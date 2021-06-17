Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ESTUDIANTE: ACUÑA ROCHA ...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. J...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. J...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. J...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. J...
Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. J...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Comparto historia de_la_coca_cola_con_usted

HISTORIA DE LA COCA COLA

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comparto historia de_la_coca_cola_con_usted

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESAS ESTUDIANTE: ACUÑA ROCHA NELVI MATERIA: PRODUCCION I DOCENTE: MGR. ZAPATA BARRIENTOS JOSE RAMIRO GRUPO: 03 FECHA: 1/2021 COCHABAMBA- BOLIVIA HISTORIA DE LA COCA COLA
  2. 2. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 2 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” INDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN: ......................................................................................................................... 3 2. DESARROLLO:.............................................................................................................................. 3 2.1. HISTORIA:............................................................................................................................ 3 2.2. FÓRMULA:........................................................................................................................... 4 2.3. SABOR E INGREDIENTES:.................................................................................................... 4 3.- CONCLUSIONES:................................................................................................................... 5 4.- REFERENCIAS....................................................................................................................... 5 5.-VIDEOS................................................................................................................................. 6
  3. 3. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 3 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” HISTORIA DE LA COCA COLA “El productor ama su producto” Einstein John 1. INTRODUCCIÓN: Coca-Cola, conocida comúnmente como Coca en muchos países hispanohablantes (en inglés Coke), es una bebida gaseosa y refrescante vendida a nivel mundial en tiendas, restaurantes y máquinas expendedoras en más de doscientos países o territorios. Es un producto de The Coca-Cola Company, de origen estadounidense. En un principio, cuando la inventó el farmacéutico John Pemberton, fue concebida como una bebida medicinal patentada, aunque fue adquirida posteriormente por el empresario Asa Griggs Candler, que hizo de la bebida una de las más consumidas del siglo XX, y del siglo XXI. La compañía produce un concentrado que luego vende a varias empresas embotelladoras licenciadas, las cuales mezclan el concentrado con agua filtrada y edulcorantes para, posteriormente, vender y distribuir la bebida en latas y botellas de plástico o de vidrio en los comercios. También existen variantes, fabricadas por la misma empresa, como la Coca-Cola Light y la Coca- Cola Diet; otras son la Coca-Cola sin cafeína, Coca-Cola Cereza, Coca-Cola Zero, entre otras lanzadas especialmente, como la de sabor a limón. Es la marca más comprada a nivel mundial, y su mayor competidora es Pepsi, también una bebida estadounidense. Entre otras cosas, además del color rojo predominante en sus etiquetas, es reconocida también gracias a su estilizada botella, presentada en el año 1915, cuyo diseño sigue siendo de exclusividad para el producto, en casi todas las formas en las que es ofrecido. 2. DESARROLLO: 2.1.HISTORIA: El 8 de mayo de 1886, en la farmacia Jacobs, en Atlanta, el farmacéutico John Stith Pemberton comenzó la comercialización de un jarabe ideado para combatir los problemas de digestión que además aportase energía. Durante los primeros tiempos, vendía cada día alrededor de nueve vasos, a un precio de 5 centavos por vaso. Pemberton no tardó en darse cuenta de que la bebida que había creado podía ser un éxito. Su contable, Frank Robinson, fue quien ideó la marca Coca-Cola y diseñó el logotipo. En 1891 se fundó The Coca-Cola Company, formada por el también farmacéutico Asa G. Candler, su hermano John S. Candler y Frank Robinson. Dos años después registraron la marca en la Oficina de Registro de la Propiedad Industrial de los Estados Unidos.
