Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ESTUDIANTE: ACUÑA ROCHA ...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Pro...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Comparto revolucion industrial_con_usted

REVOLUCION INDUSTRIAL

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comparto revolucion industrial_con_usted

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ESTUDIANTE: ACUÑA ROCHA NELVI MATERIA: PRODUCCION I DOCENTE: MGR. ZAPATA BARRIENTOS JOSE RAMIRO GRUPO: 03 FECHA: 1/2021 COCHABAMBA- BOLIVIA
  2. 2. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 2 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” INDICE 1. INTRODUCCION:................................................................................................................ 3 2. DESARROLLO:.................................................................................................................... 3 2.1. Antecedentes De La Revolución Industrial....................................................................... 4 2.2. Consecuencias De La Revolución Industrial:..................................................................... 7 3. CONCLUSIONES:................................................................................................................ 8 4. REFERENCIAS: ................................................................................................................... 8 5. VIDEOS: ............................................................................................................................ 8
  3. 3. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 3 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” REVOLUCION INDUSTRIAL Los que hacen la revolución pacifica imposible, harán inevitable la revolución violenta. -John F. Kennedy 1. INTRODUCCION: La Revolución Industrial fue el proceso histórico que marcó a toda la historia de la humanidad, debido a su crueldad y despotismo. Este proceso tuvo lugar entre la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII y principios del siglo XIX, y se desarrolló, principalmente, en Inglaterra. Debido a este enorme proceso histórico, se sufrieron grandes transformaciones a nivel socio económico, tecnológico y cultural. El principal cambio que se experimentó fue el paso del trabajo manual y artesanal al trabajo automatizado e industrial, que se desarrolló gracias a la aparición de la máquina, enemigo número uno del Proletariado, pero amigo inseparable de la Burguesía. Uno de los acontecimientos más importantes que acompañó a la Revolución Industrial durante todo su desarrollo fue el Movimiento Obrero. Éste fue el resultado de los años de sufrimiento y hambre que trajo consigo el desempleo generado por la utilización de las máquinas en los procesos de manufactura. El principal objetivo de este movimiento fue la abolición del Capitalismo, para dar paso a un nuevo y mejorado modo de producción, el socialismo. Las innovaciones tecnológicas más importantes fueron la máquina de vapor y la denominada Spinning Jenny, una potente máquina relacionada con la industria textil. 2. DESARROLLO: La Revolución industrial se desarrolló entre los años 1780 y 1840. Es reconocida como una de las transformaciones más importantes y sin precedentes de la historia de la humanidad. La Revolución industrial tuvo un gran impacto en la economía, en la sociedad y en los procesos tecnológicos industriales que, finalmente, modificaron la vida de las personas y contribuyeron a un futuro mucho más desarrollado al transformar los procesos manuales en procesos mecanizados, lo que inevitablemente afectó a la economía. Por ello, la Revolución industrial se caracteriza por haber sido la transición de la economía agrícola a una economía industrial y comercial, que avanzaba a medida que lo hacía la innovación tecnológica y científica.
  4. 4. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 4 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” El desarrollo de la máquina a vapor, patentada por James Watt (1769), fue uno de los adelantos tecnológicos más influyentes en la Revolución industrial, que se originó en Gran Bretaña en el siglo XVIII, y luego se extendió por el resto de Europa, en Estados Unidos y Japón. 2.1. Antecedentes De La Revolución Industrial A pesar de que la Revolución industrial abarca una larga cantidad de años, aproximadamente, desde 1780 hasta 1840, y fue un proceso paulatino, es considerada como una revolución porque indica el nuevo desarrollo que tuvo la humanidad, la cual casi no había sufrido modificaciones desde el Neolítico. A mediados del siglo XVIII la economía en Europa dependía de las actividades agrícolas y artesanales. La agricultura se había desarrollado poco y se producía lo necesario para sobrevivir y cubrir los gastos, por lo tanto estaba basada en el autoconsumo y la comercialización era escasa. Asimismo, las urbes eran pequeñas y el crecimiento demográfico era bajo. Sin embargo, esto se vio modificado cuando se sustituyó el trabajo manual por el mecánico. La necesidad de mejorar las condiciones de vida fue el principal motor que impulsó el desarrollo industrial.  Primera Etapa De La Revolución Industrial El ferrocarril se convirtió en el medio de transporte más usado por las personas para realizar largos trayectos.
