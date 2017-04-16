Implicarea si motivarea_elevului_in_invatatre

„Spune-mi şi eu uit Învaţă-mă şi îmi amintesc Implică-mă şi învăţ!” Benjamin Franklin
„...toată învăţarea are o bază emoţională...” Platon
Tema: Implicarea şi motivarea elevului în învăţare
Emoţiile rezultă din procesele cerebrale şi sunt necesare adaptării şi ordonării comportamentului uman.Ele reprezintă chei...
Implicarea – acţiunea de a implica şi rezultatul ei. În loc să ne petrecem timpul predând o înşiruire de date despre un an...
Motivaţia Motivaţia este procesul care conduce,ghidează şi menţine un anumit comportament(sau mai multe) de la cel element...
Factorii motivaţionali intrinseci  Curiozitatea  Autoeficienţa • realizarea performanţelor • experienţa indirectă, • per...
Motivaţia intrinsecă, în special, are un rol esenţial în învăţare şi determină în mare măsură succesul activităţilor didac...
Motivaţia extrinsecă Participarea activă a elevilor şi angajarea în activităţi asigură un mediu stimulativ şi contracareaz...
Factorii motivaţionali extrinseci:  Atenţia  Relevanţa  Încrederea  Satisfacţia
Cîteva sugestii pentru a motiva elevii Explicaţi Remuneraţi Implicaţi elevii în activităţi Predaţi inductiv Satisfaceţi ne...
Concluzii Problema motivaţiei umane nu trebuie inţeleasă intr-un mod simplu, mecanic, ci , de facilitare a anumitor dorinţ...
„ Dragostea îndelung rabdă; dragostea este binevoitoare, dragostea nu pizmuieşte, nu se laudă, nu se trufeşte, nu se poart...
  13. 13. „ Dragostea îndelung rabdă; dragostea este binevoitoare, dragostea nu pizmuieşte, nu se laudă, nu se trufeşte, nu se poartă necuviincios, nu caută ale sale, nu se aprinde de mănie, nu gîndeşte răul. Nu se bucură de nedreptate, ci se bucură de adevăr. Toate le suferă. Toate le crede. Toate le nădujduieşte. Toate le rabdă. Dragostea nu cade niciodată.”

×