  4. 4. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 4 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Operaciones interrelacionados: Desde finales del siglo XIX hasta mediados del siglo XX la multinacional ha logrado distribuirse por todos los países exceptuando Corea del Norte y Cuba (liquidada en 1960 por la Revolución). En la siguiente tabla se mencionan en orden cronológico los países por fecha de inicio de producción nacional. 2.2.FÓRMULA: Uno de los mitos más populares alrededor de esta bebida es precisamente su fórmula, hasta el punto en que en la cultura popular es tratada como un secreto comercial. Existe cierta controversia por si el licor pudo inventarse en un pequeño pueblo valenciano llamado Aielo de Malferit.El 15 de febrero de 2013, la revista Time reveló que un grupo de «detectives accidentales» encontró la lista de ingredientes de la Coca-Cola. Aunque la empresa de bebidas negó que dichas aclaraciones fueran verídicas, varios medios de comunicación ya habían revelado la receta. Según Time, la fotografía utilizada para ilustrar la nota es de una copia manuscrita de la receta original de John Pemberton, escrita por un amigo en un libro de cuero de recetas de ungüentos y medicinas, y pasado de amigos a familiares por generaciones.[8] Sin embargo, esta información no es ampliamente aceptada ya que como es sabido la receta original contenía extracto de coca, la cual, al ser ilegal en la mayoría de países en que se comercializa en la actualidad, es imposible que la contenga la bebida actual. Otro de los aspectos que no puede ser tomado al pie de la letra es un extendido mito que cuenta como solo dos personas conocen la receta. Es altamente improbable, dados los inconvenientes de producir los inmensos volúmenes de jarabe necesarios para abastecer el mercado mundial con solo dos personas haciendo la mezcla, sin contar el peligro de que algún accidente les impida realizarla. Sin embargo, dados los fenómenos psicológicos que este mito trae, ha logrado gran incidencia en la cultura popular. 2.3. SABOR E INGREDIENTES: El distintivo sabor a cola proviene en su mayoría de la mezcla de azúcar y aceites de naranja, limón y vainilla. Los otros ingredientes cambian el sabor tan solo ligeramente. En algunos países, como Estados Unidos y Argentina la Coca-Cola es endulzada con jarabe de maíz. En México y Europa Coca-Cola sigue usando azúcar. En México se legisló, durante el mandato del expresidente Vicente Fox, a favor de permitir el uso de fructosa para endulzar las bebidas como Coca-Cola, debido a que es más barata; al mismo tiempo provocó una ola de protestas campesinas en todo México y varios ingenios cañeros del país emplazaron a huelga, pero estas medidas no lograron que la legislación mexicana diera marcha atrás.
  5. 5. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 5 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR”  Hoja de coca: La empresa Coca-Cola no menciona el empleo de los extractos de la planta de la coca en su sitio web oficial. Coca-Cola contiene saborizantes extraídos de la hoja de coca producidos por la Compañía Stepan de Chicago, Illinois; las hojas de coca son adquiridas legalmente (115 toneladas anuales aproximadamente) con permiso del Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos a través de Empresa Nacional de la Coca en Perú. 3.- CONCLUSIONES: En conclusión, la Coca Cola ha logrado ganar un prestigio mundial donde la bebe desde el niño de África hasta el anciano en China, y esto porque de una u otra manera se lo merece por su trabajo en equipo, su forma de ver las cosas, la visión empresarial que pasó de mano en mano desde el químico Farmacéutico decidió inventar una bebida para el dolor de cabeza, ya que estaba casi en bancarrota y no tenía muchos ingresos, hasta el último socio mayorista que invierte en la bolsa de valores para dar lo mejor de sí en esta prestigiosa empresa. En muy importante remarcar que la unión hace la fuerza y que la coca cola Company lo entiende muy claro este mensaje porque el éxito no está a la vuelta de la esquina, sino es un proceso que demanda mucho tiempo y organización, porque eso demostró la coca cola, ser una empresa organizada de mucha dedicación y esfuerzo. 4.- REFERENCIAS https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://sites.google.com/site/fgtpr02d onatiello/reflexiongeneral&ved=2ahUKEwjL4t7_o5zxAhUxC9QKHZpZAjUQFnoECAkQAQ&usg=AOa w3eHQMJgzljJw2AodbWrBWH&cshid=1623851179212 https://www.cocacolamexico.com.mx/preguntasfrecuentes/historia/cualeslaverdaderahistoriadec ocacola#:~:text=En%201886%2C%20en%20una%20farmacia,como%20%E2%80%9CVino%20Coca %20Pemberton%E2%80%9D. https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coca-Cola https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.abc.es/viajar/gastronomia/abcihistoriacocacolanaciofarma cia-201805080832_noticia_amp.html https://m.monografias.com/trabajos101/sobregaseosacocacola/sobregaseosacocacola2.shtml#:~t ext=En%20conclusi%C3%B3n%2C%20la%20Coca%20Cola,el%20qu%C3%ADmico%20Farmac%C3% A9utico%20que%20decidi%C3%B3
  6. 6. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Carrera Administración de Empresas Nelvi Acuña Rocha Producción I-G03-1/2021 Maestro:Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 6 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 5.-VIDEOS https://youtu.be/4gGIHIiTZvk Fue calificado como el oro negro está compuesto el 99% de agua y azúcar el 1% restante, se pensaba que se ponía sustancias iguales. Y la receta nunca fue revelada. https://youtu.be/h5uSqZLD8IQ Su venta anuales superan los 23000000 $ la coca cola es una de las compañías más grandes del mundo. No importa donde vayas allí está la coca cola. https://prezi.com/9ioeykge-agh/historia-de-coca-cola-company/?fallback=1

×