Asset Performance Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2025

Apr. 14, 2022
Business

Asset Performance Management Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2026

Asset Performance Management Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2026

Business

Asset Performance Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2025

  1. 1. Asset Performance Management Market worth USD 4.0 billion in 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™ The report "Asset Performance Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solutions (Asset Strategy, Asset Reliability, and Predictive Asset Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising demand to meet regulatory compliance and reporting standards across asset-centric organizations, growing need to manage assets efficiency, manage assets sustainability, and optimize total cost of ownership (TCO). These factors are driving the demand for asset performance management. Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72801714 Top Key Players The asset performance management market comprises major providers, such as AVEVA (UK), AspenTech (US), Bentley Systems (US), GE Digital (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Detechtion Technologies (US), ARMS Reliability (US), ABB (Switzerland), Uptake (US), DNV (Norway), SAS (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), Nexus Global (US), BISTel (South Korea), Operational Sustainability (US), Rockwell Automation (US), IPS Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany), Yokogawa (Japan), Honeywell (US), Emerson (US), GrayMatter (US), and Plasma (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the asset performance management market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies. Services segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period Based on services, the asset performance management market is segmented into two categories: professional and managed services. These services assist in building, assessing, and leveraging asset performance management environments to avoid time wastage and effort on a failed implementation. Enterprises need active support from skilled professionals to minimize their downtime during the pre- and post-installation of asset performance management solutions. These services provide the necessary support to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted operational expenses. SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period SMEs are defined as organizations with an employee strength ranging from 1 to 1,000. SMEs have a low marketing budget and often lack the resources and capabilities for effective marketing orchestration. These enterprises face greater challenges of limited budget as compared to large enterprises and require better methods to resolve complexities for improving the cost optimization of their business processes. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Asset Performance Management solutions monitor every asset and generates data. The generated data can allow technicians to perform more accurate root cause analysis. In this way, teams throughout the
  2. 2. organization can understand the process parameters that can lead to failures or reduced asset performance, enabling them to align more effectively across the supply network; improving planning; and reducing inventory, loss-of-market, and logistics costs. These factors are also expected to encourage SMEs to adopt asset performance management solutions and services at a rapid pace. Chemicals industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Chemicals is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies and services due to high maintenance and repair costs charged because of caustic substances and safety issues around hazardous chemical inventory. The continual expense of maintenance and the rising costs of materials have pushed various chemicals manufacturers into the process of finding bleeding-edge technology to control, maintain, and improve production. Asset performance management solutions prioritize works orders, automate inventory control, improve safety and compliance throughout the production plant, and build cost-saving preventive maintenance. In terms of a chemical plant, engineers will know when a component inside a reactor is wearing down before it fails. Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72801714 North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period The asset performance management market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The asset performance management report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall asset performance management market during the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is expected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period. High need to streamline operational processes and adoption of predictive analytics for monitoring equipment health and receive early warnings is expected to drive the North American and Europe markets. APAC and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period. About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
  3. 3. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: 1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

