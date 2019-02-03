Neni armiti mkalah uts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
i MAKALAH Evaluasi Kinerja dan Kompensasi Dosen Pengampu : Ade Fauji,SE.MM Disusun Oleh Nama : Neni Armiti Kelas : 7 I MSD...
ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur saya panjatkan kehadiran kehadiran Tuhan Yang Maha Esa karena atas limpahan rahmat-Nya saya ...
iii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ...............................................................................................
iv 5.2 kecerdasan emosional dan kecerdasan spiritual................................................... 13 5.3 kinerja.......
5 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1.Latar Belakang Masalah Masalah sumber daya manusia masih menjadi sorotan dan tumpuhan bagi perusah...
6 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1. Pengertian Evaluasi Kinerja evaluasi kinerja atau penilaian kinerja prestasi adalah suatu proses ...
7 c. superv isor atau first line manager. Keikutsertaan supervisor dalam tim karena supervisor merupakan orang yang paling...
8 4. Dimensi Kinerja Langkah selanjutnya dalam menyusun sistem evaluasi kinerja adalah menentukan dimensi kinerja karyawan...
9 a. Telaah Gaji. Keputusan-keputusan kompensasi yang mencakup kenaikan merit-pay, bonus dan kenaikan gaji lainnya merupak...
10 BAB III Human Resource Scorecard ( suatu model pengukuran kinerja SDM ) 3.1 Arsitektur sumber daya manusia sebagai moda...
11 3. Perilaku karyawan yang strategik (Employee Behavior Strategically) Peran SDM atau “human capital” yang strategik aka...
12 staudi tentang kompetensi SDM pernah dilakukan oleh Perrin (1990) dalam Becker, Huselid & Ulrich) menunjukkan bahwa kom...
13 1. Pengukuran efesiensi inti (core effeciency) yang mempresentasikan pengeluaran SDM yang sigibifikan yang tidak memilk...
14 BAB IV Pengertian Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja 4.1 Konsep Motivasi Kata motivasi berasal dari bahasa latin movere yang b...
15 4.2. Konsep Kepuasan Kerja Kepuasan kerja adalah keadaan emosional yang menyenangkan atau tidak menyenangkan dimana peg...
16  Hubungan Antara Motivasi dengan Kepuasan Kerja a. Pegawai yang motivasi dan kepuasannya tinggi, ini merupakan keadaan...
17 BAB V PENGERTIAN EFEKTIVITAS, KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL, KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL DAN KINERJA PEGAWAI 5.1 Pengertian Efektivitas...
18 kecerdasan kenabian (prophetic intelligence). Sampai saat ini ada beberapa konsep inteligensi atau kecerdasan yang suda...
19 a. Maluyu S.P. Hasibuan (2001:34) mengemukakan “kinerja (prestasi kerja) adalah suatu hasil kerja yang dicapai seseoran...
20  Memiliki tanggung jawab yang tinggi  Berani mengambil resiko 3) Memiliki tujuan yang realistis  Memiliki rencana ke...
21 3.Tujuan Penilaian Kinerja Menurut Syafarudin Alwi ( 2001 : 187 ) secara teoritis tujuan penilaian dikategorikan sebaga...
22 BAB VI PEMBAHASAN EFEKTIVITAS KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL DAN KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL TERHADAP KINERJA PEGAWAI 6.1 Hubungan Kecer...
23 Seseorang dapat mencapai kesuksesan dengan Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) dan Kecerdasan Emosional (EQ), tetapi ia akan me...
24 Peningkatan Kinerja Pegawai melalui Kecerdasan Emosional dan Kecerdasan Spiritual akan dicapai dengan sbb : 1. Dengan K...
25 4. Empati: Kemampuan untuk memahami cara orang lain melihat dan merasakan berbagai hal. 5. Kemampuan sosial dan komunik...
26 BAB VII MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM Barney (1991) mengemukakan empat kondisi yang harus dipenuhi sebelum s...
27 BAB VIII KONSEP AUDIT KINERJA DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KERJA 8.1 Definisi Audit kerja Audit kinerja merupakan suatu proses...
28  Pentingnya menjaga kualitas Audit Akuntansi Sektor Publik Audit quality (kualitas audit) sebagai probabilitas dimana ...
  1. 1. i MAKALAH Evaluasi Kinerja dan Kompensasi Dosen Pengampu : Ade Fauji,SE.MM Disusun Oleh Nama : Neni Armiti Kelas : 7 I MSDM Nim : 11150009 PROGRAM STUDI MANAJEMEN UNIVERSITAS BINA BANGSA SERANG 2019 Jl. Raya Serang Km. 03 No 1B (pakupatan) Tep. 0254-220158 Fax 0254-220157 Kota Serang - Banten
  2. 2. ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur saya panjatkan kehadiran kehadiran Tuhan Yang Maha Esa karena atas limpahan rahmat-Nya saya dapat menyelesaikan makalah ini. Shalawat dan salam semoga dilimpahkan kepada junjungan kita Nabi Muhammad S.A.W yang diutus sebagai rahmat untuk sekalian alam dan membimbing umat ke jalan yang lurus Makalah ini disusun sebagai pemenuhan tugas mata kuliah Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia. Kami menyadari tentunya makalah ini jauh dari kesempurnaan, oleh karenanya kami senantiasa mengharap adanya kritik dan saran guna perubahan yang lebih baik kedepannya. Kendati demikian, kami berharap makalah ini bermanfaat bagi para pembaca. Akhir kata, permohonan maaf kami haturkan atas segala kekurangan dalam makalah ini. Serang , 14 November 201
  3. 3. iii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ....................................................................................................... DAFTAR ISI ...................................................................................................................... BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang ..................................................................................................... 1 1.2 Rumusan Masalah ................................................................................................ 1 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1 Pengertian Evaluasi Kinerja ................................................................................ 2 2.2. Mengembangkan Sistem Evaluasi Kinerja ........................................................... 2 2.3. Tujuan Penilaian Evaluaisi Kinerja ....................................................................... 3 BAB III HUMAN RESOURCE SCORECARD 3.1 Arsitektur sumber daya manusia sebagai modal strategi ...................................... 6 3.2 Dimensi Pengukuran Kinerja SdmMenggunakan HR Scorecard .......................... 7 BAB IV PENGERTIAN MOTIVASI DAN KEPUASAN KERJA 4.1 Konsep Motivasi ................................................................................................. 10 4.2. Konsep Kepuasan Kerja ............................................................................. 11 4.3 Hubungan Motivasi dengan Kepuasan Kerja...................................................... 11 4.4 Faktor-faktor yang Mempengaruhi Kepuasan Kerja........................................... 12 BAB V PENGERTIAN EFEKTIVITAS, KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL, KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL DAN KINERJA PEGAWAI 5.1 pengertian efektivitas ........................................................................................... 13
  4. 4. iv 5.2 kecerdasan emosional dan kecerdasan spiritual................................................... 13 5.3 kinerja................................................................................................................... 14 BAB VI PEMBAHASAN EFEKTIVITAS KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL DAN KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL TERHADAP KINERJA PEGAWAI 6.1 Hubungan Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) (EQ) (SQ)............................................. 18 6.2 efektivitas kecerdasan terhadpa kinerja pegawai. ............................................... 19
  5. 5. 5 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1.Latar Belakang Masalah Masalah sumber daya manusia masih menjadi sorotan dan tumpuhan bagi perusahaan untuk tetap dapat bertahan di era globalisasi. Sumber daya manusia mempunyai peran utama dalam setiap kegiatan perusahaan. Walaupun didukung dengan sarana dan prasarana serta sumber dana yang berlebihan, tetapi tanpa dukungan sumber daya manusia yang andal kegiatan perusahaan tidak akan terselesaikan dengan baik. Hal ini menunjukkan bahwa sumber daya manusia merupakan kunci pokok yang harus diperhatikan dengan segala kebutuhannya. Sebagai kunci pokok, sumber daya manusia akan menentukan keberhasilan pelaksanaan kegiatan perusahaan. 1.2.Rumusan Masalah 1. Mengetahui pengertian, fungsi Eavuasil Kinerja SDM? 2. Mengetahui HR Score Card (pengukuran kinerja SDM)? 3. Mengetahui Motivasi dan Kepuasan kerja? 4. Mengetahui mengelola potensi kecerdasan dan Emosional SDM? 5. Mengetahui mambangun Kapabilitas dan Kompetensi SDM? 6. Mengetahui Konsep Audit Kinerja dan pelaksanaan audit kinerja?
