2digitmultiplicationeasilyexplained 120212204510-phpapp01

2 digit multiplication Easily explained !! Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
Factors- numbers multiplied together Product – answer to multiplication problem
26 x 12 The first step is to make sure the place values are lined up. OnesTens
2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Begin with multiplying the bottom factor’s one’s place with the top factors one’s place. Th...
26 x 12 Next, multiply the 2 and the other 2. Then, remember to add your carry of 1. Think, 2x2=4+1=5
26 x 12 Next, because we are going to the next place value (tens), we need to use a 0 for a place holder. Place the 0 under the 2 in the products line. Erase your carry from before.
26 x 12 Next, begin to multiply the 1in the tens place with the top line factor. Think 1x6=6.
26 x 12 Think 1x2=2.
2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Finally, add the two product lines to find the final product. 25 062+ 213 1 Add the ones pl...
The product is 312
The end !
  1. 1. 2 digit multiplication Easily explained !! Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  2. 2. 2 digit multiplication Factors- numbers multiplied together Product – answer to multiplication problem Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  3. 3. 2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 The first step is to make sure the place values are lined up. OnesTens Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  4. 4. 2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Begin with multiplying the bottom factor’s one’s place with the top factors one’s place. Think, 2 x 6 equals 12. Because there is still the tens place to multiply, you must carry the 1. 2 1 Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  5. 5. 2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Next, multiply the 2 and the other 2. Then, remember to add your carry of 1. Think, 2x2=4+1=5 2 1 5 Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  6. 6. 2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Next, because we are going to the next place value (tens), we need to use a 0 for a place holder. Place the 0 under the 2 in the products line. Erase your carry from before. 2 1 5 0 Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  7. 7. 2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Next, begin to multiply the 1in the tens place with the top line factor. Think 1x6=6. 25 06 Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  8. 8. 2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Think 1x2=2. 25 062 Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  9. 9. 2 digit multiplication 26 x 12 Finally, add the two product lines to find the final product. 25 062+ 213 1 Add the ones place. Carry is necessary. Add the tens place. Carry is necessary. Add the hundreds place. Carry is necessary. Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D.
  10. 10. 2 digit multiplication The product is 312
  11. 11. 2 digit multiplication Presented by: Brent Daigle, Ph.D. The end !

