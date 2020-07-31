Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://crea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Email

33 views

Published on

Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Email
https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/
Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails contains the contact details of all hemp and CBD shops, wholesalers, brands and manufacturers. CBD Store Marketing List is ideal for all forms of B2B marketing, including newsletters and email blasts, social media campaigns, telesales and more. Reach up to 7,000 CBD businesses across the world. Free lifetime updates to your CBD Business List. Instant access upon payment.
Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Email

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Email

  1. 1. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 1/16 Categories     EN  0 Home Global Hemp Industry Database And CBD Shops B2B Business Data List With Emails/ CBD INDUSTRY DATABASE Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails £500.00 £900.00 Global Hemp and CBD Shops Database with Contact Details Our Global CBD Shop Database is... Add 16 customer review     1 + -       DESCRIPTION ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REVIEWS (16)  00:00 03:11 
  2. 2. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 2/16 Description Global Hemp and CBD Shops Database with Contact Details Our Global CBD Shop Database is ideal for wholesale CBD companies because it will connect you with CBD retailers (brick-and-mortar and online hemp and CBD stores). As you may have noticed, there is an increasing number of CBD stores being opened up on a daily basis. CBD products are becoming mainstream and are gaining public and regulatory acceptance. It is impossible to go for a walk in the city without coming across a CBD product in one shape or another. For example, CBD oil and Hemp Shampoo are occupying the shelves on most discount stores, you will find artisan bakers produly displaying their hemp-infused cookies and muffins and most health food stores and retailers will have a complete set of CBD products on display. Global CBD Retail Store Database - Connecting your Business with CBD Retailers It is a no-brainer, when it comes to B2B CBD marketing, our CBD Retail Database will help to connect your brand with thousands of CBD retailers across the world with a push of a button We have done all the heavy lifting for you by scraping an
  3. 3. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 5/16 The CBD shop database contains approximately 12,000 CBD and hemp shops and the rest of the entries are vape shops. Here are the Ways in which you can use the CBD Shop B2B Marketing List Newsletters and Email blasts Telesales Social Media campaigns Direct mail and sending of CBD product samples in-person visits Market research
  4. 4. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 3/16 with a push of a button. We have done all the heavy lifting for you by scraping an accurate and extremely comprehensive database of CBD retail shops, wholesalers and manufacturers. It does not end there. We are constantly releasing new updates to make sure that you do not have to waste your valuable time and resources in manually copying and pasting data from the internet. Global hemp and CBD shops database contains the contact details of all hemp and CBD shops, wholesalers, brands and manufacturers. CBD Store Marketing List is ideal for all forms of B2B marketing, including newsletters and email blasts, social media campaigns, telesales and more. Reach up to 12,000 CBD businesses across the world. Free lifetime updates to your CBD Business List. Instant access upon payment. The global hemp and cbd shops database contains a list of all types of CBD shops, manufacturers and wholesalers, including: CBD Gummies Brands and Suppliers CBD Protein Bars Brands and Suppliers CBD Dried Fruit Brands and Suppliers CBD Bath Bombs Brands and Suppliers CBD Vape Cartridges CBD Doobies CBD Tincture CBD Honey Sticks CBD Terpenes CBD Isolate CBD Vape Products and E-Liquids CBD Pet Products CBD Pain Creams CBD Flowers CBD Wholesalers CBD Distributors CBD and Hemp Manufacturers Global B2B Data Lists with Emails for 400+ Industries - from CrGlobal B2B Data Lists with Emails for 400+ Industries - from Cr……
  5. 5. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 4/16 How You Can use the Global Hemp and CBD Shops Database for your Business Our hemp and CBD store database is ideal for cbd brands, manufacturers and wholesalers who are looking for CBD stores to stock their product. Our B2B CBD store database will allow you to access the entire CBD retail and wholesale market with a click of a button. Show Me a Sample of the CBD Shops Database Here is a screenshot of the CBD Store Marketing List. Here is what our Global CBD Store Marketing List Contains Emails Physical Addresses Websites Social Media Links Telephone Numbers More IP/Hosting Geo-Location data (country, region and city of where the site is hosted) WHOIS data (domain owner's/webmaster's contact details) Quick Stats The CBD shop database contains approximately 12 000 CBD and hemp shops and
  6. 6. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 6/16
