Curreny daily levels (28 jan) (1)

USDINR is continuing its bullish momentum and there are no signal of weakness where 75.6-75.8 is
an immediate target levels. On the downside 75.20 intraday and immediate support level. While below 75.20
lead further weakness toward 75.00-74.90 levels.