  6. 6. 6 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1. Pengertian Evaluasi Kinerja evaluasi kinerja atau penilaian kinerja prestasi adalah suatu proses dimana organisasi menilai prestasi kerja para karyawanya.Menurut beberapa ahli evaluasi kerja adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Andrew E.. sikula yang dikutip A.A anwar Prabu Mangkunegara mengemukakan bahwa ”penilaian pegawai merupakan evaluasi yang sistematis dari pekerjaan pegawai dan potensi yang dikembangkan. 2. Hadari Nawawi, penilaian kinerja sebagai kegiatan manajemen sumber daya manusia adalah proses pengamatan (observasi) terhadap pelaksanaan pekerjaan oleh seorang pekerja. Dari pendapat beberapa ahli tersebutu dapat disimpulkan bahwa evaluasi kenirja itu ialah penilaian yang dilakukan secara sistematis untuk mengetahui hasil pekerjaan karyawan dan kinerja organisasi. Disamping itu, juga untuk menentukan kebutuhan pelatihan kerja secara tepat, memberikan tanggung jawab yang sesuai kepada karyawan sehingga dapat melaksanakan pekerjaan yang lebih baik di masa mendatang dan sebagai dasar untuk menentukan kebijakan dalam hal promosi jabatan atau penentuan imbalan. 2.2. Mengembangkan Sistem Evaluasi Kinerja 1. Membentuk Tim Pengembangan sistem evaluasi kinerja perlu dilakukan dengan hati-hati karena akan menentukan kinerja pegawai dan kinerja organisasi. Langkah pertama dalam mengembangkan evaluasi kinerja adalah menyusun tim pengembangan evaluasi. Tim ini beranggotakan sebagai berikut. a. profesional spesialis sumber daya manusia, yaitu pakar atau konsultan manajemen SDM. b. manajer sumber daya manusia. Keikutsertaan manajer SDM dalam tim merupakan keharusan karena dialah yang akan memimpin pelaksanaan evaluasi kinerja dalam organisasi.
  7. 7. 7 c. superv isor atau first line manager. Keikutsertaan supervisor dalam tim karena supervisor merupakan orang yang paling mengerti mengenai pekerjaan yang dilakukan para karyawan yang dipimpinnya. d. wakil dari karyawa. Di samping supervisor, para karyawanlah yang akan mengetahui seluk-beluk pekerjaan yang mereka lakukan. 2. Analisis Pekerjaan. Analisis pekerjaan adalah proses menghimpun dan mempelajari berbagai informasi, yang berhubungan dengan pekerjaan secara operasional dan tanggung jawabnya. Ketika direkrut oleh organisasi, seorang karyawan mempunyai tugas tertentu. Ia harus melakukan pekerjaan tertentu, mempunyai tanggung jawab tertentu, dan melaksanakan aktivitas tertentu. Ia harus melaksanakan hal-hal itu dengan hasil berupa kinerja yang dapat diterima oleh organisasi. Untuk mengetahui semua hal tersebut, dilakukan job analysis atau analisis pekerjaan dari semua jenis pekerjaan yang diperlukan suatu organisasi. 3. Tujuan Penilaian Dalam Evaluasi Kerja Tujuan evaluasi kinerja adalah untuk memperbaiki atau meningkatkan kinerja organisasi melalui peningkatkan kinerja dari SDM organisasi. Secara lebih spesifik, tujuan dari evaluasi kinerja sebagaimana dikemukakan agus sunyoto dalam A.A anwar Prabu Mangkunegara adalah: a. Meningkatkan saling pengertian antara karyawan tentang persyaratan kinerja. b. Mencatat dan mengakui hasil kerja seorang karyawan, sehingga mereka termotivasi untuk berbuat yang lebih baik, atau sekurang-kurangnya berprestasi sama dengan prestasi yang terdahulu. c. Memberikan peluang kepada karyawan untuk mendiskusikan keinginan dan aspirasinya dan meningkatkan kepedulian terhadap karier atau terhadap pekerjaan yang diembannya sekarang. d. Mendefinisikan atau merumuskan kembali sasaran masa depan, sehingga karyawan termotivasi untuk berprestasi sesuai dengan potensinya. e. Memeriksa rencana pelaksanaan dan pengembangan yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan pelatihan, khusus rencana diklat, dan kemudian menyetujui rencana itu jika tidak ada hal-hal yang perlu diubah.
