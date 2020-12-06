Approach to a child with hypotonia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr Nehal Shah PGR peads ii Services hospital lahore
Hypotonia means low tone Muscle tone is resistance to passive movement  Central hypotonia accounts for 60 to 80 %  Perip...
Hypotonia vs weakness Hypotonia: decrease resistance to passive movement around a joint Weakness :decrease in maximum powe...
 The maintenance of normal tone requires intact central and peripheral nervous systems.  Hypotonia is a common symptom o...
Classification(location)  Brain  Spinal cord  Peripheral nerves  Neuromuscular Transmission  Muscles  Systemic disor...
Brain  Hypoxic ischemic Encephalopathy  Hypotonic Cerebral Palsy  Benign Congenital Hypotonia  Excessive Subarachnoid ...
SPINAL CORD  Spinal Cord Injury – Broken Neck  Spinal Muscular Atrophy INFECTIONS  Enterovirus - POLIO  Transverse Mye...
Anterior horn cell disorders  Infantile spinal muscular atrophy  Traumatic myelopathy ( esp. following breech delivery )...
Neuromuscular junction disorders  Myasthenia gravis ( Transient acquired neonatal myasthenia ,congenital myasthenia)  In...
Myopathies  Congenital myopathy  Nemaline myopathy  Central core disease  Myotubular myopathy  Congenital fiber type ...
Metabolic causes  MITOCHONDRIAL  Congenital Lactic ACIDOSIS  Hyperammonemia  AMINOACIDURIAS  NON-KETOTIC Hyperglycemia
Genetic disorders  PRADER-WILLI  ANGELMAN’S SYNDROME  CRI DU CHAT  CEREBRO-HEPATO-RENAL SYDROME  WILLIAM’S SYNDROME ...
 The most common central cause of hypotonia is hypoxic encephalopathy / cerebral palsy in the young infant.  The most co...
Approach to hypotonic child  History  Examination  Investigation
History Obstetric history Pre,peri and postnatal hx Maternal exposures to toxins or infections suggest a central cause Inf...
Course of illness  A term infant who is born healthy but develops floppiness after 12 to 24 hours >> suspect inborn error...
Developmental hx  Motor delay with normal social and language development decreases the likelihood of brain pathology.  ...
Dietary hx A dietary/feeding history may point to diseases of the neuromuscular junction, which may present with sucking a...
Family hx  Developmental delay (a chromosomal abnormality)  Delayed motor milestones (a congenital myopathy)  Premature...
Quality of cry  High-pitched or unusual-sounding cry - suggests CNS pathology  A weak cry - diaphragmatic weakness  Fat...
Age of onset  SMA 1 : <6m  SMA 2: 2M to 15m  SMA 3 : at or after 12 month  Neonatal mysthenia : soon after birth  Juv...
Sudden onset :IVH in premature infants Proximal weakness (unable to stand): myopathy Distal ( unable to hold things) : neu...
Hx of fatigue on continuous sucking : Mysthenia Hx of constipation : Botulism Hx of easy bruising,poor wound healing : Ehl...
Examination
Detection of hypotonia Bizzare or unusual posture Decrease resistance of joints to passsive movement Increase in range of ...
Anthropometry Obesity > parder willi syndrome Microcephaly > cerebral palsy Macrocephaly  myelomeningocele  Congenital t...
Clinical signs in floppy infant  In supine,, Frog position  Their heads lag when are held up  They slip through at the ...
 Venteral suspension  Inverted U position The back hangs over the examiner''s hand,, and the limbs and head hang loosely...
Clues to anterior horn cell disorder  Hypotonia  Generalized weakness  Absent reflexes  Feeding difficulties Classic i...
Clues to central hypotonia  Dysmorphic features  Depressed level of consciousness or lethargy  Abnormal eye movements o...
Clues to peripheral hypotonia  Alert infant and appropriate response to surroundings  Normal sleep-wake patterns  Assoc...
Clues to specific diagnosis  Hepatosplenomegaly – storage disorders, congenital infections  Renal cysts, high forehead, ...
