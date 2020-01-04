Catalog 04-01-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cervelliere Limited Stormwater & Safety Product Catalog www.cervelliere.com Customer Service 925-240-3575 Last updated Apr...
Stormwater Products Page Erosion / Sediment Control Filtrexx SiltSoxx 2 Ultra-Dewatering Bags & Hose Connector 3 Ultra-Sit...
Specifications As curb sediment containment system Around storm drain systems Receiving channels Erosion / Sediment Contro...
Key Features: Standard and custom sizes available. Specifications: Capacity Weight cu. Ft in lbs 6 2 18 5 Specifications 9...
Specifications Weight in lbs 26 51 $179.99 Erosion / Sediment Control Ultra-Site Entrance Kits provide all the benefits of...
Description Additional information: Qty Description 10 White Heavy Weight Oil-Only Defender™ Pads 2 White Oil-Only Sorbent...
Description Microbes eat hydrocarbons on the spot Eliminates fuel odor in minutes Turns oil into harmless carbon dioxide &...
Description Wrap around leaky machinery, equipment or spilled liquids Can float on water & absorbs 1 Gallon of oil Specifi...
Helps comply with NPDES, 40 CFR 122.26 (1999). Specifications: Capacity Weight in gallons in lbs 3 3 12 12 Pollution Contr...
Helps maintain EPA compliance Unfolds for simple and quick set up in seconds. Compatible with mixers, pump trucks, and whe...
Specifications: Capacity Weight in gallons in lbs 0.8 3 1.5 56541 42 x 30 x 3 $179.99 Pollution Control Ultra-Filter Pads ...
Specifications: Capacity Weight in gallons in lbs 1.7 2 2.6 3 3.5 3 9706-OS $74.9912 x 60 9707-OS $87.9916 x 60 Pollution ...
Specifications: 12 x 48 x 4.75 1032 $72.9924 x 48 x 4.75 1031 $55.99 Pollution Control Size: 12" x 48" x 4.75" Keep messy ...
Specifications: Weight in lbs 5 Site Monitoring Collection cup at end of device fits through most drains and overflow port...
Kit includes: Turbidity Meter Data Book pH Meter Lint-Free Wipes pH and Turbidity Meter Calibration Solution Nitrile Glove...
Reduce jobsite flooding and keep projects running Minimize residential complaints with cleaner, dryer streets during all c...
Specifications: Performance Weight cu. Ft in lbs 0.87 2 1.55 2 1.38 2 2.06 3 $41.9948 x 36 x 18 PLUS Dimensions in inches ...
Product Specifications Substance Filtered: Oils, Sediments, Debris and Trash Dimensions: Custom For Drain Sizes: All Overf...
Specifications: Weight in lbs 5 9 20 23 33 41 15 30 $306.99 $514.99 42 x 42 x 3/82131 $349.99 $479.99 $545.99 48 x 48 x 3/...
Specifications: Key Features: Heavy-duty steel hook fits all grates Portable and compact for easy storage / transport. Spe...
Specifications: 6748 $324.9948 3. Using supplied wall mount brackets, mark location of bracket screw holes spaced 1” down ...
• Just get them wet • Grows to full size of 3.5in high in 10 minutes • Contains a super absorbent powder that swedlls and ...
Duffel Bag Kits Outdoor Configurations Carry Strap Handle Included Specifications Weight Buckets in lbs Grab & Go - 50' Ba...
• Absorbs up to 500 times its volume • Blend with fluid & in minutes it turns solid • Helps pass Paint Filter Test & TCLP ...
Conforms to ANSI Z89.1-2009 and CE EN 397. UNI Size, just 385g! OSHA Guideline. §1926.100 Head protection. Price Plus Ship...
Noise Reduction Earmuffs 3030 Bluetooth Up to 8 hours of battery life. Bluetooth communication system applicable in just a...
Mailling address: PO Box 1052 Danville, CA 94526 Email: sales@cervelliere.com Online: www.cervelliere.com/shop Phone: 925-...