  8. 8. 8 4. Dimensi Kinerja Langkah selanjutnya dalam menyusun sistem evaluasi kinerja adalah menentukan dimensi kinerja karyawan. Secara umum, dimensi kinerja dapat dikelompokkan menjadi tiga jenis, yaitu hasil kerja, prilaku kerja, dan sifat pribadi yang berhubungan dengan pekerjaan. a. Hasil kerja. Hasil kerja adalah keluaran kerja dalam bentuk barang dan jasa yang dapt dihitung dan diukur kuantitas dan kualitasnya. b. Prilaku kerja. Kertika berada di tempat kerjanya, seorang karyawan mempunyai dua prilaku, yaitu: prilaku pribadi dan prilaku kerja. Prilaku kerja diperlukan karena merupakan persyaratan dalam melaksanakan pekerjaan. Dengan prilaku kerja tertentu, karyawan dapat melaksanakan pekerjaanya dengan baik dan menghasilkan kinerja yang diharapkan oleh organisasi. prilaku kerja dapat digolongkan menjadi prilaku kerja general dan prilaku kerja khusus. c. Sifat pribadi yang ada hubunganya dengan pekerjaan adalah sifat pribadi karyawan yang diperlukan dalam melaksankan pekerjaanya. 5. Pendekatan Sistem Evaluaisi Kinerja Dalam sejarah evaluasi kinerja, terdapat sejumlah pendekatan yang digunakan oleh sistem evaluasi kinerja berbagai organisasi. Secara umum, pendekatan-pendekatan yang berbeda tersebut dapat dikelompokkan menjadi empat jenis, yaitu: a. Pendekatan sifat pribadi. Evaluasi kinerja klasik menggunakan pendekatan sifat pribadi atau trait approach. b. Pendekatan hasil kinerja. Dalam pendekatan ini, setiap pegawai mempunyai tujuan dan objektif yang harus dicapainya. Kinerja pegawai dinilai bedasarkan seberapa besar ia dapat mencapai tujuan tersebut. c. Pendekatan prilaku kerja. Sejumlah organisasi seperti tentara, polisi, jaksa dan hakim menggunakan pendekatan prilaku kerja. d. Pendekatan campuran. Pendekatan sistem kinerja evalusai campuran merupakan pendekatan yang paling banyak dipakai. 2.3. Tujuan Penilaian Evaluaisi Kinerja Ada pendekatan ganda terhadap tujuan penilaian prestasi kerja sebagai berikut: 1. Tujuan Evaluaisi Hasil-hasil penilaian prestasi kerja digunakan sebagai dasar bagi evaluasi reguler terhadap prestasi anggota-anggota organisasi, yang meliputi:
  9. 9. 9 a. Telaah Gaji. Keputusan-keputusan kompensasi yang mencakup kenaikan merit-pay, bonus dan kenaikan gaji lainnya merupakan salah satu tujuan utama penilaian prestasi kerja. b. Kesmpatan promosi.keputusan-keputusan penyusunan pegawai (staffing) yang berkenaan dengan promosi,demosi,transfer dan pemberhentian karyawan merupakan tujuan kedua dari penilaian prestasi kerja. 2. Tujuan pengembangan Informasi yang dihasilkan oleh sistem penilaian prestasi kerja dapat digunakan untuk mengembangkan pribadi anggota-anggota organisasi, yang meliputi: a. Mengukuhkan Dan Menopang Prestasi Kerja. Umpan balik prestasi kerja (performance feedback) merupakan kebutuhan pengembangan yang utama karena hampir semua karyawan ingin mengetahui hasil penilaian yang dilakukan. b. Meningkatkan Prestasi Kerja. Tujuan penilaian prestasi kerja juga untuk memberikan pedoman kepada karyawan bagi peningkatan prestasi kerja di masa yang akan datang. c. Menentukan Tujuan-Tujuan Progresi Karir. Penilaian prestasi kerja juga akan memberikan informasi kepada karyawan yang dapat digunakan sebagai dasar pembahasan tujuan dan rencana karir jangka panjang. d. Menentukan Kebutuhan-Kebutuhan Pelatihan. Penilaian prestasi kerja individu dapat memaparkan kumpulan data untuk digunakan sebagai sumber analisis dan identifikasi kebutuhan pelatihan.
  10. 10. 10 BAB III Human Resource Scorecard ( suatu model pengukuran kinerja SDM ) 3.1 Arsitektur sumber daya manusia sebagai modal strategik Menurut Becker,Huselid and Ulrich (2001), sistem pengukuran SDM yang efektif mempunyai 2 (dua) tujuan penting yaitu : Memberikan petunjuk bagi pembuatan keputusan dalam organisasi dan Berfungsi sebagai dasar untuk mengevaluasi kinerja SDM. 1. Fungsi sumber daya manusia ( The Human Resource Function) Dasar penciptaan nilai strategi SDM adalah mengelola infrastruktur untuk memahami dan mengimplementasikan strategi perusahaan. Biasanya profesi dalam fungsi SDM diharapkan dapat mengarahkan usaha ini. Ada yang berpendapat bahwa Manajemen SDM yang efektif terdiri dari dua dimensi penting, yaitu : 1. Manajemen SDM teknis, mencakup : rekruitmen,kompensasi, dan benefit 2. Manajemen SDM yang strategik, mencakup : penyampaian (delevery) pelayanan Manajemen SDM teknis dalam cara mendukung langsung implementasi strategi perusahaan. 2. Sistem sumber daya manusia (The Human Resource System) Sistem SDM adalah unsur utama yang berpengaruh dalam SDM strategik. Model sistem ini disebut “High Performance Work System” (HPWS). Dalam HPWS setiap elemen pada sistem SDM di rancang untuk memaksimalkan seluruh human capital melalui organisasi. Untuk membangun dan memelihara persediaan human capital yang berkualitas, HPWS melakukan hal-hal sebagai berikut : 1. Menghubungkan keputusan seleksi dan promosi untuk memvalidasi model kompetensi 2. Mengembangkan strategi yang menyediakan waktu dan dukungan yang efektif untuk keterampilan yang dituntut oleh implementasi strategi organisasi 3. Melaksanakan kebijaksanaan kompensasi dan manajemen kinerja yang menarik, mempertahankan dan memotivasi kinerja karyawan yang tinggi.
