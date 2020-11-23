Ppt surat pribadi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SURAT PRIBADI
  1. 1. SURAT PRIBADI
  2. 2. Pengertian Surat Pribadi Surat pribadi adalah bentuk komunikasi tulis (surat-menyurat) yang dilakukan oleh seseorang kepada orang lain sebagai pribadi bukan sebagai wakil atau urusan yang berkaitan dengan kelembagaan/ kedinasan/ resmi.
  3. 3. Unsur-unsur surat pribadi 1) Tempat dan Tanggal pembuatan surat. 2) Tujuan Surat 3) Salam Pembuka 4) Paragraf Pembuka 5) Paragraf Isi 6) Paragraf Penutup
  4. 4. Ciri-ciri Surat Pribadi Tidak menggunakan kop surat Penggunaan bahasa bebas, sesuai keinginan penulis Tidak ada nomor surat Format surat bebas Salam pembuka dan penutup bervariasi
  5. 5. THANK YOU