  1. 1. Cervelliere Limited Stormwater & Safety Product Catalog www.cervelliere.com Customer Service 925-240-3575 Last updated April 1st 2020 What's NEW Quick Dam Flood Protection PO Box 1052, Danville, CA 94526 On Pages 20 & 21.
  2. 2. Stormwater Products Page Erosion / Sediment Control Filtrexx SiltSoxx 2 Ultra-Dewatering Bags & Hose Connector 3 Ultra-Site Entrance Kit 4 Pollution Control Cervelliere-Spill Kit 5 Gallon Bucket 5 Oil Eating Microbes 6 Oil Only Absorbent Socks 7 Oil Only Absorbent Pads 7 Ultra-Absorbent Tarps® 8 Ultra-Concrete Washout Berms® 9 Ultra-Filter Pads 10 Ultra-Pipe Socks® 11 Ultra-Utility Tray® 12 Site Monitoring Ultra-Universal Sampler® 13 Ultra-Sampling Kits® 14 Storm Drain Protection FlexStrom Catch-it Lite Filters 15 Ultra-Drain Guard® 16 Drainiac Under-Grate Filter System 17 Ultra-Drain Seals® 18 FlexStorm Open Throat Inlet Filters 19 Storm / Flood Protection Quick Flood Bags & Barriers 20 Quick Flood Kits Buckets or Duffel Bags 21 Liquid Lock - 5 Gallon Bucket 22 Safety Products Personal Protective Equipment 23 24 Three ways to order Email: sales@cervelliere.com Online: www.cervelliere.com Phone: 925-240-3575 Table of Contents Safety Helmet Safety Helmet Accessories
  3. 3. Specifications As curb sediment containment system Around storm drain systems Receiving channels Erosion / Sediment Control Filtrexx SiltSoxx Filtrexx® SiltSoxx™ is the premier Soxx™ for check dam applications. They are generally used in ditches, channels and swales to protect specific areas by slowing concentrated stormwater flow velocity, reducing bed erosion and filtering sediment, pollutants and other particles. Check dams are highly effective at reducing flow velocities, simple to construct and require very low maintenance. A superior alternative to silt fence and other rock or concrete dam systems, Filtrexx® Soxx™ technology is an ideal solution to filter runoff water around a storm drain drop or curb inlet. Our products help prevent sediment, debris and other particles from entering any storm drainage system. Water temporarily ponds behind the inlet protection— SiltSoxx — which allows deposition of suspended solids. Sediment and soluble pollutants — e.g. phosphorus and petroleum hydrocarbons — are filtered from runoff water as it passes through the organic structure. Applications: Drainage ditches Small channels Swales Around drain inlets in front of curb inlets 7001 $35.00 Dimensions Price 8' x 10"
  4. 4. Key Features: Standard and custom sizes available. Specifications: Capacity Weight cu. Ft in lbs 6 2 18 5 Specifications 9739 Price $52.99Hose connector for 4" (102 mm) hoses Screws on to the end of discharge hoses to make connections (and disconnections) quick and easy - no more zip ties, wire, rope or strapping to hassle with. Included quick-release hose clamp quickly secures dewatering bag. PVC construction will not rust or corrode Ultra-Dewatering Bags® Hose Connector 9729 Dimensions in feet 3' x 4' 9724 6' x 6' $34.99 Erosion / Sediment Control Ultra-Dewatering Bags® $24.99 Price Contain silt, sediment and oil pumped out during dewatering operations Draining swampy or low-lying areas is a common occurrence in construction. Unfortunately, pumping out the water from these areas also removes a lot of dirt, silt, mud, and debris along with the water. These contaminants can cause problems if they are simply discharged into a storm drain. The Ultra-Dewatering Bag provides an economical and effective solution. By pumping water into the bag, silt, dirt, sand and other pollutants are trapped and filtered so only water escapes to the ground below or nearby storm drains. Detains both oil and sediment/silt, offering a combination of benefits not available in alternative dewatering bags. Accommodates up to 4" discharge hose. Optional hose connector available - makes connecting and disconnecting Dewatering Bags quick and easy.