Features of weakness  Poor ability to cough and clear airway secretions.  Poor swallowing ability  Crying character [we...
Distinct pattern of weakness Axial weakness (central hypotonia) Bulbar and ocular muscle involvement (myasthenia syndrome)...
Lab investigations
If central hypotonia is suspected
If peripheral hypotonia is suspected
Management  Most have no cure,  Progressive course AIM IS  Life support : intubation, mechanical ventilation, feeding s...
  1. 1. Dr Nehal Shah PGR peads ii Services hospital lahore
  2. 2. Hypotonia means low tone Muscle tone is resistance to passive movement  Central hypotonia accounts for 60 to 80 %  Peripheral hypotonia accounts for 15 to 30 %
  3. 3. Hypotonia vs weakness Hypotonia: decrease resistance to passive movement around a joint Weakness :decrease in maximum power that can be generated. Hypotonic infants may not have weakness Central origin hypotonia may or may not be associated with weakness Hypotonia with profound weakness suggest LMN cause
  4. 4.  The maintenance of normal tone requires intact central and peripheral nervous systems.  Hypotonia is a common symptom of neurological dysfunction and occurs in diseases of the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles .
  5. 5. Classification(location)  Brain  Spinal cord  Peripheral nerves  Neuromuscular Transmission  Muscles  Systemic disorders
  6. 6. Brain  Hypoxic ischemic Encephalopathy  Hypotonic Cerebral Palsy  Benign Congenital Hypotonia  Excessive Subarachnoid space  Cerebellar disorders  Cortical Dysgenesis
  7. 7. SPINAL CORD  Spinal Cord Injury – Broken Neck  Spinal Muscular Atrophy INFECTIONS  Enterovirus - POLIO  Transverse Myelitis MASS LESIONS
  8. 8. Anterior horn cell disorders  Infantile spinal muscular atrophy  Traumatic myelopathy ( esp. following breech delivery )  Hypoxic ischemic myelopathy  Infantile neuronal degeneration
  9. 9. Neuromuscular junction disorders  Myasthenia gravis ( Transient acquired neonatal myasthenia ,congenital myasthenia)  Infantile botulism
  10. 10. Myopathies  Congenital myopathy  Nemaline myopathy  Central core disease  Myotubular myopathy  Congenital fiber type disproportion myopathy  Multicore myopathy
  11. 11. Metabolic causes  MITOCHONDRIAL  Congenital Lactic ACIDOSIS  Hyperammonemia  AMINOACIDURIAS  NON-KETOTIC Hyperglycemia
  12. 12. Genetic disorders  PRADER-WILLI  ANGELMAN’S SYNDROME  CRI DU CHAT  CEREBRO-HEPATO-RENAL SYDROME  WILLIAM’S SYNDROME  TRISOMY 21  TRISOMY 13
  13. 13.  The most common central cause of hypotonia is hypoxic encephalopathy / cerebral palsy in the young infant.  The most common neuromuscular causes, although still rare, are congenital myopathies, congenital myotonic dystrophy, and spinal muscular atrophy.  Disorders with both central and peripheral manifestations is acid maltase deficiency (Poompe disease).
  14. 14. Approach to hypotonic child  History  Examination  Investigation
  15. 15. History Obstetric history Pre,peri and postnatal hx Maternal exposures to toxins or infections suggest a central cause Information on fetal movement in utero, fetal presentation, and the amount of amniotic fluid. Low Apgar scores may suggest floppiness from birth Breech delivery or cervical position – cervical spinal cord trauma
  16. 16. Course of illness  A term infant who is born healthy but develops floppiness after 12 to 24 hours >> suspect inborn error of metabolism  Infants suffering central injury usually develop increased tone and deep tendon reflexes.
  17. 17. Developmental hx  Motor delay with normal social and language development decreases the likelihood of brain pathology.  Loss of milestones increases the index of suspicion for neurodegenerative disorders.
  18. 18. Dietary hx A dietary/feeding history may point to diseases of the neuromuscular junction, which may present with sucking and swallowing difficulties that ‘fatigue’ or ‘get worse’ with repetition.
