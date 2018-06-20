Session 2 - Sepura SC21 Basic Operation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEPURA RESTRICTED SC21 Basic Operation 20 June 2018
SEPURA RESTRICTED 2 © Sepura 2018 Session 2 – SC21 Basic Operation This session will last approximately 60 minutes.
SEPURA RESTRICTED 3 © Sepura 2018 Session Objective By the end of this session you will be able to: Operate the SC21 in ac...
SEPURA RESTRICTED 4 © Sepura 2018 Agenda In this session, you will • Be advised on the recommended operational conditions ...
SEPURA RESTRICTED 5 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Operational Conditions • Do not exceed the operational conditions for your radio an...
SEPURA RESTRICTED 6 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Fitting the battery • To attach the battery, insert the battery into the battery co...
SEPURA RESTRICTED 7 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Fitting the Antenna • Insert the base of the antenna into your radio's antenna conn...
SEPURA RESTRICTED 8 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Charging the battery • Before using a new battery for the first time it must be ful...
SEPURA RESTRICTED 9 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Main Controls Navi-knob Navigation Keys Context Keys PTT Cancel/Home Key
SEPURA RESTRICTED 10 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Getting Started (Group Exercise) Power On
SEPURA RESTRICTED 11 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Selecting a Folder Centre Context Key AC Context Key B Navigation Keys Folder
SEPURA RESTRICTED 12 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Selecting a Talkgroup Navi-knob Centre Context Key PTT A B C Context Key Talkgroup
SEPURA RESTRICTED 13 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Sending a Status Message A Centre Context Key x2 Navigation Keys B C Context Key S...
SEPURA RESTRICTED 14 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Recap Navigation KeysTalkgroup Status Folder
SEPURA RESTRICTED 15 © Sepura 2018 SC21 Radio Operation (Individual Exercise)
SEPURA RESTRICTED 16 © Sepura 2018 Next steps Session 3 – TETRA Call Types • In the next session you will learn about TETR...