  5. 5. Specifications Weight in lbs 26 51 $179.99 Erosion / Sediment Control Ultra-Site Entrance Kits provide all the benefits of a 200 lb. woven geotextile without having to buy the whole roll. These kits are offered either 12.5 x 50 or 12.5 x 100 and include 12? pins to keep the fabric secure and in place. The fabric is a slit film, woven geotextile for use in soil stabilization and separation applications. So whether you are a homeowner replacing a driveway or a contractor starting a construction entrance, the driveway kit is the perfect product to help you get it done. Fabric is a heavy-duty, 200 lb. woven geotextile excellent for soil stabilization and separation applications on construction sites. Woven polypropylene geotextile has been stabilized to resist degradation due to ultraviolet exposure and is resistant to commonly encountered mildew, insects and soil chemicals and is non- biodegradable. Stabilize soil at construction site entrances and driveways WARNING: This product contains chemicals including Nickel, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.p65warnings.ca.gov Ultra-Site Entrance Kit 8700 $99.99 Price Dimensions in feet 12 1/2' x 50' 12 1/2' x 100'8702
  6. 6. Description Additional information: Qty Description 10 White Heavy Weight Oil-Only Defender™ Pads 2 White Oil-Only Sorbent Socks 1 Nitrile Gloves 1 Safety Goggles 2 Yellow Temporary Disposal Bags 1 White Gallon Overpack with screw top lid (UN 1H2/Y1.5/30) Specifications Weight in lbs 11 Pollution Control 12″ dia. x 16.75″Each Size 15″ x 19″ 3″ x 4″ One Size One Size 18″ x 30″ Each Each Pair Quick Response is Key Spills happen no matter how hard you try to avoid them. Forklifts knock over drums, tanks are punctured and transporters leak and drip. It is important to have the right sorbents on-hand when these spills occur to eliminate the slip-and-fall hazard. A quick response is the first order of business — and your best weapon — in the fight against spills. The Sorbents You Need Are All Inside Pair Oil Only Cervelliere-Spill Kit 5 Gallon Contents of the Spill Kit: Pkg 69 1/2 x 6 1/2 x 3 1/4 Dimensions Each Includes a variety of sorbents to handle spills of oil and other petroleum-based fluids — while repelling water; pre-packed in a UN- and DOT-approved 5-Gallon container. Self-contained Kit stores sorbent products for easy access as needed for spill control; saves time when quick response is necessary. Screw-top lid with gasket and built-in torque handle provides sealed and secure closure to protect sorbents from moisture, dirt and damage. Rust- and corrosion-free 100% polyethylene is durable to withstand rough handling. Price $39.991011
  7. 7. Description Microbes eat hydrocarbons on the spot Eliminates fuel odor in minutes Turns oil into harmless carbon dioxide & water Solves oil contamination problems onsite Non-toxic & Non-hazardous Each pound treats 100 sq. Ft. 5 Year Shelf Life Additional information: How It Works: Directions For Use: Storage: Store between 50° – 105°F (10° – 40°C). Avoid prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures. Specifications: Weight in lbs. 2 $47.991021 Dimensions in ins 10 x 5 x 4 Microbes are housed in bentonite clay and there are 142 billion Microbes in every ounce of this bentonite clay. The bentonite clay immediately absorbs the oil & then when water is added, the microbes begin digesting the oil. The Microbes digest the light, odor causing ends of the oil first causing unpleasant odors to disappear in minutes. The end result becomes carbon dioxide, water and a beneficial fatty acid that is part of the food chain. Sprinkle Oil Eating Microbes over the spill area & scrub with a stiff broom. Add water to activate the Microbes. For stains- let it sit for 15-20 minutes. For larger spills- remove excess oil & let sit until no oil is present. They will keep eating for several days, but the area must be kept moist for the Microbes to thrive. When they are done the surface is oil- free, and you can simply rinse the bentonite clay away. Price Works on: Gasoline • Diesel • Crude Oil • Lubricating Oil • Kerosene Animal Oils • Vegetable/Cooking Oils and Fats Pollution Control Oil Eating Microbes Removes Oil Contamination from surfaces Remove stains from concrete or asphalt surfaces, driveways, shop floors, oil storage areas, loading docks, fueling areas, pump islands, gas stations, parking lots, grease traps, equipment failures and more!
