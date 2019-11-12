Hojadevida neidernonsoque1.0 (1) (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERFIL PROFESIONAL

  1. 1. NEIDER GUSTAVO NONSOQUE NONSOQUE Emplear estrategias para formular, ejecutar y evaluar proyectos para la implementación del plan de Gestión Documental, y así garantizar el adecuado manejo, organización, conservación y custodia de los documentos, asegurando los procesos y procedimientos archivísticos, con el fin de que sean llevados a cabo de forma adecuada y oportuna, desde las dependencias y así llevar a cabo una adecuada transferencia Documental al archivo central, de acuerdo con los lineamientos institucionales y Gubernamentales, aplicando la normatividad vigente establecida por el AGN. NOMBRE Néider Gustavo Nonsoque Nonsoque DOCUMENTO DE IDENTIDAD 1.049.638.538 FECHA DE NACIMIENTO 14 de Junio de 1994 LUGAR DE NACIMIENTO Tunja - Boyacá. EDAD 23 años ESTADO CIVIL Soltero TELÉFONO 321-4146701 E-MAIL neidernonsoque@gmail.com PERFIL PROFESIONAL DATOS PERSONALES
  2. 2. Universitarios: Universidad Pedagógica y Tecnológica de Colombia I SEMESTRE DE TECNOLOGIA EN OBRA CIVIL UPTC 2019 SEMIPRESENCIAL Tecnología: Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA: TECNÓLOGO EN GESTIÓN DOCUMENTAL, SENA 2016 Cursos virtuales: Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA: ADMINISTRACIÓN DE RECURSOS HUMANOS 40 horas 2018 Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA: ENGLISH DOT WORKS 1 (INGLES 60 Horas 2015 Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA: ENGLISH DOT WORKS BEGINNER - INGLÉS PRINCIPIANTES 60 Horas 2015 Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA: ARQUITECTURA DE COMPUTADORES 40 Horas 2015 Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje SENA: Curso especial Microsoft Office 2010: Microsoft Excel presencial 40 Horas 2014 Estudios Secundarios: Escuela Normal Superior Santiago de Tunja 2007 – 2012 Estudios Primarios: Institución Educativa Gustavo Rojas Pinilla Sección John F: Kennedy Tunja 2000-2005 FORMACIÓN ACADÉMICA
  3. 3. Lugar: INFOTIC SA Cargo: Auxiliar Gestión Documental Fecha: Diciembre 2018 a Noviembre 2019 Jefe: Cristian Peña Teléfono: (57-1) 350 0696 Lugar: INMOBILIARIA BOGOTÁ Cargo: Auxiliar Gestión Documental Fecha: Febrero a Octubre 2018 Jefe: Olga Lucia García Teléfono: (57-1) 350 0696 Lugar: ServíSoft S.A. Cargo: Auxiliar Gestión Documental Fecha: 03 Octubre 2017-31 Diciembre 2017 Jefe: karol Villamizar Teléfono: 3183868902 Lugar: Silec Comunicaciones. Cargo: Auxiliar Gestión Documental Fecha: 22 Octubre 2016-02 Octubre 2017 Jefe: Elohaine Manjarrez Teléfono: 3123637494-3017101258 Lugar: Proactiva Aguas de Tunja Cargo: Auxiliar de Gestión Documental, Etapa Productiva Fecha: 08 Febrero del 2016, 08 Agosto del 2016 Jefe: Liliana Marcela Herrera Medina Teléfono: 3133643093 EXPERIENCIA LABORAL
  4. 4. Lugar: APS- Samacá Cargo: Asesorías en Gestión Documental Fecha: Noviembre del 2015-Diciembre del 2015 Jefe: Juan Carlos Moncada Teléfono: 3134897142 Lugar: INCODER, Territorial Boyacá Cargo: Auxiliar Archivo-Etapa lectiva Fecha: Junio del 2014-Junio del 2015 Lugar: XBOX VITUM Cargo: VENDEDOR Fecha: Diciembre del 2014-Marzo del 2015 Jefe: Orlando Hernández Teléfono: 3163983597 Lugar: Lavandería LAVA MÁSTER Cargo: Asesor comercial Fecha: Diciembre del 2012-Marzo del 2015 Jefe: Hernando Alfaro Teléfono: 3217662836 MARIBEL NONSOQUE 3143908847 EDWIN JAVIER NONSOQUE 3178456461 ANA STELLA NONSOQUE. 3112004330 LAURA CAMARGO ESPITIA 3174620005 REFERENCIASFAMILIARES REFERENCIAS
  5. 5. CAMILO VALENCIA GONZALEZ 3103378275 NEIDER GUSTAVO NONSOQUE NONSOQUE 1.049.638.538

