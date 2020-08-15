Anais caicedo nazareno narrativas digitales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NARRATIVAS DIGITALES IMÁGENES INTERACTIVAS:  LA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL • LA FAMILIA  LOS VALORES
IDENTIDAD CULTURAL 2 Objetivo: • Que el estudiante pueda reconocer la cultura de la región de Bolivia a través de la imáge...
3 LA FAMILIA Objetivo: • Que el estudiante identifique el miembro de su familia y conozca que relación tiene. Destreza: • ...
4 LOS VALORES Objetivo: • Que el estudiante reflexione sobre los valores que debe aplicar en la comunidad. Destreza: • Ide...
  1. 1. NARRATIVAS DIGITALES IMÁGENES INTERACTIVAS:  LA IDENTIDAD CULTURAL • LA FAMILIA  LOS VALORES
  2. 2. IDENTIDAD CULTURAL 2 Objetivo: • Que el estudiante pueda reconocer la cultura de la región de Bolivia a través de la imágenes presentadas. Destreza: • Identificar la necesidad de desarrollar una cultura de paz a partir del reconocimiento. Año: • 3ro Año de Educación Básica Link: https://es.slideshare.net/CarmenAguil ar3/plan-de-clase-10mo-38304441
  3. 3. 3 LA FAMILIA Objetivo: • Que el estudiante identifique el miembro de su familia y conozca que relación tiene. Destreza: • Identificar la necesidad de identificar a la familia y sus integrantes que la componen. Año: • 2do Año de Educación Básica Link: https://www.google.com/sea rch?q=im%C3%A1genes+in teractivas+de+la+familia&tb m=
  4. 4. 4 LOS VALORES Objetivo: • Que el estudiante reflexione sobre los valores que debe aplicar en la comunidad. Destreza: • Identificar la necesidad aplicar los valores en la comunidad donde habita. Año: • 4to Año de Educación Básica Link: https://www.google.co m/search?rlz=1C1GC EU_esEC899EC899& source

