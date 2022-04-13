Endpoint Security Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends 2025

The global endpoint security market size is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2019 to USD 18.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers of the market are the increasing number of endpoints and Bring Your Own Devices (BYODs) among enterprises, the rising endpoint attacks and breaches, higher costs accrued due to endpoint attacks, mitigation of IT risks, and centrally managed protection and administration.