning cycle? 1. I d...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 20
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - over...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 22 • Ask yourself: Are you ready? • Ga...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How do you know if you’re ready? 23 • Have you developed a picture of succ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Gather documentation in one place 24 • Mission-related documents • Financi...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Design the planning process 25 Sample Work Plan • Who will lead the proces...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 3 26 Question: Where are you in the kickoff stage? 1. Ready! 2. Almos...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Internal Analysis – How do you self-assess? 28 • Board Assessment Tool by ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Internal Analysis – How do you learn from internal stakeholders? 29 • 2-3 ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com External Analysis – How to assess the trends and forces in a “VUCA” world?...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The situational analysis should lead to a robust SWOT, which will lead to ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions for Reflection • Which of the approaches will you look to use fo...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 34
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 4 36 Question: How long is your organization’s mission statement? 1. ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why should you refine your mission statement? 37 Business Development Elev...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Approaches to developing a mission statement 38 • 8 words or less • Verb, ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why and how to develop a vision statement? 39 • Inspire • Give direction t...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 5 40 Question: How inspiring is your organization’s vision statement?...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why develop a values statement? 41 “Culture is the magic start-up ingredie...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to think about organizational values 42 Cultural Artifacts Espoused Va...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to develop organizational values 43 Core Value Comments from Volunteer...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 45
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Advanced Strategic Planning Tools 47 • A visual representation of an organ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 6 48 Question: Which of these advanced tools would you like to learn ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com An issues-based approach or a goals-based approach? 50 • VUCA environment ...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Developing objectives and tasks 51 Goal Objective Task Whose Responsibilit...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to think about a Strategic Plan Document 53 • Executive Summary • Purp...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 54
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why review your strategic plan on a regular basis? 56 • Increase staff eng...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to review your strategic plan 57 • Use a facilitator • Focus on interi...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to conduct your strategic planning virtually 58
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to address social justice in your strategic planning 59 Situational An...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose A...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - over...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Let’s Connect 62 nevin.kamath@gmail.com +1-210-683-8511 Twitter: @kamathcc...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - over...
Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Appendix 64
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Simple Strategic Planning 7-29-2020

25 views

Published on

Presentation given on 7/29/2020 at the Nonprofit Hub via Webinar

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Simple Strategic Planning 7-29-2020