  8. 8. Description Wrap around leaky machinery, equipment or spilled liquids Can float on water & absorbs 1 Gallon of oil Specifications: Weight in lbs. 26 Description Absorb leaks, spills and drips & keep areas clean Chemical oil absorbent for oil, fuel & gasoline 15in x 19in fuel only polypropylene absorbent mats Repels water, antifreeze, drinks, urine & more Place mats in & around leaky areas & equipment to soak up & remove Specifications: Weight in lbs. 6 11 1041-50 1041-100 50 100 15 x 19 Dimensions in ins In Pack 15 x 19 $36.49 $67.99 Use Industrial Grade Absorbent Pads to absorb oil, fuel and gas. These universal fine fiber meltblown pads contain a chemical oil absorbent that repels water, antifreeze, drinks, urine and more. Each pad is 15in x 19in and 100 pads absorb up to 23 gallons. Price Pollution Control Oil Only Absorbent Socks Dimensions 3" x 4' In Pack 10 3-inch diameter tube snakes around spills and leaks to absorb and contain fluids Oil Only Absorbent Pads Oil Absorbent Spill Dams absorb oil and repel water. Each Spill Dam is 3in in diameter and 4ft long, and can be used to wrap around spills and leaks to absorb and contain spilled liquids. Spill Dams can float on water and each dam can absorb 1 gallon of oil. Price 1031-10 $37.99
  9. 9. Helps comply with NPDES, 40 CFR 122.26 (1999). Specifications: Capacity Weight in gallons in lbs 3 3 12 12 Pollution Control Catch and trap oil drips before they can reach the ground 3. Bottom layer: Impermeable backing keeps drips from leaching through to the ground or shop floor. Ultra-Absorbent Tarps® 8305 $64.99 Use under machinery and equipment to catch fluid leaks during maintenance or repairs. Rolls or folds into a small package — store in vehicles for onsite repairs. Keep floors free of oily mess — reduce slip hazards. Three-layer system provides maximum protection: 1. Top layer: UV resistant geotextile fabric — allows oils to pass through. 2. Middle layer: Absorbent core — oil-only polypropylene traps oils but allows stormwater to evaporate. 8306 $199.9910 x 10 Dimensions in feet Price 5 x 5
  10. 10. Helps maintain EPA compliance Unfolds for simple and quick set up in seconds. Compatible with mixers, pump trucks, and wheelbarrows. Dispose of after evaporation and job completion. Specifications: Capacity Weight in gallons in lbs 139 5 Cleaning your equipment properly after a project is a lot easier with the right Washout Berm. The Ultra- Concrete Washout Berm is a light-weight, portable way to collect harmful industrial concrete sediment, paint, drywall, mud, stucco and mortar from your work site. Its UV resistant, 10 mil polyethylene construction makes it durable for extended use. $129.99 Pollution Control Ultra-Concrete Washout Berms® Economical and portable containment for concrete washout 3512 Price Dimensions in inches 48 x 48 x 14 Description: Built-in tie-downs allow berm to be secured to standard wooden pallets for easier handling and transport.
  11. 11. Specifications: Capacity Weight in gallons in lbs 0.8 3 1.5 56541 42 x 30 x 3 $179.99 Pollution Control Ultra-Filter Pads 6540 $199.99 Dimensions in inches Price 30 x 24 x 3 Capture oil, gas and other hydrocarbons while allowing clean rainwater to flow through Use Ultra-Filter Pads on construction sites, oil fields and other areas where spill containment is needed but shelters or structures are not available. Polyethylene and PVC construction is lightweight but durable - folds for quick and easy storage or transport. Replaceable Ultra-X-Tex liners quickly capture oil, grease and fuel leaks and spills. Allows clean water to pass through while filtering out any hydrocarbons. Two-inch, foam sidewalls provide structure and help contain stormwater during periods of quick or large amounts of rainfall - ensures Ultra-X-Tex has ample filtering time.
