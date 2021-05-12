Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
El síndrome de Hutchinson- Gilford
Es un trastorno genético caracterizado por el envejecimiento prematuro y la muerte temprana
Fue descrito por primera vez en 1886 por Jonathan Hutchinson (1828–1913), un cirujano británico, e informado independiente...
El cuerpo del niño envejece de seis a ocho veces más rápido que el envejecimiento normal; sin embargo, estos niños no desa...
El trastorno no interfiere con el desarrollo intelectual o con sentarse, pararse y caminar. Los niños pueden ir a la escue...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
44 views
May. 12, 2021

Sindrome

el síndrome es considerado una enfermedad huérfana que se presenta en niños

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sindrome

  1. 1. El síndrome de Hutchinson- Gilford
  2. 2. Es un trastorno genético caracterizado por el envejecimiento prematuro y la muerte temprana
  3. 3. Fue descrito por primera vez en 1886 por Jonathan Hutchinson (1828–1913), un cirujano británico, e informado independientemente en 1897 por Hastings Gilford (1861–1941), también cirujano británico.
  4. 4. El cuerpo del niño envejece de seis a ocho veces más rápido que el envejecimiento normal; sin embargo, estos niños no desarrollan ciertos problemas relacionados con la edad como las cataratas o un mayor riesgo de cáncer
  5. 5. El trastorno no interfiere con el desarrollo intelectual o con sentarse, pararse y caminar. Los niños pueden ir a la escuela con otros niños y participar en actividades con ellos aunque pueden enfrentarse al rechazo de otros niños

×