  1. 1. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Simple Strategic Planning
  2. 2. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Nevin Kamath, JD Nevin is an experienced coach, consultant, and strategic planning facilitator. He has coached hundreds of clients to achieve more in their personal and professional lives. He has facilitated over 200 workshops with diverse audiences including business leadership teams, college students, and emerging leaders. He has helped numerous nonprofits and Fortune 500 clients develop their strategies. Nevin is a graduate of Harvard Law School and the Business Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin. 2
  3. 3. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Learning Objectives • Explain the need for a “Simple Strategic Planning” model • Describe the overview of the “Simple Strategic Planning” cycle • Describe individual aspects of each step in the “Simple Strategic Planning” cycle 3
  4. 4. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Logistics • Please type your questions in the Question Box  • Recording will be shared after the webinar 4
  5. 5. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 5
  6. 6. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 1 6 Question: What is your role in your organization? 1. Board Member 2. Executive Director/CEO 3. VP/Director 4. Manager/Individual Contributor 5. Consultant 6. Other
  7. 7. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Agenda Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - overview Simple strategic planning – in depth Next Steps Q&A 7
  8. 8. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - overview Simple strategic planning – in depth Next Steps Q&A Agenda 8
  9. 9. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? 9 • 95% of a typical workforce doesn’t understand its organization’s strategy • Over 70% of corporate strategic initiatives are never successfully implemented • There are a plethora of strategic planning frameworks and approaches on the market
  10. 10. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - overview Simple strategic planning – in depth Next Steps Q&A Agenda 10
  11. 11. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 11
  12. 12. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 12 • Ask yourself: Are you ready? • Gather all documentation in one place • Design the planning process
  13. 13. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 13 • Conduct Internal Analysis • Conduct External Analysis • Develop SWOT
  14. 14. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 14 • Develop Mission • Develop Vision • Develop Values
  15. 15. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 15 • Develop Theory of Change and Program Portfolio • Evaluate Business Model • Evaluate Organizational Capacity • Evaluate Leadership Capacity • Build a Strategy Map
  16. 16. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 16 • Decide on an Issues or Goals- based approach • Develop Objectives & Tasks
  17. 17. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 17 • Draft & socialize strategic plan document
  18. 18. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 18 • Review strategy on a quarterly, biannual, or annual basis
  19. 19. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 2 19 Question: Where are you in your strategic planning cycle? 1. I don’t know / Pre-kickoff 2. Kickoff 3. Situational Analysis 4. Purpose 5. Advanced Tools 6. Issues or Goals 7. Document 8. Strategy Review 9. Other
  20. 20. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 20
  21. 21. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - overview Simple strategic planning – in depth Next Steps Q&A Agenda 21
  22. 22. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model 22 • Ask yourself: Are you ready? • Gather all documentation in one place • Design the planning process
  23. 23. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How do you know if you’re ready? 23 • Have you developed a picture of success: what will success look like when you’re done? • Have you outlined the strategic and operational issues that you are facing? • Have you checked on the conditions for success? • Have you planned your data collection process?
  24. 24. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Gather documentation in one place 24 • Mission-related documents • Financial documents • Organizational capacity documents • Leadership documents Google Drive, Box, etc.
  25. 25. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Design the planning process 25 Sample Work Plan • Who will lead the process? • Who will be on the SP committee? • Will you hold a retreat? • Who will write the plan? • Will you use a consultant? • How will you keep the board and staff informed?
  26. 26. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 3 26 Question: Where are you in the kickoff stage? 1. Ready! 2. Almost ready.. 3. Not ready yet.. 4. Still thinking about it. Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review
  27. 27. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 27 • Conduct Internal Analysis • Conduct External Analysis • Develop SWOT
  28. 28. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Internal Analysis – How do you self-assess? 28 • Board Assessment Tool by the Nonprofit Association of Oregon • Free, Self-Administered • Link • Board Self-Assessment Questionnaire by the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits • $89-139 • Link • Core Capacity Assessment Tool (CCAT) by TCCGroup • $350 • Link Small organizations Medium organizations Large organizations
  29. 29. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Internal Analysis – How do you learn from internal stakeholders? 29 • 2-3 questions, short answers • Sample Question: “How likely is it that you would recommend X to a friend or family member?” • High response rate, low amount of time required for respondents • Modeled after Listen4Good’s methodology • 8-10 questions, medium answers • Sample Question: “What is your vision for our organization within the next five to ten years?” • Low to Medium response rate, high amount of time required for respondents/interviewees • Follow up required Light approach In-depth approach
  30. 30. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com External Analysis – How to assess the trends and forces in a “VUCA” world? 30 ExternalAnalysisToolkit Field of Service trends Client Analysis Organizational Capacity Leadership Business Model Competitor Analysis Collaborator Analysis PESTEL Analysis Scenario Planning • General trends in terms of funding • Innovative business models • What trends in human resources? • What developments in technology, structures, systems? • What trends re: leadership development? • What trends re: board governance? • What are the key political, economic, societal, technological, environmental, and legal trends impacting our organization? • What are the most important trends? What scenarios could they create? • Potential areas of collaboration? Pros and Cons? = Basic = Advanced • Major trends and developments? • How do your programs compare? • Are we providing what they want? What they need?
  31. 31. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The situational analysis should lead to a robust SWOT, which will lead to a TOWS strategy matrix 31 Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats / Challenges Opportunities Threats / Challenges Strengths Weaknesses Invest DivestDecide Defend
  32. 32. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions for Reflection • Which of the approaches will you look to use for internal analysis? Light or in-depth? Why? • Which of the external analysis tools would you use? • Basic: Field of Service trends, Client Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Collaborator Analysis, PESTEL trends • Advanced: Organizational Capacity, Leadership Capacity, Business Model, Scenario Planning • What is your experience with SWOT analyses? How about TOWS? 32
  33. 33. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 33 • Conduct Internal Analysis • Conduct External Analysis • Develop SWOT
  34. 34. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 34
  35. 35. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 35 • Develop Mission • Develop Vision • Develop Values
  36. 36. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 4 36 Question: How long is your organization’s mission statement? 1. 8 words or less 2. 8-20 words 3. More than 20 words 4. I’m not sure.. Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review
  37. 37. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why should you refine your mission statement? 37 Business Development Elevator Pitch Your Organization Having a clear mission will help your team make better decisions and communicate more effectively