  12. 12. Specifications: Capacity Weight in gallons in lbs 1.7 2 2.6 3 3.5 3 9706-OS $74.9912 x 60 9707-OS $87.9916 x 60 Pollution Control Ultra-Pipe Socks® 9705-OS $54.99 Compliance: The Ultra-Pipe Sock is engineered using UltraTech’s Ultra-X-Tex, a durable geo-textile filter media that allows large volumes of water to pass through while absorbing liquid hydrocarbons including petroleum, animal and vegetable oils, and other liquid contaminants. This makes it a perfect material for filtering contaminants from a water source and controlling erosion. Also great for pond applications where vertical pipes extend above the water surface and preventing sediment in-flow during high water events is required. Helps comply with NPDES, 40 CFR 122.26 (1999) when used as Best Management Practice in Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plans. Dimensions in inches Price 8 x 60 Control the flow of sediment and oil out of headwall and other types of pipes
  13. 13. Specifications: 12 x 48 x 4.75 1032 $72.9924 x 48 x 4.75 1031 $55.99 Pollution Control Size: 12" x 48" x 4.75" Keep messy drips and spills off the warehouse floor. Heavy-duty polyethylene construction - will not rust or corrode. Ribbed bottom keeps cans, pails and other containers elevated above any spills or leaks. Stackable for easy storage when not in use. Available in five sizes for a variety of applications. Ultra-Utility Tray® Price Dimensions in inches
  14. 14. Specifications: Weight in lbs 5 Site Monitoring Collection cup at end of device fits through most drains and overflow ports in catch basin inserts and other treatment products. Unit disassembles for easy storage and shipping. All PVC unit will not rust or corrode. Sample water after it has been filtered by your catch basin insert without removing the grate Ultra-Universal Sampler® 9247 $189.99 Proving the effectiveness of a stormwater management product usually requires testing. Showing that the pollutants in stormwater before it passes through the product are higher than it is after demonstrates the product is working. But taking those samples can be challenging. The Ultra-Universal Sampler makes it easier. Water sampling can now be done after your catch basin insert or other stormwater management device has filtered the effluent. Helps meet regulatory sampling requirements. Test the effectiveness of a new device or prove that your stormwater management products and procedures are working. Price Dimensions in inches 69 1/2 x 6 1/2 x 3 1/4 A built-in pump draws collected water in cup and channels it through the attached hose into jars or containers so water can be tested.
  15. 15. Kit includes: Turbidity Meter Data Book pH Meter Lint-Free Wipes pH and Turbidity Meter Calibration Solution Nitrile Gloves Durable Case Specifications: Weight in lbs 59297 $1,899.9915 x 11 x 5.5 Price Dimensions in inches Microprocessor based turbidity meter provides laboratory precision for field turbidity measurements. pH meter has a water and dustproof housing and is designed for use in dirty and damp field conditions — ergonomically designed LCD allows measurements to be seen at a glance. Convenient, economical kit makes stormwater sampling quick and easy Ultra-Sampling Kits® Site Monitoring There are many different products that are designed to reduce the contaminants in stormwater... but how do you know that they are doing what they are supposed to? If your goal is to capture paper cups and cigarette butts, that's easy to discern. But many pollutants that affect stormwater are not visible to the naked eye and cannot be measured without the appropriate equipment. Kit includes everything needed for accurate measurement and testing of pH and turbidity levels. Helps comply with NPDES sampling and monitoring requirements of individual permits.