  19. 19. Family hx  Developmental delay (a chromosomal abnormality)  Delayed motor milestones (a congenital myopathy)  Premature death (metabolic or muscle disease).
  20. 20. Quality of cry  High-pitched or unusual-sounding cry - suggests CNS pathology  A weak cry - diaphragmatic weakness  Fatigable cry - congenital myasthenic syndrome.
  21. 21. Age of onset  SMA 1 : <6m  SMA 2: 2M to 15m  SMA 3 : at or after 12 month  Neonatal mysthenia : soon after birth  Juvenile mysthenia : > 6m
  22. 22. Sudden onset :IVH in premature infants Proximal weakness (unable to stand): myopathy Distal ( unable to hold things) : neuropathy Muscle pain: Acute polyneuropathies Myositis Ischemic myopathies Metabolic disease
  23. 23. Hx of fatigue on continuous sucking : Mysthenia Hx of constipation : Botulism Hx of easy bruising,poor wound healing : Ehler danlos
  24. 24. Examination
  25. 25. Detection of hypotonia Bizzare or unusual posture Decrease resistance of joints to passsive movement Increase in range of movement at joints Decrease spontaneous movement
  26. 26. Anthropometry Obesity > parder willi syndrome Microcephaly > cerebral palsy Macrocephaly  myelomeningocele  Congenital toxoplasma
  27. 27. Clinical signs in floppy infant  In supine,, Frog position  Their heads lag when are held up  They slip through at the shoulders  Do not stand upright on their legs  Form inverted U shape in ventral suspension  Lie flat when in prone position.
  28. 28.  Venteral suspension  Inverted U position The back hangs over the examiner''s hand,, and the limbs and head hang loosely Passiive extension off the legs  Pull to sit Head lag
  29. 29. Clues to anterior horn cell disorder  Hypotonia  Generalized weakness  Absent reflexes  Feeding difficulties Classic infantile form of spinal muscular atrophy Fasciculations of the tongue as well as an intention tremor. Affected infants are alert and have profound distal weakness.
  30. 30. Clues to central hypotonia  Dysmorphic features  Depressed level of consciousness or lethargy  Abnormal eye movements or inability to track visually  Early onset seizures  Apnea  Exaggerated irregular breathing patterns.  Predominant axial weakness  scissoring on vertical suspension  Fisting of the hands  Hyperactive or normal reflexes  Malformations of other organs
  31. 31. Clues to peripheral hypotonia  Alert infant and appropriate response to surroundings  Normal sleep-wake patterns  Associated with profound weakness Hypotonia and hyporeflexia / areflexia  muscle atrophy, lack of abnormalities of other organs,  the presence of respiratory and feeding impairment, and impairments of ocular or facial movement
  32. 32. Clues to specific diagnosis  Hepatosplenomegaly – storage disorders, congenital infections  Renal cysts, high forehead, wide fontanelles – Zellweger’s syndrome  Hepatomegaly, retinitis pigmentosa – neonatal adrenoleukodystrophy  Congenital cataracts, glaucoma – oculocerebrorenal (Lowe) syndrome  Abnormal odour – metabolic disorders  Hypopigmentation, undesceded testes – Prader Willi
  33. 33. Features of weakness  Poor ability to cough and clear airway secretions.  Poor swallowing ability  Crying character [weak,, low pitched]  Paradoxical breathing pattern.. Intercostal muscles paralyzed with intact diaphragm..
  34. 34. Distinct pattern of weakness Axial weakness (central hypotonia) Bulbar and ocular muscle involvement (myasthenia syndrome) Progressive proximal symmetrical weakness( distrophinopathy) Distal muscle group involvement(peripheral neuropathy)
  35. 35. Lab investigations
  36. 36. If central hypotonia is suspected
  37. 37. If peripheral hypotonia is suspected
  38. 38. Management  Most have no cure,  Progressive course AIM IS  Life support : intubation, mechanical ventilation, feeding support  Prevent and relief contracture: physiotherapy,cast,surgical correction  Prevent and treat infections  Genetic counseling  Psychological support