  11. 11. 11 3. Perilaku karyawan yang strategik (Employee Behavior Strategically) Peran SDM atau “human capital” yang strategik akan memfokuskan pada produktivitas perilaku karyawan dalam organisasi. Perilaku strategik adalah perilaku produktif yang secara langsung mengimplementasikan strategi organisasi. Strategi ini terdiri dari dua kategori umum, seperti : 1. Perilaku inti (core behavior) adalah alur yang langsung berasal dari kompetensi inti dan merupakan perilaku yang didefinisikan organisasi. Perilaku tersebut sangat fundamental untuk keberhasilan organisasi. 2. Perilaku spesifik yang situasional (situation specific behavior) yang esensial sebagai key point dalam organisasi atau rantai nilai dari suatu bisnis. Misalnya berupa keterampilan cross-selling yang dibutuhkan oleh Bank Cabang 4. Beberapa langkah untuk melaksanakan HR Scorecard 1. Mendefinisikan Strategi Bisnis secara Jelas ( Clearly Define Business Strategy) 2. Membangun kasus bisnis untuk SDM sebagai modal strategic (Build a business case for HR as A Strategic Asset) 3. Menciptakan Peta strategi (Create Strategy Map) 4. Mengidentifikasi HR Deliverables dalam Peta Strategi (Identify HR Deliverables within the Strategy Map) 5. Kemitraan antara HR Architecture dan HR Deliverables (Align the HR Architechture with HR Deliverables) 6. Merancang sistem pengukuran strategik SDM (Design the Strategic HR Measurement System) 7. Melaksanakan Manajemen Pengukuran (Implement Management by Measurement) 3.2 Dimensi Pengukuran Kinerja Sumber Daya Manusia Menggunakan HR Scorecard 1. Mengidentifikasi HR Competency (Kompetensi Manajer SDM) Kompetensi yang dimaksud adalah berupa pengetahuan, keterampilan, kemampuan dan karakteristik kepribadian yang mempengaruhi secara langsung terhadap kinerjanya. Hasil
  12. 12. 12 staudi tentang kompetensi SDM pernah dilakukan oleh Perrin (1990) dalam Becker, Huselid & Ulrich) menunjukkan bahwa kompetensi SDM diidentifikasi sebagai berikut : a. Memiliki kemampuan komputer (Eksekutif lini) b. Memiliki pengetahuan yang luas tentang visi untuk SDM (akademik) c. Memiliki kemampuan untuk mengantisipasi pengaruh perubahan d. Mampu memberikan edukasi tentang SDM dan mempengaruhi manajer (Eksekutif SDM) 2. Pengukuran High Performance Work System (HPWS) HPWS menempatkan dasar untuk membangun SDM menjadi asset strategik, HPWS memaksimalkan kinerja karyawan. Contoh : a. Berapa banyak kandidat yang berkualitas sangat baik yang direkrut untuk setiap strategi penerimaan karyawan baru? b. Berapa banyak waktu yang dihabiskan untuk training bagi karyawan setiap tahunnya? c. Bagaimana proporsi merit pay ditentukan oleh PA Formal? d. Apa perbedaan dalam pemberian merit pay di antara karyawan yang berkinerja tinggi dan berkinerja rendah? Dan sebagainya. 3. Mengukur HR System Alignment Berarti menilai sejauh mana sistem SDM memenuhi kebutuhan implementasi strategi perusahaan atau disebut kesejajaran eksternal (external alignment). Sedangkan yang dimaksud dengan kesejajaran internal (internal alignment) adalah bagaimana setiap elemen dapat bekerja bersama dan tidak mengalami konflik 4. HR Efficiency HR Efficiency merefleksikan pada bagaimana fungsi SDM dapat membantu perusahaan untuk mencapai kompetensi yang dibutuhkan dengan cara biaya yang efektif. Bukan berarti SDM harus meminimalkan biaya tanpa memperhatikan hasil atau outcome, tetapi lebih pada merefleksikan keseimbangan (balance). Pengukuran HR Efficiency terdiri dari dua jenis kategori :
  13. 13. 13 1. Pengukuran efesiensi inti (core effeciency) yang mempresentasikan pengeluaran SDM yang sigibifikan yang tidak memilki kontribusi langsung dengan impelementasi strategi perusahaan, terdiri dari :  biaya manfaat (benefit cost) sebagai suatu persentasu dari penggajian  biaya kesejahteraan (worker compensation) per karyawan  persentase pemasukan yang tepat pada sistem informasi SDM b. Pengukuran efisiensi strategik (strategic efficiency) mengukur efisiensi kegiatan dan proses SDM yang dirancang untuk menghasilkan HR Deliverable tersebut, terdiri dari  Biaya perorang yang dipekerjakan  Biaya per jam pelatihan  Pengeluaran SDM bagi karyawan 5. HR Deliverable Untuk mengintegrasikan SDM ke dalam sistem pengukuran kinerja bisnis, manajer harus mengidentifikasi hal yang menghubungkan antara SDM dan rencana-rencana implementasi strategi organisasi. Hal tersebut dinamakan “Strategic HR deliverable” yang merupakan outcome dari arsitektur SDM yang akan melaksanakan strategi perusahaan.
  14. 14. 14 BAB IV Pengertian Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja 4.1 Konsep Motivasi Kata motivasi berasal dari bahasa latin movere yang berarti to move (untuk bergerak) sehingga dapat dikatakan bahwa motivasi adalah seperangkat alasan untuk melakukan tindakan tertentu. Beberapa ahli juga mengemukakan pendapat mereka mengenai pengertian motivasi, diantaranya 1. Sumadi Suryabrata Motivasi adalah keadaan yang terdapat dalam diri seseorang yang mendorongnya untuk melakukan aktifitas tertentu guna pencapaian tujuan. 2. Gates Motivasi adalah suatu kondisi fisiologis dan psikologis yang terdapat dalam diri seseorang yang mengatur tindakannya dengan cara tertentu. 3. Greenberg Motivasi adalah proses membangkitkan, mengarahkan, dan memantapkan perilaku ke arah suatu tujua 4. Chung dan Megginson Motivasi dirumuskan sebagai perilaku yang ditujukan pada sasaran. Motivasi berkitan dengan tingkat usaha yang dilakukan oleh seseorang dalam mengejar suatu tujuan. Dapat disimpulkan bahwa motivasi dapat diartikan sebagai kondisi fisiologis dan psikologis yang terdapat dalam diri seseorang yang mendorongnya untuk melakukan aktifitas dengan cara tertentu yang terararah untuk mencapai tujuan. Menurut Arnold, Robertson, dan Cooper, motivasi terdiri dari tiga komponen, yaitu:  Direction (arah), yaitu apa yang seseorang coba lakukan.  Effort (usaha), yaitu seberapa keras seseorang mencoba.  Persistence (ketekunan), yaitu seberapa lama seseorang terus berusaha. Menurut Luthans, proses motivasi kerja sendiri terdiri dari tiga elemen penting, yakni kebutuhan (needs), dorongan (drives) dan rangsangan (incentives) dapat dijelaskan sebagai berikut: 1. Kebutuhan adalah tekanan yang ditimbulkan oleh adanya kekurangan untuk menyebabkan seseorang berperilaku untuk mencapai tujuan. Kekurangan tersebut dapat bersifat psikologis, fisiologis, atau sosial. 2. Dorongan adalah suatu kondisi yang menyebabkan seseorang menjadi aktif untuk melakukan suatu tindakan atau perilaku demi tercapainya kebutuhan atas tujuan. 3. Rangsangan adalah sesuatu yang memiliki kecenderungan merangsang minat seseorang untuk bekerja mencapai tujuan.
