Neil raden diginomica articles 2019 2020

© 2019 Diginomica 1 Diginomica Articles: Neil Raden, Hired Brains Research LLC nraden@hiredbrains.com 2019 - 2020
© Diginomica 2 Table of contents TABLE OF CONTENTS...........................................................................
© Diginomica 3 MEDICAL ADVANCEMENTS NEED CONTEXT - HIGHS AND LOWS FROM THE PRECISION MEDICINE WORLD CONFERENCE ..............
© Diginomica 4 MY TAKE ......................................................................................................
© Diginomica 5 PENROSE EXPLAINS QUANTUM THEORY WITH A SIMPLE EXAMPLE: .......................................................
© Diginomica 6 ARE HIRING DECISIONS READY FOR AI? HOW REPEATABLE ALGORITHM CAN HARM PEOPLE ............................60 ...
© Diginomica 7 FROM 80/20 TO 20/80...........................................................................................
© Diginomica 8 KEEPING THE EDGE OPEN FOR BUSINESS ...........................................................................
© Diginomica 9 MY TAKE ......................................................................................................
© Diginomica 10 Solving data integration at scale - DataOps, knowledge graphs and permissioned blockchains emerge https://...
© Diginomica 11 Some single source transaction systems may require either on-the-fly access to foreign data or just routin...
© Diginomica 12 Data transformation - new options to consider The first step in transforming enterprise data and applicati...
© Diginomica 13 by applying the fundamental concepts of DevOps to the infinitely more complex world of data, providing the...
© Diginomica 14 The AI ethics review - eight sticking points we haven't resolved https://diginomica.com/ai-ethics-review-e...
© Diginomica 15 Ethical issue #1 - How can organizations follow an ethical path with AI when the central government gives ...
© Diginomica 16 with, or the person who remembers birthdays with thoughtful presents. This subtlety and finesse is never d...
© Diginomica 17 Quantum computing is right around the corner, but cooling is a problem. What are the options https://digin...
© Diginomica 18 Just one problem though: The inventor, MikkoMöttönen, is confident enough in the eventual success that he ...
© Diginomica 19 electrical insulator. In its center, it has an impurity called an N-V center, where a carbon atom is repla...
© Diginomica 20 slowly evaporating. OK, maybe close enough to forever: “ It would take approximately the age of the univer...
© Diginomica 21 High Performance Computing matters - supercomputing and HPC as a service in the real world https://diginom...
© Diginomica 22 now obsolete and has been shut down. That means that every supercomputer put into service before 2009 woul...
© Diginomica 23 • Primarily, there is a lack of understanding of how HPC can solve engineering problems because many of th...
© Diginomica 24 Apple and Johnson & Johnson team up for Heartline Study app - a healthcare wearables breakthrough, or a qu...
© Diginomica 25 The stated goal of the program is to study heart health outside of a clinical environment with real-world ...
© Diginomica 26 What exactly the study aims to understand is unclear, because participants have no restriction on their ex...
© Diginomica 27 that it barely reaches above what most people would consider a random chance. A 50% reduction in heart att...
© Diginomica 28 Natural Language Processing - the term is everywhere, but a true NLP app is hard to find https://diginomic...
© Diginomica 29 you say, “Which of the pricing models I’ve developed is showing the best likelihood of profitability?” Wha...
© Diginomica 30 When you get down to bits and bytes, these smarter NLP's use actual AI techniques in the form of Recurrent...
© Diginomica 31 The data science conundrum - why do commercial businesses eschew causal analysis? https://diginomica.com/d...
© Diginomica 32 Why did the Challenger blow up? Because the O-rings failed. But why did they fail? A disaster of that magn...
© Diginomica 33 What's the root cause of income inequality between have's and have nots or men and women? The commercializ...
© Diginomica 34 It comes down to how important are your findings. If you are building machine learning models for sales an...
© Diginomica 35 Medical advancements need context - highs and lows from the Precision Medicine World Conference SUMMARY: T...
© Diginomica 36 first thing I thought when I met him was, “Pediatric Oncologist, that must be a tough job.” He corrected m...
© Diginomica 37 There was one presentation that I found troubling. I won't name names because I don't have enough lawyers ...
© Diginomica 38 hopes of getting rich, but for the most part, it was a privilege to meet and chat with some brilliant peop...
© Diginomica 39 The problem of AI explainability - can we overcome it? https://diginomica.com/problem-ai-explainability-ca...
© Diginomica 40 millions of small bad decisions that add up, what’s to be done? As much as an ethical imperative, it is al...
© Diginomica 41 Ultimately, it’s quite unlikely that we’ll settle for suboptimal A.I. systems in favor of transparency; to...
© Diginomica 42 Are you really disrupting, or are you running in place? Weighing both sides of the disruption debate https...
© Diginomica 43 employees, I can guarantee not a single one would say, "Oh, I'm the business." The meme "the business" is ...
© Diginomica 44 industry regardless of what technology or technologies the insurance firm (startup or incumbent) uses to g...
