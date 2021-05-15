Successfully reported this slideshow.
7 health problems connected with obesity

  1. 1. 7 Health Problems Connected With Obesity Obesity is frequently blamed on junk or processed foods. If a person weighs more than 20% of his or her normal weight for his or her height, he or she is considered obese. However, keep in mind that not every obese person will have all of these health problems. Furthermore, if someone in your family suffers from it, your chances of developing it increase.
  Check out some health issues that are connected to obesity or overweight people. 1. Type 2 Diabetes The majority of people who get affected by Type 2 diabetes suffer from obesity. You can take various steps to reduce the odds of getting affected by Type 2 diabetes, such as, • By losing weight • Having a balanced diet • Exercising regularly • Sleeping adequately
  If you already have Type 2 Diabetes, you can control your blood sugar levels by staying physically active and losing weight. If you are more physically active, you will require less medication to control your diabetes. 2. Gout This health condition has an impact on an individual's joints. This problem arises when there is an excess of uric acid in the blood, which eventually crystallises and accumulates in the joints. You might be surprised to learn that gout affects fat or obese people more than healthy people. In fact, being overweight increases one's chances of developing gout.However, you need to consult your doctor if you already have gout and planning to lose weight.
  4. 4. 3. Sleep Apnea True, sleep apnea is linked to the obesity problem. Sleep apnea is a breathing problem that develops as a result of snoring. It is characterised by disrupted breathing while sleeping. Sleep apnea is frequently the cause of daytime drowsiness and increases the risk of stroke or heart problems. However, proper weight loss has been shown to significantly improve sleep apnea.
  4. Osteoarthritis Osteoarthritis is a joint condition that affects the patient's hip, back, or knee. Extra pressure is placed on the joints as a result of the excess weight, which eventually damages the cartilage. You can relieve stress on your lower back, knees, and hips by losing weight, which may also improve your osteoarthritis condition. 5. Gallbladder Disease Overweight people are more likely to develop a gallbladder infection and develop gallstones. Unexpectedly, weight loss, particularly rapid weight loss or excessive weight loss, can make you more susceptible to gallstones. However, if you lose 1 or 2 kilogrammes per week, you will be less likely to develop gallstones.
  6. Cancer Obesity has been linked to a variety of cancers that affect various body parts, including the colon, breast, kidney, endometrium, and oesophagus. A few studies and studies have found links between gallbladder, pancreas, and ovarian cancers, as well as the obesity problem. 7. Heart Problems Excess fat can make a person more prone to high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels. Both of these conditions are major contributors to the occurrence of various types of heart problems or stroke. Fortunately, even a small amount of weight loss can reduce the chances of developing heart problems or having a stroke.
  7. 7. You can lower the chances of heart issues by simply losing around 10% of your body weight.
  You can lower the chances of heart issues by simply losing around 10% of your body weight.

