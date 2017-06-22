Life is a Project : Workshop 1 of 5

Bing images Slide 1 Life Life is a project @Alphadale 2015
Bing images Slide 2 1 2 3 4 5 Life is a project @Alphadale 2015
Bing images Slide 3 Life is a project @Alphadale 2015 Need or want Action Result
Bing images Slide 4 1 2 3 4 5 A project Life is a project @Alphadale 2015
PMI PMBOK Slide 5 What is a project? • A project is temporary. It has a start and a finish. • A project creates something ...
PMI PMBOK Slide 6 Exercise 1: Is this a project? creates a unique product, service or result Life is a project @Alphadale ...
PMI PMBOK Slide 7 What are the project steps? Exercise 2: Think of a word to describe each of the 5 basic project steps. (...
PMI PMBOK, Bing images Slide 8 5 Project steps Imagine Plan Do Check Achieve (5) Finish the project (4) Keep check on prog...
Slide 9 Exercise 3: Review Match the task with the correct project stage Project Project Activity Writing a new iPhone app...
Bing images Slide 10 Learning a language Moving to a new home Finding a job Planning a journey Planning a garden Starting ...
Bing images Slide 11 Projects I’ve done Exercise 4 Write down 3-5 life projects you’ve completed Which one did you enjoy m...
Bing images Slide 12 I want to………… Because……. Exercise 5 : Write down one life project you want to do. Why do you want to ...
Bing images Slide 13 What is Project Management? Project team Project plans Project management Project done Life is a proj...
Scope = what’s included in the project Time = when will it be done Cost = how much will it cost Quality = how well does it...
Scope Time Cost Quality Slide 15 Exercise 6: Scope, Time, Cost or Quality? Bing images What needs to be managed? S/T/C/Q ?...
Slide 16 Review • Many life events can be managed as projects • What is a project? • What are the 5 project steps? • What ...
A voluntary endeavour in London - teaching everyday Project Management skills to an "at-risk" community group...in this case, ESL migrants. Education changes lives. Do it.