  15. 15. 15 4.2. Konsep Kepuasan Kerja Kepuasan kerja adalah keadaan emosional yang menyenangkan atau tidak menyenangkan dimana pegawai memandang perkerjaan mereka. Kepuasan kerja mencerminnkan perasaan seseorang terhadap pekerjaannya. Hal ini nampak dari sikap positif pegawai terhadap pekerjaan dan segala sesuatu yang dihadapi di lingkungan kerjanya. Sedangkan menurut As’ad kepuasan kerja merupakan sikap umum yang merupakan hasil dari beberapa sikap khusus terhadap faktor-faktor pekerjaan, penyesuaian diri dan hubungan individu di luar kerja. Dari beberapa definisi dan penjelasan diatas maka dapat ditarik kesimpulan bahwa kepuasan kerja merupakan refleksi dari seorang karyawan terhadap pekerjaannya yang timbul bukan hanya sebagai hasil interaksi antara karyawan dengan pekerjaannya, tetapi juga dengan lingkungan kerja, situasi dan kondisi kerja serta rekan kerja karyawan. Adapun yang menentukan kepuasan kerja adalah a. Kerja yang secara mental menantang, bagi pegawai yang cenderung menyukai pekerjaan yang memberikan kesempatan menggunakan keterampilan dan kemampuan dalam bekerja. b. Gagasan yang pantas, pegawai menginginkan sistem upah atau gaji dan kebijakan promosi yang adil, tidak meragukan dan sesuai dengan pengharapan mereka. c. Kondisi kerja mendukung, bagi pegawai yang peduli lingkungan kerja baik untuk kenyamanan pribadi maupun untuk memudahkan mengerjakan tugas yang baik. d. Rekan sekerja yang mendukung adanya interaksi sosial antara sesama pegawai yang saling mendukung meningkatkan kepuasan kerja. e. Jangan melupakan kesesuaian antara kepribadian pekerjaan, kecocokan yang tinggi antara kepribadian seorang pegawai dan pengharapan akan menghasilkan individual yang lebih terpuaskan. f. Ada dalam gen bahwa 30% dari kepuasan individual dapat dijelaskan oleh keturunan. 4.3 Hubungan Motivasi dengan Kepuasan Kerja  Teori Motivasi dan Kepuasan Kerja a. Teori Keadilan dan Kepuasan Kerja b. Teori Kebutuhan c. Teori Harapan dan Motivasi d. Job Desain dan Motivasi
  16. 16. 16  Hubungan Antara Motivasi dengan Kepuasan Kerja a. Pegawai yang motivasi dan kepuasannya tinggi, ini merupakan keadaan ideal, baik bagi organisasi maupun bagi pegawai itu sendiri. b. Karyawan termotivasi untuk bekerja dengan baik, tetapi tidak merasa puas dengan kerja mereka. c. Kinerja yang rendah dari karyawan namun mereka merasa puas dengan pekerjaannya. Perusahaan telah memberikan segala sesuatu sesuai dengan harapan karyawan sehingga karyawan tidak mengeluh, namun tidak ada timbal balik yang berarti bagi perusahaan sehingga kerugian dapat dirasakan dari sisi perusahaan. d. Karyawan tidak bekerja dengan baik dan tidak memperoleh rangsangan yang memuaskan dari perusahaan. 4.4 Faktor-faktor yang Mempengaruhi Kepuasan Kerja Faktor-faktor kepuasan kerja yang diambil berdasarkan pada Job Descriptive Index, dimana terdapat pengukuran yang standar terhadap kepuasan kerja, yang meliputi beberapa faktor yaitu pekerjaan itu sendiri, mutu dan pengawasan supervisi, gaji atau upah, kesempatan promosi, dan rekan kerja. Job Description Index adalah pengukuran terhadap kepuasan kerja yang dipergunakan secara luas. Riset menunjukkan bahwa Job Description Index dapat menyediakan skala kepuasan kerja yang valid dalam skala yang dapat dipercaya. Seperti yang dikemukakan oleh Dipboye, Smith, dan Houkakawell, faktor-faktor tersebut meliputi: a. Pekerjaan itu sendiri b. Mutu Pengawasan Supervisi c. Gaji atau Upah d. Kesempatan Promosi e. Rekan Kerja
  17. 17. 17 BAB V PENGERTIAN EFEKTIVITAS, KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL, KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL DAN KINERJA PEGAWAI 5.1 Pengertian Efektivitas Efisien dan efektivitas. Efisiensi berarti “menjalankan pekerjaan dengan benar”, sedangkan efektivitas berarti “menjalankan pekerjaan yang benar”. Efisiensi, yakni kemampuan untuk melakukan pekerjaan dengan benar adalah konsep “masukan-keluaran” Seorang manager yang efisien adalah manager yang mencapai keluaran, atau hasil, yang memiliki sifat-sifat yang dikehendaki masukan (tenaga kerja, bahan-bahan, dan waktu) yang dipergunakan untuk mencapai keluarn atau hasil itu. Manager berkemampuan untuk memperkecil biaya sumberdaya yang dipergunakan untuk mencapai tujuan adalah manager yang bertindak dengan efisien.Pada sisi yang lain, efektivitas adah kemampuan untuk memilih sasaran yang tepat. Seorang manager yang efektif adalah manager yang memilih pekerjaan yang benar untuk dijalankan. Efisiensi berapa pun besarnya tidak dapat mengkompensasi kekurangan efektivitas. Tanggung jawab manager membutuhkan prestasi yang efisien dan efektif, tetapi walaupun efisiensi itu penting, efektivitas juga tidak kalah pentingnya. Bagi Drucker, efektivitas adalah kunci keberhasilan organisasi. Kebutuhan manajer untuk memanfaatkan setiap kesempatan, kata Drucker. Berarti bahwa efektivitas dan bukan efisensi yang penting dalam bisnis. Jadi bukan bagaimana melakukan pekerjaan dengan benar, tetapi bagaimana caranya menemukan pekerjaan yang benar untuk dilakukan, dan memusatkan sumberdaya dan upaya padanya. 5.2 kecerdasan emosional dan kecerdasan spiritual Konsep inteligensi atau kecerdasan bukanlah konsep yang statis. Mulai dikembangkan oleh Sir Farncis Galton pada tahun1869 dengan dasar pandangan bahwa kecerdasan pada dasarnya adalah kecerdasan intelektual atau kemudian dikenal dengan istilah IQ. Konsep ini kemudian terus berkembang menjadi EQ (emotional quotient) atau kecerdasan emosional, SQ (social quiotient) atau kecerdasan social, ESQ (emotional social quotient) atau kecerdasan social dan emosional, AQ (adversity quotient) atau kecerdasan adversity, dan yang paling mutakhir
  18. 18. 18 kecerdasan kenabian (prophetic intelligence). Sampai saat ini ada beberapa konsep inteligensi atau kecerdasan yang sudah berkembang, antara lain: a. Kecerdasan intelektual (intellectual intelligence / IQ), b. Kecerdasan emosional (emotional intelligence / EQ), c. Kecerdasan spiritual (spiritual intelligence / SQ), d. Kecerdasan emosional spiritual (emotional spiritual intelligence /ESQ), e. Kecerdasan adversity (adversity intelligence / AQ), dan f. Kecerdasan kenabian (prophetic intelligence). 1. Kecerdasan Emosional Kecerdasan emosional atau hati (Emotional Quotient, EQ) : Kemampuan untuk mengenal diri sendiri, kesadaran diri, kepekaan sosial, empati dan kemampauan untuk berkomunikasi secara baik dengan orang lain. Termasuk kepekaan mengenai waktu yang tepat, kepatutan secara sosial, keberanian mengakui kelemahan, serta menyatakan dan menghormati perbedaan. 2. Kecerdasan Spiritual Kebutuhan spiritual adalah kebutuhan dengan suatu kekuatan untuk mempertahankan atau mengembalikan keyakinan dan memenuhi kewajiban agama, serta kebutuhan untuk mendapatkan pengampunan, mencintai, menjalin hubungan penuh rasa percaya dengan Tuhan (Carson, 1089). 3. Kecerdasan Intelektual Kecerdasan pikiran atau mental (Intelligence Quotient (IQ) : Kemampuan manusia untuk menganalisis, berpikir, dan menentukan hubungan sebab-akibat, berpikir secara abstrak, menggunakan bahasa, memvisualisasikan sesuatu dan memahami sesuatu 5.3 kinerja Kinerja dalam organisasi merupakan jawaban dari berhasil atau tidaknya tujuan organisasi yang telah ditetapkan. Pengertian kinerja meneurut para ahli:
  19. 19. 19 a. Maluyu S.P. Hasibuan (2001:34) mengemukakan “kinerja (prestasi kerja) adalah suatu hasil kerja yang dicapai seseorang dalam melaksanakan tugas tugas yang dibebankan kepadanya yang didasarkan atas kecakapan, pengalaman dan kesungguhan serta waktu”. b. Menurut John Whitmore (1997 : 104) “Kinerja adalah pelaksanaan fungsi-fungsi yang dituntut dari seseorang,kinerja adalah suatu perbuatan, suatu prestasi, suatu pameran umum ketrampikan”. 1. Faktor-Faktor Yang Mempengaruhi Kinerja Menurut Robert L. Mathis dan John H. Jackson (2001 : 82) faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi kinerja individu tenaga kerja, yaitu:  Kemampuan mereka,  Motivasi,  Dukungan yang diterima,  Keberadaan pekerjaan yang mereka lakukan, dan  Hubungan mereka dengan organisasi. Berdasarkaan pengertian di atas dapat ditarik kesimpulan bahwa kinerja merupakan kualitas dan kuantitas dari suatu hasil kerja (output) individu maupun kelompok dalam suatu aktifitas tertentu yang diakibatkan oleh kemampuan alami atau kemampuan yang diperoleh dari proses belajar serta keinginan untuk berprestasi. Menurut Mangkunegara (2000) menyatakan bahwa faktor yang mempengaruhi kinerja antara lain : a. Faktor kemampuan Secara psikologis kemampuan (ability) pegawai terdiri dari kemampuan potensi (IQ) dan kemampuan realita (pendidikan). Oleh karena itu pegawai perlu dtempatkan pada pekerjaan yang sesuai dengan keahlihannya. b. Faktor motivasi Motivasi terbentuk dari sikap (attiude) seorang pegawai dalam menghadapi situasi (situasion) kerja. Selanjutnya Mc. Clelland, mengemukakan 6 karakteristik dari seseorang yang memiliki motif yang tinggi yaitu :
  20. 20. 20  Memiliki tanggung jawab yang tinggi  Berani mengambil resiko 3) Memiliki tujuan yang realistis  Memiliki rencana kerja yang menyeluruh dan berjuang untuk merealisasi tujuan.  Memanfaatkan umpan balik yang kongkrit dalam seluruh kegiatan kerja yang dilakukan  Mencari kesempatan untuk merealisasikan rencana yang telah diprogamkan Menurut Gibson (1987) ada 3 faktor yang berpengaruh terhadap kinerja :  Faktor individu : kemampuan, ketrampilan, latar belakang keluarga, pengalaman kerja, tingkat sosial dan demografi seseorang.  Faktor psikologis : persepsi, peran, sikap, kepribadian, motivasi dan kepuasan kerja  Faktor organisasi : struktur organisasi, desain pekerjaan, kepemimpinan, sistem penghargaan (reward system). 2. Penilaian Kinerja Penilaian kinerja ( performance appraisal ) pada dasarnya merupakan faktor kunci guna mengembangkan suatu organisasi secara efektif dan efisien, karena adanya kebijakan atau program yang lebih baik atas sumber daya manusia yang ada dalam organisasi. Penilaian kinerja individu sangat bermanfaat bagi dinamika pertumbuhan organisasi secara keseluruhan, melalui penilaian tersebut maka dapat diketahui kondisi sebenarnya tentang bagaimana kinerja karyawan. Menurut Cascio ( 1992 : 267 ) “penilaian kinerja adalah sebuah gambaran atau deskripsi yang sistematis tentang kekuatan dan kelemahan yang terkait dari seseorang atau suatu kelompok”.  Menurut Bambang Wahyudi ( 2002 : 101 ) “penilaian kinerja adalah suatu evaluasi yang dilakukan secara periodik dan sistematis tentang prestasi kerja / jabatan seorang tenaga kerja, termasuk potensi pengembangannya”.  Menurut Henry Simamora ( 338 : 2004 ) “ penilaian kinerja adalah proses yang dipakai oleh organisasi untuk mengevaluasi pelaksanaan kerja individu karyawan”.
  21. 21. 21 3.Tujuan Penilaian Kinerja Menurut Syafarudin Alwi ( 2001 : 187 ) secara teoritis tujuan penilaian dikategorikan sebagai suatu yang bersifat evaluation dan development yang bersifat efaluation harus menyelesaikan : 1. Hasil penilaian digunakan sebagai dasar pemberian kompensasi 2. Hasil penilaian digunakan sebagai staffing decision 3. Hasil penilaian digunakan sebagai dasar meengevaluasi sistem seleksi. Sedangkan yang bersifat development penilai harus menyelesaikan : 1. Prestasi riil yang dicapai individu 2. Kelemahan- kelemahan individu yang menghambat kinerja 3. Prestasi- pestasi yang dikembangkan. Manfaat Penilaian Kinerja Kontribusi hasil-hasil penilaian merupakan suatu yang sangat bermanfaat bagi perencanaan kebijakan organisasi adapun secara terperinci penilaian kinerja bagi organisasi adalah :  Penyesuaian-penyesuaian kompensasi  Perbaikan kinerja  Kebutuhan latihan dan pengembangan  Pengambilan keputusan dalam hal penempatan promosi, mutasi, pemecatan, pemberhentian dan perencanaan tenaga kerja.  Untuk kepentingan penelitian pegawai  Membantu diaknosis terhadap kesalahan desain pegawai
  22. 22. 22 BAB VI PEMBAHASAN EFEKTIVITAS KECERDASAN EMOSIONAL DAN KECERDASAN SPIRITUAL TERHADAP KINERJA PEGAWAI 6.1 Hubungan Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) dengan Kecerdasan Emosioanal (EQ) dan Kecerdasan Spiritual (SQ). Dalam kurun waktu yang lama Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) sering dijadikan patokan standar kualitas manusia. Skor Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) yang tinggi berarti memiliki kecerdasan yang baik dan dapat meraih kesuksesan dengan baik pula. Memang Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) sangat berperan penting bagi setiap orang dalam menggapai kesuksesan. Tetapi, jika Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) menjadi tolak ukur satu-satunya, maka akan melahirkan generasi yang cerdas secara intelektual tetapi tidak punya nurani. Bahkan cenderung membentuk manusia-manusia robot yang menjalankan tugas secara rasional dan teknis tanpa mempertimbangkan aspek emosional. Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) adalah syarat perlu bagi setiap orang tetapi tidak mencukupi untuk dijadikan faktor kesuksesan seseorang. Sementara itu, seringkali kita mendapatkan seseorang yang memiliki nilai akademik tidak terlalu baik tetapi memiliki prestasi yang meyakinkan di perusahaannya. Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) yang diberi sentuhan Kecerdasan Emosional (EQ), meliputi sikap empati, mengungkapkan dan memahami perasaan, mengendalikan amarah, kemandirian, kemampuan menyesuaikan diri, disukai kemampuan memecahkan masalah antar pribadi, ketekunan, kesetiakawanan, keramahan dan sikap hormat, akan menjadi kekuatan seseorang dalam menyelesaikan masalah dengan pertimbangan aspek emosional. Bagi seorang manajer keterpaduan antara Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) dan Kecerdasan Emosional (EQ) mutlak diperlukan. Seseorang dengan modal Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) dan Kecerdasan Emosional (EQ) saja seringkali mengalami kelebihan beban (overload) dan tak mampu lagi menampung beban yang ditanggungnya. Pada kondisi demikian, kecerdasan spiritual (SQ) sangat dibutuhkan sebagai sumber nilai untuk merespon dan mencari solusi melalui dimensi alternatif. Jika kecerdasan intelektual (IQ) berperan memberi solusi intelektual – teknikal dan Kecerdasan Emosional (EQ) berperan meratakan jalan dalam membangun relasi sosial, maka SQ mempertanyakan mengenai makna, tujuan dan filsafat hidup seseorang. Tanpa disertai kedalaman spiritual, kepandaian dan popularitas seseorang tidak akan memberi makna, ketenangan dan kebahagiaan hidup.
