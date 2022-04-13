Successfully reported this slideshow.

Endpoint Security Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends 2025

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 9 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Endpoint Security Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends 2025

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 9 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

The global endpoint security market size is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2019 to USD 18.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers of the market are the increasing number of endpoints and Bring Your Own Devices (BYODs) among enterprises, the rising endpoint attacks and breaches, higher costs accrued due to endpoint attacks, mitigation of IT risks, and centrally managed protection and administration.

The global endpoint security market size is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2019 to USD 18.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers of the market are the increasing number of endpoints and Bring Your Own Devices (BYODs) among enterprises, the rising endpoint attacks and breaches, higher costs accrued due to endpoint attacks, mitigation of IT risks, and centrally managed protection and administration.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Talk Like TED: The 9 Public-Speaking Secrets of the World's Top Minds Carmine Gallo
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(5/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

Endpoint Security Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends 2025

  1. 1. Endpoint Security Market worth USD 18.4 billion in 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™ The global endpoint security market size is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2019 to USD 18.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers of the market are the increasing number of endpoints and Bring Your Own Devices (BYODs) among enterprises, the rising endpoint attacks and breaches, higher costs accrued due to endpoint attacks, mitigation of IT risks, and centrally managed protection and administration. Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29081235 Top Key Players Major North American vendors in the endpoint security market are Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Symantec (US), TrendMicro (Japan), Sophos (UK), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Carbon Black (US), SentinelOne (US), ESET (Slovakia), Cylance (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Cisco (US), FireEye (US), Panda Security (Spain), F-Secure (Finland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point Software (Israel), Fortinet (US), Malwarebytes (US), Endgame (US), and Comodo (US). Among solutions, the endpoint detection and response segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period The endpoint security market is segmented by solution into Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). The EDR segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the endpoint security market, due to the growing need for detection and remediation of threats during any endpoint security breach or an attack. These technologically advanced solutions help in detecting and remediating the most recent known and unknown threats. It forms a first level of defense for organizations to secure endpoints. Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period The endpoint security market is segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) by organization size. The large enterprises segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period, due to the large volumes of data being generated by large enterprises and the increasing demand for real-time endpoint security solutions and services. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the high availability of cost-effective cloud solutions, endpoint security solutions and services are expected to witness a prominent growth rate among SMEs during the forecast period. Get More Info @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endpoint-security-market-worth-18- 4-billion-by-2024--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-300984247.html North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global endpoint security market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate
  2. 2. in APAC can be attributed to organizations in the region grabbing opportunities to go beyond ensuring their regulations and compliances and applying technology to curtail threats on the enterprise endpoints. Additionally, the region has the highest adoption of mobile devices and connected devices that are initially vulnerable to endpoint attacks. North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the global endpoint security market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the endpoint security industry. In North America, the high penetration of this technology can be attributed to the increasing use of the automation and behavioral analysis for threat detection, growing amount of data across verticals, and rising investments by companies in real-time security solutions. Table of Contents 1 Introduction (Page No. - 21) 1.1 Objectives of the Study 1.2 Market Definition 1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions 1.3 Market Scope 1.3.1 Market Segmentation 1.3.2 Regions Covered 1.4 Years Considered for the Study 1.5 Currency Considered 1.6 Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology (Page No. - 25) 2.1 Research Data 2.1.1 Secondary Data 2.1.2 Primary Data 2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles 2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights 2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation 2.3 Market Size Estimation 2.4 Market Forecast 2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology 2.6 Assumptions for the Study 2.7 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary (Page No. - 36) 4 Premium Insights (Page No. - 41) 4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Endpoint Security Market 4.2 Market, By Solution, 2019 vs 2024 4.3 Market, By Service, 2019 vs 2024 4.4 Market, By Professional Service, 2019 Vs. 2024 4.5 Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019 4.6 Market, By Organization Size, 2019 Vs. 2024
  3. 3. 4.7 Market, By Vertical, 2017–2024 4.8 Market Investment Scenario About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: 1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

×