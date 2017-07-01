Actividad Tributaria Nacional, Estadal y Municipal

PARTICIPANTE: Nerio Taborda Sección: Saia H Profesora: Abog. Johana Giménez Cátedra: Derecho Tributario UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN...
Del mismo modo, el Poder Legislativo la facultad de su principio y fin en la creación de la ley en la cual se establecerán...
a) Originaria La potestad tributaria se considera originaria cuando emana de la naturaleza del Estado en contraposición de...
Abstracto Subyace del mandato del Estado en la materialización del sujeto en el que recae con propósito de que se haga efe...
La potestad tributaria no es ilimitada a razón de que presenta límites establecidos en la Constitución de la República Bol...
La competencia tributaria es la facultad que la ley o regulación reglamentaria otorga a los órganos del Estado para que ma...
a) Residual La competencia tributaria de carácter residual es aquella mediante la cual a cada órgano se le atribuye una fa...
Limitaciones explícitas Son aquellas atribuciones que no pueden ser ejercidas por los Municipios a razón de que son materi...
Mientras que, relacionado con las competencias concurrentes podemos señalar que en la Constitución de la República Bolivar...
Taxativamente el artículo 168 de la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) estipula que "Los Municip...
La autonomía tributaria conferida a el Municipio se presentan en base a la potestad de ordenes, mediante un buen número de...
La Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999), en los artículos 156 y 183 establece las prohibiciones y ...
- Sobre base cierta: Se basa en todos los elementos que existen para conocer en forma directa el hecho que genera la oblig...
Moya (2009), asevera que el sujeto activo de Poder Tributario es el ente público con capacidad para crear normas jurídicas...
  1. 1. PARTICIPANTE: Nerio Taborda Sección: Saia H Profesora: Abog. Johana Giménez Cátedra: Derecho Tributario UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO Barquisimeto, Junio 2017
  2. 2. Del mismo modo, el Poder Legislativo la facultad de su principio y fin en la creación de la ley en la cual se establecerán las contribuciones que debe realizar el contribuyente, por ende, vincula en la relación jurídica tributaria al sujeto activo y pasivo. Por ende, la potestad tributaria hace referencia al poderío del Estado como parte de la soberanía nacional. Es la facultad del Poder Ejecutivo de imponer contribuciones con las que debe cumplir el contribuyente, es decir, tiene el poder de exigir los tributos correspondientes a los actos realizados dentro de su territorio, ello además, en cumplimiento a las restricciones que establece la máxima ley que lo regula.
  3. 3. a) Originaria La potestad tributaria se considera originaria cuando emana de la naturaleza del Estado en contraposición de lo consagrado en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela b) Derivada o delegada Es la facultad otorgada al ente Municipal o Estadal para crear tributos mediante derivación, por cuanto se consolida por la disposición de la ley en base a los principios Constitucionales.
  4. 4. Abstracto Subyace del mandato del Estado en la materialización del sujeto en el que recae con propósito de que se haga efectivo mediante un acto de la administración. Permanente La potestad tributaria del Estado permanece a través del tiempo, es decir, no se extingue a menos de el Estado perezca. Irrenunciable e indelegable El Estado no puede renunciar ni desprenderse ni delegar la potestad tributaria. Sólo puede delegar la facultad de recaudar y administrar los tributos.
  5. 5. La potestad tributaria no es ilimitada a razón de que presenta límites establecidos en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela regidos por los siguientes principios: a) Principio de Legalidad b) Principio de Capacidad Contributiva c) Principio de Generalidad d) Principio de Igualdad De esta manera, prevalece que sólo el Estado (la Nación, los Estados y los Municipios) esta en capacidad de ejercer la potestad tributaria debido a que, es el que tiene la facultad para establecer las obligaciones pecunarias a los contribuyentes.
  6. 6. La competencia tributaria es la facultad que la ley o regulación reglamentaria otorga a los órganos del Estado para que materialicen la captación de tributos y obliguen a los contribuyentes a pagar.
  7. 7. a) Residual La competencia tributaria de carácter residual es aquella mediante la cual a cada órgano se le atribuye una facultad, es decir, las atribuciones de la Nación, los Estados y los Municipios son independientes según su naturaleza jurídica. Presenta su basamento en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) en el artículo 164 ordinal 11 que estipula las atribuciones del Estado por cuanto le compete ejercer su potestad tributaria en relación a “Todo lo que no corresponda, de conformidad con esta Constitución, a la competencia nacional o municipal.” b) Concurrente La competencia tributaria de carácter concurrente se reviste de aquellas atribuciones materiales que pueden ser ejercidas por todos los niveles del Poder Público de acuerdo con la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) en el artículo 164 numerales 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, y 10.