  7. 7. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 7/16 New: CBD Website Domains Resolved to IP, Country and City Following our latest updates, we have resolved every single CBD domain in our database to IP, Country and City. What this means is that we have taken the IP of every website and resolved its city and country. This will allow you to sort your data according to country or city. Inside your sworksheet, you will now see a separate section for IP Geolocation details. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE IP GEO-LOCATION AND THE BUSINESS ADDRESS? You may have noticed that the Global B2B CBD Shop Database contains a business address and IP GEO-LOCATION data. The business address is something that the hemp and CBD business owners have indicated on their website, social media page or a business directory. On the other hand, the IP GEO-LOCATION data is taken solely from the IP address of the server where the website is hosted. Tip: you can sort all the CBD websites according to IP GEO-LOCATION country, region or city. A lot of the time, the region of the IP address will reflect the geo- location of a website as it is considered to be a good practice to host a website in the same region in which the business is based. New: CBD Website WHOIS Data Added In addition to the domain/IP geo-location data, we have extracted the WHOIS data for every website in the Hemp and CBD Business Database. The WHOIS data contains information of when the domain was registered and when it expires the
  8. 8. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 8/16 contains information of when the domain was registered and when it expires, the registrant name, the registrant's email address and Phone Number. This is ideal if you need to contact website owners, need to see when domains expire or for doing market research. The WHOIS section is included in the main worksheet and is separated in different colours. The WHOIS data section also contains the TLD (top- level domain such as .com, .co.uk) of every website. TIP: You may want to sort the business records according to the domain extension as sometimes those can be indicative of the region. You may want to also contact the domain owners via email/phone simply because those are the people who own/control the website. You are likely to get through to the webmaster or the actual owner. On the other hand, if you are sending an email to the website's general email, you may be contacting a customer support team. It is a good idea to contact all emails. WHOIS data is supposed to provide you with a greater depth of data and enable you to achieve a higher success rate in your CBD marketing endeavours. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHOIS DATA AND DOMAIN/IP GEO-LOCATION DATA? WHOIS data is data relating to the domain registrar and the domain/IP geo location data relates to the hosting of a website. Both sets of data provide valuable yet different data for CBD marketing and advertising purposes. Here are some of the Different Types of CBD Products and Businesses Out there Are you a first-time CBD buyer? Or are you a CBD user who’s looking to try something new? There are many types of CBD, and it can get a little confusing. But good news—we’ll help you make the right decision on what type of CBD you should try. Here are the main varieties of CBD along with their pros and cons.
  9. 9. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 9/16 CBD ISOLATE If you want a pure CBD product with zero THC, then CBD isolate may be what you need. CBD is often considered the most beneficial component in the cannabis plant. With isolate, you’re just getting CBD— the other cannabinoids and terpenes have been taken out. It’s potent, it’ll allow you to pass a drug test with flying colors, and it’s often more affordable than full spectrum or broad spectrum options! Plus, it is nearly odorless and flavorless, which is great if you don’t enjoy hemp flavor and aroma. FULL SPECTRUM CBD Full spectrum is as close to the natural cannabis plant as you’re going to get with CBD. It contains not just cannabidiol but all the other cannabinoids from the plant. Full spectrum CBD does contain a small amount of THC, but it is not enough to get you high or leave you with any lasting effects. However, it’s still there, and this may be an issue if your work requires drug testing. So, if you want to avoid THC at all costs, make sure you pass on full spectrum CBD. BROAD SPECTRUM CBD Some people confuse broad spectrum and full spectrum CBD. Although the names might sound synonymous, they aren’t quite the same. Whereas full spectrum CBD does contain THC (even in a small amount), broad spectrum CBD does not contain any THC. If you want all the components of the cannabis plant but don’t want to deal with THC, try broad spectrum CBD. VAPABLE CBD The previously-mentioned types of CBD are typically taken orally with tinctures or in capsule form. They can also be applied onto the skin. But with vapable CBD, you are inhaling the CBD. If you want to vape your CBD, you have multiple options depending on the type of device you own. You can vape CBD oil (CBD isolate, full spectrum, or broad spectrum) and some devices allow you to vaporize dry herb or wax. WHAT’S THE VERDICT? When deciding on a type of CBD to try, you should consider when and when you’re wanting to take CBD. Some people are less accepting of cannabis and especially vaping. A CBD tincture might be easier for you to conceal and take on the go than a vape pen. As you can see, although all these types of CBD are derived from the cannabis plant, they have different benefits and uses. There is no right or wrong option to choose. It’s all about your specific needs and personal preferences. If you want to try CBD isolate, check out Gravity CBD’s different flavors! We exclusively offer CBD isolate because of its powerful benefits.