  5. 5. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 5 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” La primera etapa de la revolución industrial se caracteriza por los profundos cambios que se generaron, principalmente, en el desarrollo industrial y que después afectaron el sector económico y social en Gran Bretaña y, más tarde, en Francia, Bélgica, Alemania y Estados Unidos, entre otros.  Gran Bretaña: Durante el siglo XVIII, Gran Bretaña contaba con una importante base industrial, tras la victoria de la batalla de Trafalgar abrió rutas marítimas para el comercio, y se vio poco afectada por los diversos enfrentamientos armados sucedidos fuera de su territorio, en comparación con otras naciones europeas. Asimismo, Gran Bretaña se caracterizó por tener una monarquía liberal y organizada que contaba con un sistema económico estable, una gran actividad agrícola y minera, y un destacable comercio hacia el extranjero. Además, obtenía buena parte de la materia prima de aquellos territorios sobre los cuales tenía poder político y económico. Estos eventos conllevaron a una serie de avances tecnológicos, en especial, en el sector textil, cuya producción fue en considerable aumento gracias al empleo de las máquinas de vapor.  Máquina De Vapor: La Revolución industrial se caracterizó por la aparición de nuevas técnicas y máquinas a través de las cuales se podía aprovechar la energía. La máquina de vapor, patentada por James Watt en 1769, fue el mayor desarrollo tecnológico e industrial del siglo XVIII. La máquina de vapor funcionaba con carbón, un mineral que sustituyó el extendido uso de la madera y la consecuente deforestación. Asimismo, fueron quedando en desuso los molinos de viento y las ruedas hidráulicas, las cuales dependían de las condiciones meteorológicas y producían poca energía. La máquina de vapor cambió el desempeño de la industria textil e impulsó la explotación del carbón, el sector metalúrgico y los medios de transporte. Sin embargo, sus efectos traspasaron el área industrial y trastocaron el orden social y económico de las naciones. Quienes vivían en los campos y de la agricultura se mudaron para las ciudades pujantes que crecían a gran velocidad. El sector industrial propició la construcción de grandes ciudades y el crecimiento demográfico.
  6. 6. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 6 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” Desde que se inició la producción industrial se hizo una distinción entre aquellos quienes gozaban de una reputación por el conocimiento de un oficio en específico, en cambio, quienes trabajaban en las fábricas realizaban trabajos mecanizados, y se marcó una diferencia entre el patrón y el obrero, el cual debía cumplir con largas y fuertes jornadas de trabajo.  Segunda Etapa De La Revolución Industrial La bombilla fue un invento científico que trastocó en muchos sentidos la vida de las personas. En la segunda etapa de la Revolución industrial está marcada por un desarrollo científico y tecnológico mucho más innovador que el de la máquina a vapor. A partir del año 1870, aproximadamente, se obtuvo la fuerza hidroeléctrica, que permitió obtener energía eléctrica. Luego, Thomas Edison presentó uno de sus inventos más destacados que fue la bombilla incandescente, propiciando el alumbrado eléctrico de los hogares, establecimientos, calles y demás espacios públicos. A finales del siglo XIX tuvieron lugar las innovaciones científicas que permitieron la creación de técnicas mucho más avanzadas, así como, el mejor uso y provecho de diversas materias primas y de la energía. En este sentido, se expandió la producción y la actividad comercial, y el avance tecnológico y científico fue único y de vital importancia. La actividad económica industrial abrió el camino para el desarrollo de nuevos y más eficientes:  Medios de transporte.  Generadores de energía eléctrica y combustible  Elaboración de medicamentos.
