Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Curreny daily levels (28 jan) (1)

Jan. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

USDINR is continuing its bullish momentum and there are no signal of weakness where 75.6-75.8 is
an immediate target levels. On the downside 75.20 intraday and immediate support level. While below 75.20
lead further weakness toward 75.00-74.90 levels.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
Time for Socialism: Dispatches from a World on Fire, 2016-2021 Thomas Piketty
(4.5/5)
Free
Move: The Forces Uprooting Us Parag Khanna
(4/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Mystery of Capital: Why Capitalism Triumphs in the West and Fails Everywhere Else Hernando de Soto
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
This Changes Everything: Why Climate Change Requires Revolutionary Economic Change Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting to Yes: How to Negotiate Agreement Without Giving In Roger Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free

Curreny daily levels (28 jan) (1)

  1. 1. January 28, 2022 Daily Currency Levels 1 www.swastika.co.in research@swastika.co.in CURRENCY OUTLOOK Daily Currency Market Updates News in headline:  Dollar set for sparkling week as hike expectations surge  Dollar jumps as markets brace for larger, faster rate hikes  Another major Chinese tech firm expands use of the country's digital currency Chart of the day: Technical View:  The mixed move can be seen in currency. USDINR: USDINR is continuing its bullish momentum and there are no signal of weakness where 75.6-75.8 is an immediate target levels. On the downside 75.20 intraday and immediate support level. While below 75.20 lead further weakness toward 75.00-74.90 levels.
  2. 2. January 28, 2022 Daily Currency Levels 2 www.swastika.co.in research@swastika.co.in Pivot levels for Domestic Currency: PAIR R3 R2 R1 PP S1 S2 S3 TREND USDINR 75.65 75.48 75.31 75.15 74.98 74.81 74.64 UPTREND EURINR 84.85 84.7 84.45 84.29 84.04 83.89 83.63 SIDEWAYS GBPINR 101.42 101.27 101.01 100.86 100.6 100.45 100.19 SIDEWYAS JPYINR 66.03 65.85 65.54 65.36 65.05 64.87 64.56 UPTREND Pivot levels for Global Currency: PAIR R3 R2 R1 PP S1 S2 S3 TREND EURUSD 1.13 1.13 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.11 SIDEWAYS GBPUSD 1.35 1.35 1.34 1.34 1.34 1.34 1.33 SIDEWAYS USDJPY 116.24 115.65 115.32 114.73 114.4 113.81 113.48 SIDEWAYS Important Data Today:  French Consumer Spending m/m (EUR)(Time: 12.00pm)  French Flash GDP q/q (EUR)(Time:12.00pm)  Spanish Flash GDP q/q(EUR)(Time:01.30pm)  German Prelim GDP q/q(EUR)(Time:02.30pm)
  3. 3. January 28, 2022 Daily Currency Levels 3 www.swastika.co.in research@swastika.co.in DISCLAIMER: Disclaimer: This document is solely for the personal information of the intended recipient and must not be exceptionally used as the basis for any investment decision. Nothing in this document should be construed as investment, Legal, taxation or financial advice. Swastika Investmart Ltd. is not soliciting any action based upon it. Each recipient of this document should make necessary investigations as they consider important to arrive at an independent evaluation of an investment in the securities of the companies referred to in this document (including the merits and risks involved). This report has been made based on information that we consider reliable and are publicly available but we do not state that it is accurate or complete and it should not be solely relied upon such, as this document is for. Swastika Investmart Limited, its affiliates, directors, its proprietary trading and investment businesses may, from time to time, make investment decisions that are inconsistent with or contradictory to the recommendations expressed herein. The views contained in this document are those of the analyst, and the company may or may not subscribe to all the views expressed within this document. Swastika Investmart Limited or any of its affiliates/ group companies, or employees shall not be in any way held responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadverten terror in the information contained in this report. CORPORATE & ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE - 48, Jaora Compound, M.Y.H. Road, Indore - 452 001 | Phone0731 - 6644000 / 3345000 Compliance Officer: Ms. SheetalDuraphe Email: compliance@swastika.co.inPhone: (0731) 6644 241 Swastika Investmart Limited, SEBI Regn. No. : NSE - INB/F/E 231129736, BSE - INB/F 011129732, MSEI - INE 261129736, INB/F 261129739, NSDL & CDSL - IN-DP-115-2015, NCDEX & MCX : INZ000072532, Investment Advisor Regn. No. – INA000009843.

×