Ganar dinero en_internet
Ganar dinero en_internet

5 formas de ganar dinero en internet y desde casa

Published in: Internet
Ganar dinero en_internet

  1. 1. • Mucha gente piensa que eso de ganar dinero en internet y desde casa es una utopía. • Muchos piensan que las plataformas que permiten ganar dinero desde casa y por internet son todas estafas, SCAM, y hay muchas que lo son, pero no todas. • Esto no es como jugar en bolsa no vas a dar un pelotazo y te harás rico, pero te da un extra. • Hoy en día, en plena pandemia del COVID-19, muchas empresas han decidido contratar servicios a través de internet, o contratar trabajo desde internet. • Eso les permite no tener una plantilla grande, flexibilizarla, posibilidad de adaptar a la carga de trabajo, o tener el gasto por trabajo, de empleados especializados. • Tu puedes ser un empleado especializado, pero también puedes pasar tu tiempo libre haciendo actividades que te ofrecen una pequeña remuneración. ¡¡¡¡ ES POSIBLE!!! Y aquí te voy a contar 5 métodos para ganar dinero en internet y desde casa.
  2. 2. • Mucha gente piensa que a estas alturas no tiene sentido transcribir, cuando hay software que lo hace por ti. • No siempre es posible que un software reconozca automáticamente un audio, existen varios problemas que hacen difícil la transcripción automática: • Ruido de fondo, una grabación telefónica con sonidos del teclado, una grabación en una cafetería o en un juzgado, con eco. • Acento de los interlocutores, amén de anglicismos y palabras intercaladas de otros idiomas. • Calidad de la grabación, cortes, interrupciones. • Lenguaje específico, como palabras propias del ámbito judicial, del ámbito médico u otro tipo. • Existen plataformas que permite trabajar a demanda y desde casa, como transcriptor online. Mas trabajo haces, más cobras. • Si tienes interés en transcribir te cuento mas sobre algunas. • Aquí te doy consejos y técnicas para transcribir con calidad y algunos sistemas de ayuda a la transcripción.
  3. 3. • Un enlace recortado, o un acortador de url, es una plataforma que permite renombrar un enlace a una dirección, recortando el tamaño cuando tiene una url muy larga. • Esto te permite compartir en redes sociales mas fácilmente, u ocultar la url definitiva. • Existen empresas que te pagan por cada clic que haga una persona en el enlace que compartes. • ¿Cómo es posible? Muy fácil, colocan publicidad. • Seguro que has visto alguna vez al pinchar en un enlace de descarga una ventana que te obliga a ver una publicidad durante 5 segundos, antes de poder descargar. • Pues ahí lo tienes, te pagan por cada clic. • Existen varias empresas que permiten hacer esto, cada una con unos ratios de pago y opciones de configuración distintas. • Aquí te cuento cuales son las mejores empresas acortador de enlaces que permiten ganar dinero difundiendo enlaces en redes sociales como Facebook, Twitter, en foros, o en tu propia web. • Cuantos mas clic, mas dinero ganas.
  4. 4. • No es un método con el que te harás rico, pero permite, en tus ratos libres, entretenerte de una forma divertida, y que te permite ganar un poco de dinero. • Hay empresas que hacen prospecciones de mercado, encuestas y estudios, para lo que seleccionan usuarios de un perfil concreto. Rellenando e informando sobre tu perfil, te irán enviando encuestas frecuentemente, que te pagarán por cada una de ellas al enviarlas. • Existen varios tipos de empresas que te pagan por distintas tareas: • Ganar dinero respondiendo encuestas • Hacer tareas o simplemente probando productos gratis y contando tu opinion • Ganar dinero visualizando publicidad • Incluso te pagan por jugar a juegos • También las hay que te permiten ganar dinero sin hacer nada, solo teniendo una app. • Es una forma divertida de conseguir un dinerito extra. • Si quieres saber mas sobre estas empresas en este enlace te cuento todo sobre ganar dinero con encuestas y tareas.
  5. 5. • Si tienes un Blog, o una web, estás de enhorabuena: Puedes ganar dinero con ello. • No te habré contado nada que no sepas, estás harto de ver publicidad en las web y blogs a los que accedes. • Pues es muy fácil, no todo es ganar dinero con Youtube, aunque lo permite, hay otras formas de ganar más dinero con un blog. • Poner enlaces, publicidad nativa, por impresión de banners de publicidad, por cada clic que se haga (CPM) etc. Muchas opciones para ganar dinero con tu blog o web. • Si tienes interés te cuento en este enlace como monetizar tu web.
  6. 6. • Un copywriter viene a ser un redactor de artículos o textos. • La ventaja es que trabajas desde casa, en tu escritorio, redactando textos para blogs, páginas web o periódicos, oscommerce o cualquier cosa. • Existe muchas plataformas que ponen en contacto a redactores con clientes, cobrando una comisión del trabajo. • A mucha gente no le gusta que le cobren comisión, pero si no eres experto y te has ganado ya una reputación y tienes contactos, es la mejor forma de empezar. • Para iniciarse es perfecto utilizar una plataforma de las que te cuento en este artículo sobre ganar dinero como copywriter. • Ejemplos: • Escribiendo artículos para blogs especializados en una temática concreta. • Escribiendo comparativas o reviews de productos para tiendas online. • Como traductor de idiomas, traduciendo textos a otros idiomas, o descripciones de productos en tiendas de otros idiomas. • Cuando tengas una buena reputación podrás trabajar incluso en la redacción de periódicos.