  10. 10. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 10/16 Change Log - What's New JULY 2020 The CBD Industry Database currently has over 12,000 CBD companies consisting of retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. We have split the entire database on a country by country basis. As well as receiving a master database, you will also receive a folder with individual files for every country. This is useful if you would like to geo-target your B2B marketing campaigns. MAY 2020 - COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS UPDATE TO THE CBD INDUSTRY B2B EMAIL MARKETING LIST This has been a major update to our CBD Industry B2B Data List. In total, the entire database has in excess of 17,000 CBD and vape shops (that's 10,000 more records from our previous database). We have noticed that an increasing number of vape shops have started carrying CBD products such as CBD gummies, Hemp soap and bath bombs, CBD e-liquid, CBD oil tincture, CBD vape pens and cartridges, CBD edibles and even CBD pain creams and CBD treats for cats and dogs. To this end, we have also scraped for vape shops. We have noticed that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the entire CBD and vape market. A good number of brick-and-mortar CBD and vape shops have closed down (ceased operating) due to cash flow problems: Coronavirus has hit many local businesses across the world. To this end, we have removed all the shops that are no longer operating. On the upside, we have observed that a lot of new vape and CBD shops have opened up (especially in the online sphere). We have been running our state-of-the-art website scraper across all major websites containing quality CBD leads including Google, Bing, LinkedIn, Google Maps, Vape and CBD Shop Directories, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Business directories and much more. We have literally scoured every corner of the web to find all CBD and vape shops selling CBD. Likewise, we have included all of our business contacts obtained during more or less every single Hemp and CBD Exhibition and Trade Shop across the world: these business records are gold as you will not find them online! Overall, the entire CBD Industry B2B Data List is more streamlined and complete. We have cleaned all the emails using our cutting-edge email verifier and removed bad emails (closed mailboxes, expired domains and spam traps). We have done a spot check by sending out a campaign to all emails and have managed to get a near 0.5% bounce rate and almost 99% inboxing rate. As you may be aware, bad/bouncing emails will decrease your success rate in terms of the inbox rate because bad emails will get your IP and SMTP server blacklisted. February - March 2020 - In this update, we have scraped a fresh Global Database of Hemp and CBD Shops (brick-and-mortar and online) wholesalers manufacturer's
  11. 11. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 11/16 of Hemp and CBD Shops (brick and mortar and online), wholesalers, manufacturer s and distributors. In total, there are over 7,000 Hemp and CBD businesses in the database. We have also added additional geo-location data of the hosting IP address (country, region, city) and WHOIS data (domain name's webmaster's/owner's email, telephone number). The additional data will allow you to maximise your CBD advertising and marketing success rate as you will have the chance to sort the records by geo-location data and contact the domain name owners/webmasters. We have cleaned all the main emails using a three-step procedure: syntax level, domain level (make sure the domain name exists/resolves) and inbox level (make sure the email inbox exists). October 2019 - We have made a major update to the CBD. We have scraped all the CBD company emails and decided to eliminate the bigger part of the vape shops with the aim of making this CBD database more targeted. We have still kept the vape shops that sell CBD products. You will now find approximately 20,000 CBD shops, brands, wholesalers, manufacturers, magazines, blogs and all the sites related to CBD or sites that have written about CBD. We cast our net very wide as some of our customers wanted to have a database with not only CBD shops but virtually all CBD-related businesses and even sites that have published about CBD products. You can now also use this database for guest blog post outreach campaigns to build up your brand exposure and backlink profile. We have made some new changes to the structure of the files. You will receive the master database with all the CBD companies in an Excel format as well as a separate file with ONLY CBD- related emails (this is more for anyone looking to use emails for newsletter campaigns and email blasts). We have also divided up the entire CBD email list according to top-level domains (TLDS) and saved them in separate files inside a separate folder. You can now target CBD companies according to their regions and domain