  23. 23. 23 Seseorang dapat mencapai kesuksesan dengan Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) dan Kecerdasan Emosional (EQ), tetapi ia akan mengalami kehampaan dalam hidupnya kalau tanpa memiliki Kecerdasan Spiritual (SQ). Secara neurobiologis, baik IQ, EQ dan SQ memiliki struktur biologisnya. IQ dalam otak besar, EQ dalam otak bagian dalam (otak kecil), sedangkan SQ terletak pada sebuah titik yang disebut titik Tuhan (God Spot) yang terletak di bagian kanan depan. God spot ini akan terlihat lebih terang jika seseorang sedang menjalani aktivitas spiritual. Akan tetapi, Kecerdasan Spiritual (SQ) yang dikenalkan oleh Danah Zohar dan Ian Marshal belum menyentuh aspek ketuhanan dalam kaitannya dengan nilai-nilai agama. Aktivitas spiritual tersebut dapat juga dilakukan oleh seorang Atheis dalam bentuk kontemplasi atau perenungan tentang makna hidup atau sering juga disebut meditasi. Pada tahun 2001, Ary Ginanjar Agustian memberikan sentuhan spiritualitas Islam pada IQ, EQ, dan SQ dalam bukunya, “Rahasia sukses membangun kecerdasan emosi dan spiritual berdasarkan 6 rukun Iman dan 5 rukun Islam”. Ary Ginanjar Agustian menyatakan bahwa Kecerdasan Intelektual (IQ) baru sebagai syarat perlu tetapi tidak cukup untuk meraih kesuksesan. Sementara Kecerdasan Emosional (EQ) yang dipahami hanya sebatas hubungan antar manusia. Sementara Kecerdasan Spiritual (SQ) sering dipahami sebagai sikap menghindar dari kehidupan dunia. Hal ini mengakibatkan lahirnya manusia yang berorientasi pada dunia dan di sisi lain ada manusia yang lari dari permasalahan dunia untuk menemukan kehidupan yang damai. Dalam Islam kehidupan dunia dan akhirat harus terintegrasi dalam pikiran, sikap dan perilaku seorang muslim. 6.2 efektivitas kecerdasan emosional dan kecerdasan spiritual terhadpa kinerja pegawai. Pegawai sebagai individu ketika memasuki perusahaan akan membawa kemampuan, kepercayaan pribadi, pengharapan-pengharapan, kebutuhan dan pengalaman masa lalunya sebagai karakteristik individualnya. Selanjutnya dalam berinteraksi dengan tatanan organisasi seperti: peraturan dan hirarki, tugas-tugas, wewenang dan tanggung jawab, sistem kompensasi dan sistem pengendalian. Agar dapat berkinerja baik maka pegawai agar mampu menghadapi pekerjaan dengan penuh kesungguhan dan kemampuan, dan mahir dalam pekerjaannya, kreatif, bagus hasilnya, menyenangkan kawan kerjanya dan masyarakat.
  24. 24. 24 Peningkatan Kinerja Pegawai melalui Kecerdasan Emosional dan Kecerdasan Spiritual akan dicapai dengan sbb : 1. Dengan Kecerdasan Emosional, maka dalam meningkatkan kinerja pegawai akan :  Dengan Kecerdasan Emosional atau Kekuatan Emosional maka setiap pegawai akan beranggapan bahwa dirinya adalah pemimpin dan pemimpin akan diminta pertanggungjawaban, sehingga diri mereka akan kuat dan disiplin dalam menjalankan tugasnya.  Akan adanya kekuatan dalam diri pegawai bahwa kekuatan emosional dicerminkan pada kerja mawas, penuh dengan kendali diri dan emosi.  Pegawai akan merasakan kemampuan, memahami, dan secara efektif menerapkan daya dan kepekaan emosi sebagai sumber energi, informasi, koneksi, dan pengaruh yang manuasiawi.(Robert K. Cooper,1999) 2. Dengan Kecerdasan Spiritual, maka dalam meningkatkan kinerja pegawai akan :  Dengan kekuatan /kecerdasan spiritual, maka seorang pegawai akan bekerja dengan ikhlas, kebersihan orientasi dan tujuan.  Kekuatan spiritual menjadikan seorang pegawai memiliki arah atau tujuan pribadi yang jelas diatas prinsip yang kuat dan benar.  Dengan Kecerdasan Spiritual (SQ) pegawai akan mempunyai kemampuan membedakan, mendapat rasa moral, kemampuan menyesuaikan aturan dengan pemahaman dan cinta. 3.Komponen utama kecerdasan emosional dan dampak dari pengabaian kecerdasan emosional: 1. Kesadaran diri : Kemampuan untuk mereflreksikan kehidupan diri sendiri, dan menumbuhkan pengetahuan tentang diri sendiri. 2. Mottivasi pribadi : Berhubungan dengan apa yang menjadi pendorong semangat seseorang, seperti visi, nilai-nilai, tujuan, harapan, hasrat, dan gariah yang menjadi prioritas. 3. Pengaturan diri : Kemampuan untuk mengelola diri sendiri agar mampu mencapai visi dan nilai-nilai pribadi.