  16. 16. Reduce jobsite flooding and keep projects running Minimize residential complaints with cleaner, dryer streets during all construction phases Significantly reduce cleanup costs Prevent siltation and pollution of rivers, lakes, and ponds Lowest cost alternative for the highest level of Inlet Protection Specifications: Sacranmento Type B/J San Francisco Horseshoe 6510 $54.99 6520 $124.99 6361 $54.9936 x 18 6484 $59.9948 x 24 6362 $54.9936 x 24 6363 $54.9936 x 36 12 x 12 6024 16 x 166016 $49.9924 x 24 $49.99 6018 $49.9918 x 18 6012 $49.99 Dimensions in inches Price Storm Drain Protection Affordable: low per-unit cost; installs in seconds; easily maintained with Universal Removal Tool (no machinery required) Benefits: The temporary and reusable solution. The FLEXSTORM CATCH-IT system is the preferred choice for temporary inlet protection and storm water runoff control. FLEXSTORM CATCH- IT Inlet Filters will fit any drainage structure and are equipped with high efficiency filter bags. Whether you’re the specifier or the user, it’s clear to see how FLEXSTORM CATCH-IT Inlet Filters outperform the competition Features: Effective: works below grade; overflow feature allows streets to drain with full bag; third party testing results of the FX filter bag show 82% Configurable: steel frames configured and guaranteed to fit ANY storm drainage structure Adjustable: although shipped to fit your inlet, rectangular framing may be field adjusted in 1/2” increments if necessary Reusable: galvanized framing will last year after year in harsh conditions, while geotextile filter bags are easily replaced after several years of use FlexStrom Catch-it Lite Filters
  17. 17. Specifications: Performance Weight cu. Ft in lbs 0.87 2 1.55 2 1.38 2 2.06 3 $41.9948 x 36 x 18 PLUS Dimensions in inches 48 x 36 x 18 $42.9960 x 60 x 18 Price $59.99 Storm Drain Protection Oil and Sediment model Ultra-Drain Guard® 9217 9356 Exceeds 80% sediment removal efficiency. Helps comply with NPDES, 40 CFR 122.26 (1999) when used as Best Management Practice in Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans. Installation: Easily installed in most drains. To do it, simply raise the grate, place the Drain Guard over the opening, and carefully lower the grate back in place. As a final step, pinch the fabric in place to keep it secure. $33.99 Protect the water system from sediment and pollutants with Ultra-Drain Guard catch basin inserts The Ultra-Drain Guard is engineered to filter stormwater waste before it becomes a problem in the water system. As a storm drain filter, it removes contaminants like litter, sand, and oil from stormwater flow. Its geotextile fabric and easy installation make it ideal for industrial facilities, construction sites, and parking lots where stormwater runoff is likely to carry oil, eroded soil, debris, and fuel contaminants from cars. Compliance: 9358 60 x 60 x 18 9219
  18. 18. Product Specifications Substance Filtered: Oils, Sediments, Debris and Trash Dimensions: Custom For Drain Sizes: All Overflow Hole Size: 6” x 6” Recycled Content: Spilltration® Husky fibers are 100% recycled content. UV Resistant: Yes Specifications: Raised center for capturing crap during higher flow situations. Storm Drain Protection Drainiac Under-Grate Filter System Oil and Sediment model Heavy-duty fiberglass reinforced plastic grating for holding the Drainiac filter in place. Won’t corrode or rust, while being strong enough to hold the weight of the filter and all the sediment. Spilltration® Husky filtration layer for removing oils, fuels, sheens and sediments. 7330 $119.00 7342 $136.00 2 4 7354 $146.00 7348 $229.00 4 5 Overflow port, to prevent water from backing up, in a heavy rain event. 48" x 48" (Drain Size: 42" x 42") 30" x 54" (Drain Size: 24" x 48") 30" x 42" (Drain Size: 24" x 36") 30" x 30" (Drain Size: 24" x 24") Dimensions in inches Weight in lbs. Price
