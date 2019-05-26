Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nestor Chayele - Guía para aprender a invertir en bolsa si eres principiante, Parte I

Nestor Chayele - Guía para aprender a invertir en bolsa si eres principiante, Parte I

Nestor Chayele - Guía para aprender a invertir en bolsa si eres principiante, Parte I

  1. 1. Gu�a para aprender a invertir en bolsa si eres principiante Parte I Nestor Chayele
  2. 2. A la hora de invertir en Bolsa todo principiante est� condenado a cometer bastantes errores. El m�s com�n suele ser lanzarse a invertir siguiendo los consejos de alg�n conocido o simplemente dej�ndose llevar por las referencias que le llegan por parte de los medios de comunicaci�n. Tambi�n ocurre que cuando un activo lleva tiempo subiendo y hace ganar dinero al inversor los dem�s tambi�n nos dejamos llevar por esa estela. Por ello, queremos que aprendas las nociones b�sica para invertir en Bolsa de forma correcta. Nestor Chayele
  3. 3. Nestor Chayele �Es f�cil aprender a invertir en bolsa? Cualquier momento es bueno para invertir en bolsa a largo plazo, pero antes hay que tener claras una serie de aspectos. Sin dejarse arrastrar por los comentarios ajenos, s� que ser�a conveniente tener las ideas claras y s� dejarse asesorar por expertos.
  4. 4. Nestor Chayele �Qu� hacer para aprender a invertir? Antes de nada hay que tener claras cu�les son las necesidades y objetivos financieros del inversor. Hay que responder una serie de preguntas como: �Cu�l es el periodo de inversi�n? Con bastante frecuencia suelen invertirse ahorros que necesitaremos a corto plazo, cuando en la bolsa hay que tener mucha paciencia. El plazo de inversi�n suele rondar entre los 5 o 10 a�os.
  5. 5. �Cu�l es el objetivo financiero? Algunos buscan ampliar sus ahorros y prefieren ser cautos en la inversi�n, pero tambi�n puede darse el caso de que se pretenda acumular capital asumiendo riesgos. Al conocer los objetivos b�sicos la persona en cuesti�n podr� establecer los objetivos financieros, pero tambi�n calcular el periodo de inversi�n. Nestor Chayele
  6. 6. REFERENCIAS -https://nestorchayelle.wordpress.com/2018/05/31/nestor-chayelle-guia-para-aprender- a-invertir-en-bolsa-si-eres-principiante/ Nestor Chayele

