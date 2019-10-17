Free Read e-Book Spooky Pookie *Full-Online

(Spooky Pookie) By - @Sandra Boynton

- Pookie gets dressed up for Halloween in this silly board book from beloved and bestselling author and illustrator Sandra Boynton.It?s Halloween! What will little Pookie decide to be this year? Pookie tries on costumes one by one, but somehow can?t find just the right thing. The resolution to Pookie?s dilemma will delight toddlers and their caregivers alike. Told and illustrated with Sandra Boynton?s celebrated charm and pizzazz, Spooky Pookie has all the makings of a beloved Halloween classic. Boo!