  25. 25. 25 4. Empati: Kemampuan untuk memahami cara orang lain melihat dan merasakan berbagai hal. 5. Kemampuan sosial dan komunikasi : Berkenaan dengan cara mengatasi perbedaan, memecahkan masalah, menghasilkan solusi-solusi kreatif, dan berinteraksi secara optimal untuk mengejar tujuan-tujuan bersama. 4. Cara Pengembangan Kecerdasan Spiritual dan Dampak jika kita mengabaikan dan mengkhianati Kecerdasan Spiritual: 1. Integritas : Menyatu dengan nilai-nilai, keyakinan, dan nurani tertinggi seseorang, serta membentuk hubungan dengan Tuhan. 2. Makna: Memiliki keinginan untuk memberikan kontribusi terhadap orang lain dan pada tujuan-tujuan yang bermakna. 3. Suara: Menyelaraskan pekerjaan kita dengan bakat atau anugerah serta panggilan kita.
  26. 26. 26 BAB VII MEMBANGUN KAPABILITAS DAN KOMPETENSI SDM Barney (1991) mengemukakan empat kondisi yang harus dipenuhi sebelum suatu sumber daya dapat disebut sebagai sumber keunggulan kompetitif berkelanjutan sebagai berikut: 1. Merupakan sumber daya organisional yang sangat berharga ( valuable ) terutama dalam kaitanya dengan kemampuan untuk mengeksploitasi kesempatan dan atau menetralisasi ancaman dari lingkungan perusahaan. 2. Relative sulit untuk dikembangkan sehingga menjadi langka di lingkungan kompetitif. 3. Sangat sulit untuk ditiru atau diimitasi 4. Tidak dapat dengan mudah digantikan substitute yang secara strategis signifikan. Masalahnya adalah bagaimana” menterjemahkan” berbagai strategi kebijakan dan praktik MSDM menjadi keungulan kompetitif berkelanjutan Kompetensi SDM berkarier di bidam Sumber Daya Manusia Menurut Covey, Roger dan Rebecca Merill (1994) kompetensi tersebut mencakup : 1. Kompetensi teknis , pengetahuan dan keahlian untuk mencapai hasi yang telah disepkati, kemampuan untuk memikirkan persoalan dan mencari alternative baru 2. Kompetensi konseptual kemampuan untuk melihat gambar besar untuk menguji berbagai pengadaian dan pengubah prespektif 3. Kompetensi untuk hidup dan saling ketergantngan kemampuan secara efejtif dengan orang lain termasuk kemampuan untuk mendengar, berkomunikasi, mendapat alternatif ketiga.
  27. 27. 27 BAB VIII KONSEP AUDIT KINERJA DAN PELAKSANAAN AUDIT KERJA 8.1 Definisi Audit kerja Audit kinerja merupakan suatu proses yang sistematis untuk memperoleh dan mengevaluasi bukti secara obyektif, agar dapat melakukan penilaian secara independen atas ekonomi dan efisiensi operasi, efektifitas dalam pencapaian hasil yang diinginkan dan kepatuhan terhadap kebijakan, peraturan dan hukum yang berlaku, menentukan kesesuaian antara kinerja yang telah dicapai dengan kriteria yang telah ditetapkan sebelumnya serta mengkomunikasikan hasilnya kepada pihak-pihak pengguna laporan tersebut.  Audit Kinerja Sektor Publik Pemerintah Kinerja suatu organisasi dinilai baik jika organisasi yang bersangkutan mampu melaksanakan tugas-tugas dalam rangka mencapai tujuan yang telah ditetapkan pada standar yang tinggi dengan biaya yang rendah. Kinerja yang baik bagi suatu organisasi dicapai ketika administrasi dan penyediaan jasa oleh organisasi yang bersangkutan dilakukan pada tingkat yang ekonomis, efisien dan efektif. Audit yang dilakukan dalam audit kinerja meliputi audit ekonomi, efisiensi dan efektivitas. Audit ekonomi dan efisiensi disebut management audit atau operational audit, sedangkan audit efektivitas disebut program audit. Istilah lain untuk performance audit adalah Value for Money Audit atau disingkat 3E’s audit (economy, efficiency and effectiveness audit).  Karakteristik Audit Kinerja Penekanan kegiatan audit pada ekonomi, efisiensi dan efektivitas suatu organisasi memberikan ciri khusus yang membedakan audit kinerja dengan audit jenis lainnya. Berikut ini adalah karakteristik audit kinerja yang merupakan gabungan antara audit manajemen dan audit program : 1. Audit Ekonomi dan Efisiensi 2. Audit Efektivitas 3. Struktur Audit Kinerja
  28. 28. 28  Pentingnya menjaga kualitas Audit Akuntansi Sektor Publik Audit quality (kualitas audit) sebagai probabilitas dimana seorang auditor menemukan dan melaporkan tentang adanya suatu pelanggaran dalam sistem akuntansi kliennya. Probabilitas penemuan suatu pelanggaran tergantung pada kemampuan teknikal auditor dan independensi auditor tersebut. Secara teknik audit sektor publik adalah sama saja dengan audit pada sektor swasta. Mungkin yang membedakan adalah pada pengaruh politik negara yang bersangkutan dan kebijaksanaan pemerintahan. Tuntutan dilaksanakannya audit pada sektor publik ini, adalah dalam rangka pemberian pelayanan publik secara ekonomis, efisien dan efektif. Dan sebagai konsekuensi logis dari adanya pelimpahan wewenang dan tanggung jawab dalam menggunakan dana, baik yang berasal dari pemerintah pusat maupun dari pemerintah daerah itu sendiri. Agar pelaksanaan pengelolaan dana masyarakat yang diamanatkan tersebut transparan dengan memperhatikan value for money, yaitu menjamin dikelolanya uang rakyat tersebut secara ekonomis, efisien, efektif, transparan, akuntabel dan berorientasi pada kepentingan publik, maka diperlukan suatu pemeriksaan (audit) oleh auditor yang independen. Pelaksanaan audit ini juga bertujuan untuk menjamin dilakukannya pertanggung jawaban publik oleh pemerintah, baik pemerintah daerah maupun pemerintah pusat. Pengertian audit menurut Malan (1984) adalah suatu proses yang sistematis untuk memperoleh dan mengevaluasi bukti secara obyektif mengenai asersi atas tindakan dan kejadian ekonomi, kesesuaian dengan standar yang telah ditetapkan dan kemudian mengkomunikasikannya kepada pihak pemakai. Audit Sekotor Publik / Pemerintah dibagi dalam 3 elemen dasar yaitu: 1. Financial and compliance yang bertujuan untuk menentukan apakah operasi keuangan dijalankan dengan baik, apakah pelaporan keuangan dari suatu audit entity disajikan secara wajar dan apakah entity tersebut telah mentaati hukum dan peraturan yang ada. 2. Economy dan efficiency, untuk menentukan apakah entity tersebut telah mengelola sumber-sumber (personnel, property, space and so forth) secara ekonomis, efisien dan efektif termasuk sistem informasi manajemen, prosedur administrasi atau struktur organisasi yang cukup. 3. Program results, menentukan apakah hasil yang diinginkan atau keuntungan telah dicapai pada kos yang rendah.

