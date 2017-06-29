Harvard Business School case Study
WHO ARE THEY
AMERICAN WORLDWIDE CONSUMER PRODUCT COMPANY. FOCUSED ON THE PRODUCTION,DISTRIBUTION & PROVISION OF HOUSEHOLD, HEALTHCARE &...
BACKGROUND WITH 1991 SALES OF $6.06 BILLION & A GROSS PROFIT OF $2.76 BILLION. COLGATE PALMOLIVE WAS A GLOBAL LEADER IN HO...
WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS? • SUSAN STEINBERG (PRECISION PRODUCT MANAGER) • REUBEN MARK (COLGATE PALMOLIVE‘S CEO) • NIGEL BUR...
THE U.S TOOTHBRUSH MARKET
THE FIVE YEAR PLAN (1991-1995) 1. TO LAUNCH NEW PRODUCTS. 2. TO ENTER INTO NEW GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS. 3. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENC...
MARKET COMPETITION
ADVERTISING & PROMOTION • MORE ADVERTISING, MORE CATEGORY VISIBILITY, HENCE, MORE CUSTOMERS DEMAND. • RETAIL AND FEATURES ...
PRODUCTION COST AND PRICING • PRODUCTION WAS SUBCONTRACTED TO ANCHOR BRUSH WHO ALSO MANUFACTURED PC’S PLUS LINE OF TOOTHBR...
BRAND CHOICE
COMMUNICATION
PROMOTION
CONCLUSION • BY THE DETAILED STUDY ON THE PRODUCT AND MARKET OF COLGATE IT WAS ABLE TO GET A CLEAR PICTURE OF THE PAST AND...
RECAP
DISCLAIMER • CREATED BY NEHA MAHAJAN G.G.S.I.P.U DELHI DURING A MARKETING INTERNSHIP BY PROF. SAMEER MATHUR, IIM LUCKNOW..
×