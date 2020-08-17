planeacion de red lan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANEACION DE UNA RED LAN
Estos son los pasos a seguir si estas planeando hacer una rea LAN(red de area local)

  1. 1. PLANEACION DE UNA RED LAN
  2. 2. PASOS PARA CREAR UNA RED LAN • 1.-Tener en cuenta el numero de clientes, sevidores, y disposivos que se conctaran a ella • 2.-Planear el diseño de la en LAN • 3.-Seleccionar el hardware de la red • 4.-Asegurarte de que tus equipos sean compatibles • 5.-Verificar la velocidad de la red • 6.-Verificar los puertos de enlace con la red • 7.-Tener una surpervision y aministracion constante de la red
  3. 3. TEN EN CUENTA EL NUMERO DE CLIENTES DE RED • Has un conteo se los dispositivis que vas a tener conectadoa a tu red de area local para poder satisfacer la nesecidades de los usuarios
  4. 4. PLANEA EL DISEÑO DE LA RED Diseña el la topologia de tu red tanto logica x para que no haya incombenientes con los clientes de la red que haras
  5. 5. ELIGE EL HARDWARE ADWCUASO PARA TU RED • Debes de escoger un equipo que cubra las necesidades de tu red actual y/o futuras, y que gran capaciadad de redimiento y administracion
  6. 6. ASEGURATE DE QUE LOS EQUIPOS QUE SE VAN A AGREGAR A LA RED SEAN COMPATIBLES CON LA MISMA • Asegurate que el hardware de los equipos de tus clientes es comoatible con la tecnologia de tu red
  7. 7. VERIFICA QUE LA VELOCIDAD DE TU RED ES ADECUADA PARA TENER SATISFECHOS A TUS CLIENTES Verifica la velocidad de red ya que en la actualidad el requisito minimo oara los cliebtes es una red de 10 Mbps.
  8. 8. VERIFICA LOS PUERTOS DE ENLACE A LA RED • Teniendo en cuenta velicidad entre los equipos ahora toca verificar si estas conectado a la internet
  9. 9. ADMINISTRA CONSTANTEMENTE LOS CAMBIOS NECESARIOS EN ELLA • Tienes que supervisar constantemente la red por si necesita que hagas vambios en ella debido a inconvenientes en ella ya sean de hardware o software