  38. 38. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Approaches to developing a mission statement 38 • 8 words or less • Verb, Problem, Target Population • Ends-focused • Examples: • > Monterey Bay Aquarium: “To inspire conservation of the oceans.” • > Livestrong: “To inspire and empower people affected by cancer.” • Purpose (Ends) + Programs (Means) • Examples: • > JDRF: “To find a cure for diabetes and its complications through the support of research.” • > “American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.” Ends-Approach Ends and Means Approach • Top Nonprofits Mission Statements • Defining Mission and Vision Statements Webinar Additional Resources
  39. 39. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why and how to develop a vision statement? 39 • Inspire • Give direction to people’s actions • Help people stay engaged and motivated Why do it? • Newspaper article method • Caution: If the vision is specific, keep it SMART How to do it
  40. 40. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 5 40 Question: How inspiring is your organization’s vision statement? 1. Highly inspiring 2. Somewhat inspiring 3. Not inspiring 4. We don’t have a vision statement! Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review
  41. 41. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why develop a values statement? 41 “Culture is the magic start-up ingredient.” – Colin Angle, Co-founder, iRobot “Why is culture so important to a business? Here is a simple way to frame it. The stronger the culture, the less corporate process a company needs. When the culture is strong, you can trust everyone to do the right thing.” — Brian Chesky, Co-founder and CEO, Airbnb “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” – Peter Drucker, Author “Culture is like the wind. It is invisible; yet its effect can be seen and felt.” – Bryan Walker, Partner and Managing Director, Ideo
  42. 42. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to think about organizational values 42 Cultural Artifacts Espoused Values Basic Assumptions • Visible, tangible objects representing a culture • Examples: Ping Pong Table, Boardroom, Library, Couches, GIFs on Slack • Guiding principles that articulate what a company stands for • Focus in recruitment, rewards, and retention • Examples: Teamwork, Leadership, Humility (see link for more examples) • Unspoken rules of conduct and behavior • Examples: Wearing shoes to work; shaking hands pre-COVID Visible Less Visible
  43. 43. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to develop organizational values 43 Core Value Comments from Volunteers Definition (Macro- level) Example behaviors (Micro-Level) Welcome Learning “This is a learning & teaching environment for all, not just clients.” “It’s a non-structural, startup atmosphere” • E.g.: This is a learning and teaching environment for all * E.g.: A team member fails at something. We celebrate the mistake and have a “fail-forward” conversation immediately after. Champion Diversity “We have a duty to our communities to be socially responsible” Embrace Teamwork “Cooperation, collaboration, communication, and candor” Respect Boundaries “Feel empowered to turn work on/off at certain times & respect when others do the same” Do your best “Be resourceful, display ownership, accountability, integrity, and commit to excellence” Under development Developed Via: • Focus Groups • Interviews • Values Committee
  44. 44. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 44 • Develop Mission • Develop Vision • Develop Values
  45. 45. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 45
  46. 46. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 46 • Develop Theory of Change and Program Portfolio • Evaluate Business Model • Evaluate Organizational Capacity • Evaluate Leadership Capacity • Build a Strategy Map / Balanced Scorecard
  47. 47. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Advanced Strategic Planning Tools 47 • A visual representation of an organization’s objectives and how they relate to one another • Generally organizes objectives into four perspectives • Gives team members an understanding of how their roles contribute to top- level goals • Further reading Strategy Map • A measurement tool that links objectives, measures, and perspectives • Closely linked to the Strategy Map • Allows organizations to focus on a “balanced” set of measures that link to their strategy • Further reading Balanced Scorecard Program Portfolio: • Needs assessment • Program assessment • Competitive analysis Theory of Change • Pathway change diagram of outcomes, preconditions, and pathways Further reading Theory of Change and Program Portfolio • Summarize Revenue and Expenses • Evaluate current program revenue and expenses • Articulate the business model • Analyze the business model Business Model Evaluation • Evaluate all dimensions of organizational capacity • Identify requirements for each category • Determine how to carry out assessment • Agree on priorities to include in strategic plan Organizational Capacity and Leadership Audit
  48. 48. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Poll 6 48 Question: Which of these advanced tools would you like to learn more about? 1. Strategy Map 2. Balanced Scorecard 3. Theory of Change and Program Portfolio 4. Business Model Evaluation 5. Organizational Capacity and Leadership Audit Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review
  49. 49. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 49 • Decide on an Issues or Goals- based approach • Develop Objectives & Tasks
  50. 50. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com An issues-based approach or a goals-based approach? 50 • VUCA environment • Serious internal issues to determine • Young organizations • Stable environment • No critical internal issues to address • Organizational maturity and readiness to ”reach for the vision” Issues-Based Approach Goals-Based Approach
  51. 51. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Developing objectives and tasks 51 Goal Objective Task Whose Responsibility? Timeline Resource Allocation Goal 1 Objective 1 Task 1 Task 2 Objective 2 Task 1
  52. 52. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 52 • Draft & socialize strategic plan document
  53. 53. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to think about a Strategic Plan Document 53 • Executive Summary • Purpose (Mission, Vision, Values) • High Level Goals • Action Plans (Objectives, Tasks) • Appendix: SWOT Analysis Beginning • Title Page • Cover Letter • Authorization Page • Description of nonprofit • Description of how the plan was developed Middle: • Staffing plans • Any performance plans • Financial plans • Reference to related plans or documents Appendices “Light” Model Advanced Components
  54. 54. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Questions? 54
  55. 55. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 55 • Review strategy on a quarterly, biannual, or annual basis
  56. 56. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why review your strategic plan on a regular basis? 56 • Increase staff engagement and follow through • Detect successes and failures early on • Integrate shifts in your environment • Ingrains strategy throughout the organization
  57. 57. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to review your strategic plan 57 • Use a facilitator • Focus on interim goals or measures • Use a dashboard • Begin planning for the three month review one month before the end of the quarter
  58. 58. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to conduct your strategic planning virtually 58
  59. 59. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com How to address social justice in your strategic planning 59 Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review
  60. 60. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com The Simple Strategic Planning Model Kickoff Situational Analysis Purpose Advanced Tools (Optional) Issues or Goals Document Strategy Review 60
  61. 61. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - overview Simple strategic planning – in depth Next Steps Q&A Agenda 61
  62. 62. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Let’s Connect 62 nevin.kamath@gmail.com +1-210-683-8511 Twitter: @kamathcc Facebook: @kamathcc Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/simple strategicplanning
  63. 63. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Why do we need simple strategic planning? Simple strategic planning - overview Simple strategic planning – in depth Next Steps Q&A Agenda 63
  64. 64. Kamath Coaching and Consulting www.kamathcc.com Appendix 64

×