  19. 19. Specifications: Weight in lbs 5 9 20 23 33 41 15 30 $306.99 $514.99 42 x 42 x 3/82131 $349.99 $479.99 $545.99 48 x 48 x 3/8 54 x 54 x 3/8 18 x 58 x 3/8 36 x 58 x 3/8 2132 2133 2124 2125 2127 $133.9924 x 24 x 3/8 2130 $277.9936 x 36 x 3/8 Dimensions in ins Price 18 x 18 x 3/8 Storm Drain Protection Stop spills from going down the drain The Ultra-Drain Seal is a valuable addition to any emergency response plan, spill kit or stormwater management program. This storm drain cover is constructed with a flexible, non-absorbing material and reinforced tear-resistant mesh, the pad is designed to quickly and effectively seal a drain in an emergency. Both sides are designed to effectively seal most drains (no top or bottom). Resists oil, water, and most aggressive chemicals, cleans with soap and water. Mesh interior is sandwiched between layers of polyurethane, which increases durability and gives it the flexibility to deform and seal off most drains. Key Features: Ultra-Drain Seals® 2126 $87.99
  20. 20. Specifications: Key Features: Heavy-duty steel hook fits all grates Portable and compact for easy storage / transport. Specifications: 9235 $29.99 Price Price Ultra-Grate Hooks® Lift storm drain grates safely and protect hands from injury Storm drain grates are heavy. Some heavier than others. After all, most of them are designed to be driven over. But whether, it's the smaller, more manageable grates of the Pacific Northwest or the monsters that we see in Florida, it's smart to take caution when lifting them. Don't try to "manhandle" them. Sooner or later, that's going to end in injury. A simple yet effective tool like the Ultra-Grate Hook is the solution. Just hook the grate and lift it out using your legs and not your back. You'll also keep your fingers wrapped around the Grate Hook's handle. Far away from that heavy grate and the carnage they're known to inflict. 6810 $129.99 Storm Drain Protection The FlexStorm Grate Removal Tool allows you to easily remove and replace inlet grates for easy, efficient installation and maintenance. For heavier grates, using the Universal Removal Tool with two people is recommended. FlexStorm® Grate Removal Tool 26" length and handle make lifting easier - helps prevent back and other injuries.
  21. 21. Specifications: 6748 $324.9948 3. Using supplied wall mount brackets, mark location of bracket screw holes spaced 1” down from top ledge of concrete. Dimensions 6736 $249.9936 in inches Price 246724 $249.99 Storm Drain Protection 5. Secure the wall mount brackets using concrete fasteners and hang the FlexStorm™ inlet assembly. 6. For maintenance lift the filter frame off mounting brackets and carry up through manhole opening alternatively service with truck mounted vacuum. FlexStorm Open Throat Inlet Filters Installation and Maintenance Instructions. 1. Enter manhole opening with inlet filter and mounting hardware. 2. Align filter frame with curb opening and mark centerline of each frame hanger bracket. 4. Using hammer drill, drill hole to recommended depth of specified fastener.
  22. 22. • Just get them wet • Grows to full size of 3.5in high in 10 minutes • Contains a super absorbent powder that swedlls and gels water • Swelled barriers contain, control, and divert flood water • No need for sand or labor filling product • Available in 5ft, 10ft or 17ft lengths • Absorbs 4 gallons, 8 gallons & 13.5 gallons of water, respectively Specifications Weight Product Type Quantity in lbs Quick Dam Flood Bags 12" x 24" 6 4 Quick Dam Flood Bags 12" x 24" 10 6 Quick Dam Flood Bags12" x 24" 20 14 Quick Dam Flood Bags 12" x 24" 120 69 Quick Dam Jumbo Flood Bags 12" x 48" 25 35 Quick Dam 5' Flood Barriers 4 3 Quick Dam 5' Flood Barriers 26 21 Quick Dam 10' Flood Barrier 12 20 Quick Dam 17' Flood Barrier 8 23 Storm / Flood Protection Water Activated Flood Barriers Protect against: Storm surges & water main breaks Overflowing appliances & equipment Broken sprinkler heads A/C Condensation overflow Spills, leaks, floods, drips & more Price Leaking equipment & water tanks 1224-120 $719.99 1248-25 $329.99 1224-6 $39.99 1224-10 $64.99 1224-20 $124.99 1617-8 $304.99 1610-12 $289.99 1265-4 $49.99 1265-26 $309.99
