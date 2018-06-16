Successfully reported this slideshow.
This spring the market has again been strong. In many ways it was similar to the past few years. 37% of sales during the f...
Boulder Real Estate Statistics May 2018
Boulder Real Estate Statistics May 2018

Housing statistics for the Boulder Colorado market for the month ending May 2018. The monthly statistics are compared to five year trends.

  Cumulative Sales for the year are down 4.1% when compared with 2017 and sales in May alone are down 4.3% over the previous year.
  Inventory has increased over the past few months but it is still lower than a year ago and much lower than in 2014.
  The percentage of properties that are under contract has fallen back to around 45%. Similar to where we were a year ago.
  The red line shows new listings to the market in Boulder County on a weekly basis for 2018. We are seeing trends in this category that are similar to past years.
  This chart shows the number of properties going under contract each week. Looking at the red line you can see that apart from a small dip in February properties going under contract have stayed roughly consistent with previous years.
  Cumulative yearly sales for the first 24 weeks of 2018 are down 4.1% over 2017 and coincidentally the same amount from 2016.
  This spring the market has again been strong. In many ways it was similar to the past few years. 37% of sales during the first five months of the year resulted in a price above the list price with an average premium of 3.68% for those that did sell above list price. Last year that number was was similar. Sales are down roughly 4%for the year and from my experience in the market representing both buyers and sellers is that there have been fewer bidders in multiple offer situations. More like two rather than five. Here are the current months of inventory by price range: $0- $500k – 2.6 months $500k - $1M – 4.2 months $1M - $1.5M – 6.8 months $1.5M - $2M - 6.7 months $2M - $2.5M – 5.8 months $2.5M - $3M – 19.6 months >$3M - 25 months A balanced market is 6 months. Anything less is a seller's market any more is a buyers market. My view of the Market