  8. 8. Limitaciones explícitas Son aquellas atribuciones que no pueden ser ejercidas por los Municipios a razón de que son materia competente del Poder Nacional y Estadal conforme a la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) y demás leyes que regulen la competencia tributaria, ello, aunque no son señaladas taxativamente como prohibidas a los municipios éstas no pueden ser ejercidas por estos. Limitaciones implícitas Son aquellas atribuciones que se encuentran facultadas para que sean ejercidas de forma exclusiva para el Poder Nacional y que le son prohibidas a los municipios y estados de acuerdo a la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) que estipula: Artículo 183. Los Estados y los Municipios no podrán: 1. Crear aduanas ni impuestos de importación, de exportación o de tránsito sobre bienes nacionales o extranjeros, o sobre las demás materias rentísticas de la competencia nacional. 2. Gravar bienes de consumo antes de que entren en circulación dentro de su territorio.
  9. 9. Mientras que, relacionado con las competencias concurrentes podemos señalar que en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) no se le atribuye a los Estados competencias en materia de servicios públicos específicos, por lo que se configura como una materia de la competencia concurrente con otros niveles del Poder Público, como las referidas a los servicios de salud, educativos, deportes entre otros. Desde la perspectiva de la competencia residual se destaca que ingresos estadales son el producto de lo recaudado por venta de especies fiscales, esto de conformidad con la sentencia del 13-12-00 de la Sala Constitucional del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, sobre el ramo fiscal ha señalado que la venta de especies fiscales es sólo “na forma de pago de los tributos” que puede ser explotado por cualquier ente público territorial para pechar los servicios que presta, caso contrario, los Estados no tienen otras competencias tributarias que se le puedan asignar ley nacional.
  10. 10. Taxativamente el artículo 168 de la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) estipula que "Los Municipios constituyen la unidad política primaria de la organización nacional, gozan de personalidad jurídica y autonomía dentro de los límites de esta Constitución y de la ley. La autonomía municipal comprende: 1. La elección de sus autoridades.- 2. La gestión de las materias de su competencia.- 3. La creación, recaudación e inversión de sus ingresos…“ De este modo, el Municipio es concebida como la unidad política primaria dentro de la organización nacional cuyas atribuciones se derivan para servir a la ciudadanía de manera expedita para que se puedan producir las propuestas de manera viable; el Municipio goza de personalidad jurídica por lo que es susceptible de derechos y obligaciones (Código Civil de Venezuela, artículo 19); por último, el Municipio tiene autonomía limitada en atención a lo que estipule la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) y las Leyes que lo regulan.
  11. 11. La autonomía tributaria conferida a el Municipio se presentan en base a la potestad de ordenes, mediante un buen número de impuestos, tasas y contribuciones especiales. La Ley Orgánica del Poder Público Municipal le otorga la potestad tributaria a los Municipios para la creación en relación a la capacidad económica para generar recursos propios. La Potestad Tributaria Municipal, es la capacidad que posee los niveles del estado para la creación, recaudación y la administración de los tributos, siempre que esta, este enmarcada en el ámbito de la ley para la obtención de los mismos.
  12. 12. La Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999), en los artículos 156 y 183 establece las prohibiciones y limitaciones a la potestad tributaria municipal, con el objeto de evitar que otro ente del poder público nacional incurra en cuanto a la toma de decisiones tributarias del municipio, aceptando así que el municipio goza de autonomía tributaria. Articulo 183. Los Estados y Los Municipios no podrán: • Crear aduanas ni impuestos de importación, de exportación o de tránsito sobre bienes nacionales o extranjeros, o sobre las demás materias rentísticas de la competencia nacional. • Gravar bienes de consumo antes de que entren en circulación dentro de su territorio. • Prohibir el consumo de bienes producidos fuera de su territorio, ni gravarlos en forma diferente a los producidos en el. • Los Estados y Municipios solo podrán gravar la agricultura, la cría, la pesca y la actividad forestal en la oportunidad, forma y medida que lo permita la ley. Potestad Tributaria Municipal
  13. 13. - Sobre base cierta: Se basa en todos los elementos que existen para conocer en forma directa el hecho que genera la obligación tributaria. - Sobre base presunta: Se aplica en base a los hechos y circunstancias comparativas con situaciones normales, debido a la falta de elementos como son: la omisión o la falta de veracidad de los libros y/o documentación contable del fiscalizado. Los municipios constituyen la unidad primaria de la Organización Nacional, gozando además de autonomía dentro de los límites y alcances contemplados en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) y la Ley que lo regula.
  14. 14. Moya (2009), asevera que el sujeto activo de Poder Tributario es el ente público con capacidad para crear normas jurídicas tributarias, llámese Asamblea Nacional, Consejo Legislativo Regional o Cámara Municipal, quienes actúan como órganos legisladores en su respectivo ámbito territorial. El poder tributario es la potestad de instituir tributos por ende, constituye una expresión de la competencia legislativa o fuente del derecho materializada con la promulgación normativa (Ley) para su aplicación o ejecución y para la regulación de las vías administrativas o jurisdiccionales, de revisión de los actos administrativos de contenido tributario. poder tributario