  23. 23. Duffel Bag Kits Outdoor Configurations Carry Strap Handle Included Specifications Weight Buckets in lbs Grab & Go - 50' Barrier (10- 5ft's) 14 Grab & Go - 50' Barrier (5- 10ft's) 14 Grab & Go - Combo (5- 5ft's & 10 FB's) 16 Grab & Go- Flood Bags (20) 18 Grab & Go Jumbo 4ft Flood Bags (5) 12 Grab & Go: 20 Mats, 10 Drip Mats & 10 4ft Water Dams 10 Duffel Bags Quick Dam 5' Duffel Bag Kit 14/Bag 12 Quick Dam 10' Duffel Bag Kit 7/Bag 12 Quick Dam 17' Duffel Bag Kit 4/Bag 12 Quick Dam FB Duffel Bag Kit 34/Bag 28 Water Tight Screw Top Lid Storm / Flood Protection Quicks Kits Designed for Quick Deployment Buckets Variety of Indoor & Outdoor Configurations Clearly Marked FLOOD CONTROL Refills Available Refills Available Price 1005-10 $139.99 1010-5 $139.99 1011-1 $139.99 1011-20 $139.99 1248-5 $89.99 1222-1 $84.99 1054-14 $199.99 1010-7 $199.99 1017-4 $189.99 1017-34 $234.99
  24. 24. • Absorbs up to 500 times its volume • Blend with fluid & in minutes it turns solid • Helps pass Paint Filter Test & TCLP • Treats 770 gallons. Ideal for dealing with Concrete & Stucco washout leaks. Specifications Weight in lbs. 8 Solidify slurry or contaminated soil for proper transport & disposal • Super absorbent powder expands & solidifies water solutions 1041 Price 159.99 Storm / Flood Protection Liquid Lock - 5 Gallon Bucket
  25. 25. Conforms to ANSI Z89.1-2009 and CE EN 397. UNI Size, just 385g! OSHA Guideline. §1926.100 Head protection. Price Plus Shipping & Tax $80.99 $80.99 3001O 3001R 3001W 3001Y Yellow $80.99 Personal Protection Equipment (a) Employees working in areas where there is possible danger of head injury from impact, or from falling or flying objects, or from electrical shock and burns, shall be protected by protective helmets. (b) Helmets for the protection of employees against impact and penetration of falling and flying objects shall meet the specifications contained in American National Standards (c) Helmets for the head protection of employees exposed to high voltage electrical shock and burns shall meet the specifications contained in American National Standards Institute, Z89.2-1971. Orange Red White New Professional Shock-Absorbing Helmet. Comfortable and well-ventilated interior that also guarantees a perfect fit. Removable and washable padding. Visor and headphones can be mounted using the integrated clasp on the shell. Equipped with 4 durable clips for mounting headlamps. Kong USA Safety Helmet Part #: Color $80.99
  26. 26. Noise Reduction Earmuffs 3030 Bluetooth Up to 8 hours of battery life. Bluetooth communication system applicable in just a few seconds to any Peltor® hearing protection. Allows you to convert a normal hearing protection in a practical communication system that can be connected via Bluetooth to your phone, to be able to talk comfortably while maintaining a high soundproofing. Part #: Price 3020 $206.99 Plus Shipping & Tax Orange ColordB Plus Shipping & Tax Price $49.99 $88.99 3010 3011 3012 3013 3014 3015 3016 Red Yellow Green Yellow Fluo Black Orange $47.99 Price Personal Protection Equipment Part #: $76.99 $67.99 32 30 26 32 36 26 32 $88.99 $98.99 Noise reduction 3M Peltor® earmuffs available in 7 versions with different levels of acoustic insulation and colors. Visor Extremely robust and resistant to ultraviolet rays, corrosion and fogging. The included mounting kit is easily mountable on Mouse and Spin helmets thanks to the pre-marked holes in the shell. $55.99 $59.99 Plus Shipping & Tax 3031 Conform to CE EN 166 anti-fog and anti-scratch. The anti-fog treatment is both internal and external. Part #: Clear Smoky
  27. 27. Mailling address: PO Box 1052 Danville, CA 94526 Email: sales@cervelliere.com Online: www.cervelliere.com/shop Phone: 925-240-3575 Cervelliere Limited

