Astuces branding pour petits business

Petite checklist pour aider les porteurs de projets dans la création de leur identité visuelle

  LA CHECKLIST BRAND DESIGN POUR LES PETITS BUSINESS
  Identifiez votre / vos...
NICHE / INDUSTRIE VALEURS PERSONNALITÉ CLIENT IDÉAL WHY CONCURRENTS Étape 1
  Formulez votre...
NOM DE MARQUE PROMESSE MISSION VISION PROPOSITION DE VALEUR Étape 2
  Définissez votre/vos...
INSPIRATION PALETTE DE COULEURS TYPOS ICONOGRAPHIE PATTERNS TEXTURES Étape 3
  Créez votre/vos...
LOGO PRIMAIRE LOGO SECONDAIRE SITE WEB SUPPORTSRÉSEAUX SUPPORTS PRINT Étape 4
  Le branding c'est...
DE LA COHÉRENCE ENTRE TOUS LES SUPPORTS PAS UNIQUEMENT VOTRE LOGO ÊTRE IDENTIFIABLE NOTA