names, i.e. .com, co.uk, .com.au, .fr, .de, .ru and so on. As usual, we have cleaned the entire email list using our 3-level email verification: syntax, domains and email inboxes. September 2019 - We have scraped a brand new CBD and Vape Shop Database. The brand new CBD and Vape Shop Database contains approximately 22,000 entries of vape and cbd shops, wholesalers, manufacturers and related businesses. We have decided to add the vape companies due to the close connection between CBD and vape products. An increasing number of CBD companies are now producing CBD vape juice and likewise, an increasing number of vape shops are selling CBD products such as CBD e-juices, gummies, salves, oil and others. July 2019 - we have completely recompiled the entire CBD store database by scraping all CBD and hemp stores from popular search engines such as Bing and Google, Google Maps (very important for local vape shops), business directories such as Yellow Pages and Yelp, Trust Pilot and social media platforms including LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The entire CBD store database now contains around 7000 CBD stores
  12. 12. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 12/16 contains around 7,000 CBD stores. Creative Bear Tech - Your innovative B2B lead generation company We are an innovative B2B lead generation company with a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, 5 international offices and a cutting-edge business model. Here is what we do: We generate B2B email lists for practically every business niche in the world. Essentially, we are engaged in BUSINESS MATCHMAKING! We will match you to your potential clients. We mostly specialise in producing email lists for e-mail marketing and newsletters as this is the most effective and cheapest B2B marketing channel. B2B Lead Generation Company - B2B Lead Generation ServicesB2B Lead Generation Company - B2B Lead Generation Services
  13. 13. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 13/16 WHY WOULD YOU NEED NICHE-RELEVANT EMAILS? If you sell products or provide services to other businesses, you could use our international niche-relevant email list to send your promotional emails, newsletters or even do a guest post outreach for SEO backlink building. For example, if you are a jeweller who makes wedding rings, you may want to contact all the jewellery stores and wedding dress shops in the world to offer them to stock your wedding rings or collaborate with you. As you can see, we simply connect the dots between you and your prospective client. Here is How We Create Fresh Marketing Data Lists and Business Email Lists B2B Marketing Lists with Emails - B2B Email Lists for OVER 400 IndusB2B Marketing Lists with Emails - B2B Email Lists for OVER 400 Indus
  14. 14. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 16/16 Address: Flat 9, 1 Jardine Rd, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 3WD, United Kingdom Website: https://creativebeartech.com Tel and WhatsApp: +447574518259 (UK, GMT Time) Email: info@creativebeartech.com Copyright ©2020 Creative Bear Tech   Software End User Licence Agreement • Data Processing Compliance – PECR and GDPR • Terms and Conditions• Official Support Forum• F.A.Q.• About Us• Contact Us• Privacy Policy• VIP Access• News• Submit Email * Message *
  15. 15. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 14/16 Using our state-of-the-art dedicated servers, trained IT wizards, millions of private proxies and our in-house software, we scrape the search engines for each niche in every single country and city in the world! This produces practically all the businesses in every niche, in every city and every country! As opposed to other lead generation companies, we like to cast our net very wide and create very expansive niche-relevant email lists. We employ a very cutting-edge model to scraping business leads. For local businesses, we search for the keyword and every single city and country in the world! For example, if we are interested in email addresses of all jewellery stores in the world, we would use our root keyword "JEWELLERY STORES" and then search over 30 search engines for the term JEWELLERY STORES + City and Country. So we would be searching for JEWELLERY STORES in London UK, Jewellery Stores in Paris France, Jewellery Stores in Dubai and so on! Here is Why We Provide the Best and Most Effective Email Scraping Services and B2B Email Lists and Sales Leads - Web Scraping Service B2B Email Lists for Over 400 Industries - B2B DatabasesB2B Email Lists for Over 400 Industries - B2B Databases
  16. 16. 7/27/2020 Global Hemp Industry Database and CBD Shops B2B Business Data List with Emails - Creative Bear Tech https://creativebeartech.com/product/global-hemp-and-cbd-shops-database-with-contact-details/ 15/16 Creative Bear Tech ABOUT CONTACT B2B Marketing Data Terms and Conditions • Name * HEALTH FOOD SHOPS… £500.00 £900.00 UK VAPE SHOP DATAB… £350.00 £500.00 PINKYS CELEBRITY C… £250.00 £100.00 -44% -30% -150%

×