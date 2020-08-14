Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA “ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE” EXTENSION BARQUISIMETO ES...
1.-Calcule el valor de los pagos y la tabla de amortización para saldar una deuda de Bs. 6.800.000,00 contratada al 28% an...
2.-Una Casa de préstamos otorga a una persona natural un crédito para viajar por Bs. 2.400.000,00 a pagar en 12 mensualida...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

amortización

40 views

Published on

Matemática financiera

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

amortización

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA “ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE” EXTENSION BARQUISIMETO ESCUELA DE RELACIONES INDUSTRIALES Ejercicios Alumna: Nelsimar Daza CI:25.630.356 Profesor: Víctor Castillo
  2. 2. 1.-Calcule el valor de los pagos y la tabla de amortización para saldar una deuda de Bs. 6.800.000,00 contratada al 28% anual convertible trimestralmente, si la deuda debe cancelarse en 1 año, haciendo pagos trimestrales y el primero de ellos se realiza dentro del primer trimestre. C=6.800.000 C-R [ 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 𝑖 ] R= C [ 𝑖 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 ] R=6.800.000[ 0.28/4 1−(1+0.28/4)−4 ] R=6.800.000* 0.07 0.237104788 R=6.800.000*0.295229117 R=2.007.551,2 La tabla de amortización FechaPeriodoMensual transcurrido(Trimestral) Pago Intereses Amortización Saldo 0 6.800.000 1 2.0007.551,2 420.000 1.587.551,2 5.212.448,8 2 2.0007.551,2 364.871,83 1.642.679,79 3.569.769,01 3 2.0007.551,2 249.883,83 1.757.667,37 1.814.101,64 4 2.0007.551,2 126.987,11 1.880.569,09 66.462,45 8.030.204,8 1.161.742,35
  3. 3. 2.-Una Casa de préstamos otorga a una persona natural un crédito para viajar por Bs. 2.400.000,00 a pagar en 12 mensualidades vencidas, con una tasa del 16% anual capitalizable mensualmente. Formula anualidades vencidas C-R [ 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 𝑖 ] R [ 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 𝑖 ] − 𝐶 R= C [ 𝑖 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 ] R=2.400.000* [ 0.16 12 1−(1+0.16)−12 12 ] R=2.400.000* 0.0133333333 0.146954781 R=2.400.000* 0.09073088575 R=217.754.058

×