  7. 7. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 7 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ”  Industria química.  Construcción de grandes rascacielos.  Tecnología agrícola.  Líneas telefónicas.  Medios impresos (el periódico).  Conocimientos metalúrgicos, entre otros. Sin embargo, la segunda etapa de la revolución industrial no se dio por igual en todas las naciones, por ello, países como Gran Bretaña, Alemania, Francia, Estados Unidos o Japón, tenía la delantera en comparación con los países con menor desarrollo y crecimiento económico. Autores como Adam Smith, ya hacían mención a diversos términos económicos que comenzaban a afectar de una u otra manera a los países en desarrollo, como el capitalismo o librecambismo. Luego, otro autor, Karl Marx, presentó otro tipo de discurso en los cuales criticaba las condiciones y largas jornadas laborales, y bajos salarios a las que estaban sometidos los la clase obrera o proletariado. 2.2. Consecuencias De La Revolución Industrial:  Creación de nuevos mecanismos de producción.  Las personas que vivían en el campo se trasladaron a las ciudades.  Las ciudades crecieron a gran escala.  Se establecieron nuevos grupos sociales, entre los que destacan la burguesía (familias adineradas, dueña de los medios de producción, bancos, entre otros), y el proletariado (clase obrera, de escasos recursos económicos, campesinos, mineros, entre otros).  La máquina de vapor y posteriores creaciones, dieron pie a que el sector industrial creciera.  Los índices de producción de bienes y servicios crecieron de manera exponencial.  Se expandió el comercio nacional e internacional.  Se construyeron vías de comunicación y transporte terrestre. El ferrocarril fue el medio de transporte de mayor impacto.  La esperanza de vida fue en aumento, así como el crecimiento demográfico, a medida que se avanzaba en las investigaciones científicas y de sanidad.  Las tasas de mortalidad descendieron.  Se implantó el sistema capitalista.  Las naciones invirtieron en el desarrollo de la tecnología armamentista.
  8. 8. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 8 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” 3. CONCLUSIONES: La Revolución Industrial ha sido el proceso histórico que más ha ayudado a que la delincuencia en las sociedades aumente, puesto que con el aumento en el desempleo que ha generado, a las personas no les ha quedado otra opción más que buscar métodos poco ortodoxos para ganarse la vida. La Revolución Industrial fue un proceso histórico que marcó profundamente al Capitalismo, pues gracias a ella se logró desarrollar más ampliamente el comercio, que es la base del modo de producción capitalista. La Revolución Industrial ayudó a que aumentara considerablemente el desempleo, tanto en las ciudades como en el campo, porque la aparición de la máquina en la industria fue el principal factor que hizo que el hombre fuera reemplazado en sus labores productivas, obligándolo a vender su fuerza laboral casi por cualquier precio que le ofrecieran. 4. REFERENCIAS: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://sites.google.com/site/inge nieriaindustrialmiroslava/revolucionindustrial&ved=2ahUKEwjAjpyttPnvAhUlH7kGHSNkBh4QF jANegQIAxAF&usg=AOvVaw0avjgEOk49J8mSCfxhM4mA&cshid=1618255100859 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/R evoluci%25C3%25B3n_Industrial&ved=2ahUKEwjI2fT5ufnvAhVMD7kGHYF2BSYQFjAgegQIOhC &usg=AOvVaw0ajhglig5sTbwkcE9xokIn&cshid=1618256194763 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.caracteristicas.co/re volucionindustrial/&ved=2ahUKEwjI2fT5ufnvAhVMD7kGHYF2BSYQFjAnegQIKRAC&usg=AOvVa w3o--Fd6_AQKKdDhzUPI6Vh&cshid=1618256194763 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.significados.com/rev olucionindustrial/&ved=2ahUKEwjI2fT5ufnvAhVMD7kGHYF2BSYQFjAoegQIQhAC&usg=AOvVa w1OmKC_6lh6IobhsNHIUvWF&cshid=1618256194763 https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.portaleducativo.net/ septimobasico/396/LaRevolucionIndustrial&ved=2ahUKEwiSr__0uvnvAhUCJrkGHfL4AoQQFjAY egQIKRAC&usg=AOvVaw2KHjB9wCptMTIymL5KC4It&cshid=1618256806557 5. VIDEOS: La Revolución industrial fue el proceso de industrialización que comenzó en Gran Bretaña en el siglo 18 y que luego se extendió a Europa y luego a Estados Unidos el resultado fue que la economía del país dejó de estar basada en agricultura y pasar a la era de la Industria.
  9. 9. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 9 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” https://youtu.be/gW54xz7Gs4E La Revolución Industrial inicia en la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII (1750-1760). Y concluye A mediados del siglo XIX (1840-1870). La Revolución Industrial fue un proceso de grandes transformaciones tecnológicas económicas y sociales ocurridas en Inglaterra a finales del siglo XVX. https://youtu.be/xZtAIuokJEI
  10. 10. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Mgr. Jose Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Producción I-G03-1/2021 10 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR ” https://prezi.com/c2dwbb_x_raf/la-revolucion-industrial/

×