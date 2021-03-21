https://reader.ebookexprees.com/kun1/B00XPRM4IQ Traveling the country in search of the most significant aspects of Colombia's colonial ranch houses, this book brings to life the convergence of decisive elements of the country's past and tradition. These ranch houses were the scene of struggles, epiphanies, and downfalls in the country's history✔8212 all evoked through the point of view of a historian specializing in architecture.✉️bsp Recorriendo el pa✔237 s para encontrar los aspectos m✔225 s significativos de las haciendas coloniales colombianas, este libro revive una ✔233 poca de nostalgia y elegancia en la era del pa✔237 s a trav✔233 s de estas✉️bsp construcciones. En ellas se desplegaron escenarios de luchas, advenimientos, epifan✔237 as y ocasos. Al evocar este mundo del ayer, la obra logra recuperar la visi✔243 n de✉️bsp la historia colombiana de manera justa y sugerente con el conocimiento✉️bsp de un✉️bsp historiador✉️bsp especializado en✉️bsp la arquitectura.