Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LearningObjective To understand multiplication as repeatedadditionand as an array
Multiplication times groups of lots of sets of
Hereare 6counters Howmany rows arethere? Howmany columns are there? 3 2
3 rows and 2 columns. 3 x 2 = 6 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 2 + 2 +2 =6
Hereare 6counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 2 3
2 rows and 3 columns. 2 x 3 = 6 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 3 + 3 =6
What do you notice? 2 x 3 = 6 2 + 2 +2 =6 3 x 2 =6 3 + 3 =6
Hereare 10 counters Howmany rows arethere? Howmany columns are there? 5 2
5 rows and 2 columns Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 5 x 2 = 10 2 + 2 + 2 + 2...
Hereare 10 counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 2 5
2 rows and 5 columns. 2 x 5 = 10 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 5 + 5 =10
What do you notice? 2 x 5 = 10 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 10 5 x 2 = 10 5 + 5 = 10
Hereare 12 counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 6 2
6 rows and 2 columns Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 6 x2 =12 2 +2 + 2+ 2 +2 ...
Hereare 12 counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 2 6
2 rows and 6 columns. 2 x 6 = 12 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 6 + 6 =12
What do you notice? 2 x 6 = 12 2 +2 + 2+ 2 +2 + 2 =12 6 x2 =12 6 + 6 = 12
Mrs Mastersonbakes cakes. She bakes her four childrentwo cakes each. How many cakesdoes she bake?
4 x 2 = 8 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 8 2 x 4 = 8 4 + 4 = 8
Mrs Patel buys some sweets. She buys her five friends two sweets each. How many sweets does she buy?
5 x 2 = 10 2 x 5 = 10 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 10 5 + 5 = 10
Miss Smets buys some pencils. She buys her seven friends two pencilseach. How many pencils does she buy?
7 x 2 = 14 2 x 7 = 14 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 14 7 + 7 = 14
LearningObjective To understand multiplication as repeatedadditionand as an array
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Multiplication

33 views

Published on

math

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Multiplication

  1. 1. LearningObjective To understand multiplication as repeatedadditionand as an array
  2. 2. Multiplication times groups of lots of sets of
  3. 3. Hereare 6counters Howmany rows arethere? Howmany columns are there? 3 2
  4. 4. 3 rows and 2 columns. 3 x 2 = 6 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 2 + 2 +2 =6
  5. 5. Hereare 6counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 2 3
  6. 6. 2 rows and 3 columns. 2 x 3 = 6 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 3 + 3 =6
  7. 7. What do you notice? 2 x 3 = 6 2 + 2 +2 =6 3 x 2 =6 3 + 3 =6
  8. 8. Hereare 10 counters Howmany rows arethere? Howmany columns are there? 5 2
  9. 9. 5 rows and 2 columns Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 5 x 2 = 10 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 10
  10. 10. Hereare 10 counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 2 5
  11. 11. 2 rows and 5 columns. 2 x 5 = 10 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 5 + 5 =10
  12. 12. What do you notice? 2 x 5 = 10 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 10 5 x 2 = 10 5 + 5 = 10
  13. 13. Hereare 12 counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 6 2
  14. 14. 6 rows and 2 columns Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 6 x2 =12 2 +2 + 2+ 2 +2 + 2 =12
  15. 15. Hereare 12 counters Howmany rows are there? Howmany columns are there? 2 6
  16. 16. 2 rows and 6 columns. 2 x 6 = 12 Could wewrite a multiplication sentence? Could wewrite an addition sentence? 6 + 6 =12
  17. 17. What do you notice? 2 x 6 = 12 2 +2 + 2+ 2 +2 + 2 =12 6 x2 =12 6 + 6 = 12
  18. 18. Mrs Mastersonbakes cakes. She bakes her four childrentwo cakes each. How many cakesdoes she bake?
  19. 19. 4 x 2 = 8 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 8 2 x 4 = 8 4 + 4 = 8
  20. 20. Mrs Patel buys some sweets. She buys her five friends two sweets each. How many sweets does she buy?
  21. 21. 5 x 2 = 10 2 x 5 = 10 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 10 5 + 5 = 10
  22. 22. Miss Smets buys some pencils. She buys her seven friends two pencilseach. How many pencils does she buy?
  23. 23. 7 x 2 = 14 2 x 7 = 14 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2 = 14 7 + 7 = 14
  24. 24. LearningObjective To understand multiplication as repeatedadditionand as an array

×