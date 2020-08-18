Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS US FDA REGULATIONS
Our Roadmap... 1. History 2. Regulatory Definition 3. Governing Regulatory Body 4. Responsibility 5. New Dietary Ingredien...
HISTORY October 1994 - Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) was signed into law. Before DSHEA - Dietary sup...
REGULATORY DEFINITION According to Section 201(ff), the term “dietary supplement” - “(1) means a product (other than tobac...
REGULATORY DEFINITION “(2) means a product that - “(A)(i) is intended for ingestion in a form described in section 411(c)(...
REGULATORY DEFINITION “(3) does - “(A) include an article that is approved as a new drug under section 505, certified as a...
REGULATORY DEFINITION “(B) not include - “(i) an article that is approved as a new drug under section 505, certified as an...
REGULATORY DEFINITION Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 Public Law 103-417 21 U.S. Code § 350.Vitamins a...
GOVERNING REGULATORY BODY FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN) is responsible for the agency's overs...
RESPONSIBILITY Under DSHEA, a firm is responsible for determining that the dietary supplements it manufactures or distribu...
NEW DIETARY INGREDIENTS(NDI) A dietary ingredient is a vitamin; a mineral; an herb or other botanical; an amino acid; a di...
NDI FDA NOTIFICATION The FD&C Act provides that a dietary supplement that contains a new dietary ingredient shall be deeme...
NDI FDA NOTIFICATION A premarket notification is needed by: ● manufacturer who intends to market a new dietary ingredient;...
NDI FDA NOTIFICATION The content of the premarket notification is codified in 21 CFR 190.6 The notification shall include:...
NDI FDA NOTIFICATION The date that the agency receives the notification submitted is the filing date for the notification....
NDI FDA NOTIFICATION New Dietary Ingredients in Dietary Supplements - Background for Industry
CLAIMS According to the FDA regulations 3 categories of claims can be made for Dietary Supplement 1. Health Claim 2. Struc...
Health Claim Health claims describe a relationship between a food substance (a food, food component, or dietary supplement...
Health Claim All health claims must undergo review by the FDA through a petition process (21 CFR 101.70) There are two typ...
Authorised Health Claim To be approved by the FDA as an authorized health claim, there must be significant scientific agre...
Qualified Health Claim Qualified health claims are supported by some scientific evidence, but do not meet the significant ...
Health Claim All health claims, whether authorized or qualified, require pre-market review by the FDA. Under federal law, ...
Health Claims Questions and Answers on Health Claims in Food Labeling
Structure/Function Claim Structure/function claims may describe the role of a nutrient or dietary ingredient intended to a...
Structure/Function Claim If a dietary supplement label includes such a claim, it must state in a "disclaimer" that FDA has...
Structure/ Function Claim Structure-Function Claims
Nutrient Content Claim Nutrient content claims describe the level of a nutrient in the product, using terms such as free, ...
Nutrient Content Claim Examples: 1. High in oat bran 2. Contains 100 calories 3. Low fat According to the FDA regulations ...
Nutrient Content Claim Label Claims for Conventional Foods and Dietary Supplements
Good Manufacturing Practice The Dietary Supplement (DS) CGMP rule in 21 CFR part 111 (“the DS CGMP rule”) requires persons...
FACILITY REGISTRATION Manufacturers need to register themselves pursuant to the Bioterrorism Act with FDA before producing...
LABEL Information that must be on a dietary supplement label includes: ● a descriptive name of the product stating that it...
ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING An "adverse event" is "any health-related event associated with the use of a dietary supplement th...
ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING The manufacturer, packer, or distributor whose name appears on the label of a dietary supplement m...
ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING Guidance for Industry: Questions and Answers Regarding Adverse Event Reporting and Recordkeeping f...
ADVERTISING AND PROMOTION The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulates advertising, including infomercials, for dietary su...
NEHA SURESH KHOT MS IN REGULATORY AFFAIRS khotneha10@gmail.com August 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dietary supplements

43 views

Published on

US FDA REGULATIONS

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dietary supplements

  1. 1. DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS US FDA REGULATIONS
  2. 2. Our Roadmap... 1. History 2. Regulatory Definition 3. Governing Regulatory Body 4. Responsibility 5. New Dietary Ingredient 6. Claims 7. Good Manufacturing Practice 8. Facility Registration 9. Label 10. Adverse Event Reporting 11. Advertising and Promotion
  3. 3. HISTORY October 1994 - Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) was signed into law. Before DSHEA - Dietary supplements were regulated as foods. DSHEA amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, creating a new regulatory framework for the safety and labeling of dietary supplements.
  4. 4. REGULATORY DEFINITION According to Section 201(ff), the term “dietary supplement” - “(1) means a product (other than tobacco) intended to supplement the diet that bears or contains one or more of the following dietary ingredients: “(A) a vitamin; “(B) a mineral; “(C) an herb or other botanical; “(D) an amino acid; “(E) a dietary substance for use by man to supplement the diet by increasing the total dietary intake; or “(F) a concentrate, metabolite, constituent, extract, or combination of any ingredient described in clause (A), (B), (C), (D), or (E);
  5. 5. REGULATORY DEFINITION “(2) means a product that - “(A)(i) is intended for ingestion in a form described in section 411(c)(1)(B)(i); or “(ii) complies with section 411(c)(1)(B)(ii); “(B) is not represented for use as a conventional food or as a sole item of a meal or the diet; and “(C) is labeled as a dietary supplement; and 411(c)(1)(B)(i) and (ii) (i)is intended for ingestion in tablet, capsule, powder, softgel, gelcap, or liquid form, or (ii)if not intended for ingestion in such a form, is not represented as conventional food and is not represented for use as a sole item of a meal or of the diet.
  6. 6. REGULATORY DEFINITION “(3) does - “(A) include an article that is approved as a new drug under section 505, certified as an antibiotic under section 507, or licensed as a biologic under section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 262) and was, prior to such approval, certification, or license, marketed as a dietary supplement or as a food unless the Secretary has issued a regulation, after notice and comment, finding that the article, when used as or in a dietary supplement under the conditions of use and dosages set forth in the labeling for such dietary supplement, is unlawful under section 402(f); and
  7. 7. REGULATORY DEFINITION “(B) not include - “(i) an article that is approved as a new drug under section 505, certified as an antibiotic under section 507, or licensed as a biologic under section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 262), or “(ii) an article authorized for investigation as a new drug, antibiotic, or biological for which substantial clinical investigations have been instituted and for which the existence of such investigations has been made public, which was not before such approval, certification, licensing, or authorization marketed as a dietary supplement or as a food unless the Secretary, in the Secretary’s discretion, has issued a regulation, after notice and comment, finding that the article would be lawful under this Act.
  8. 8. REGULATORY DEFINITION Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 Public Law 103-417 21 U.S. Code § 350.Vitamins and minerals
  9. 9. GOVERNING REGULATORY BODY FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN) is responsible for the agency's oversight of Dietary Supplements.
  10. 10. RESPONSIBILITY Under DSHEA, a firm is responsible for determining that the dietary supplements it manufactures or distributes are safe and that any representations or claims made about them are substantiated by adequate evidence to show that they are not false or misleading. This means that dietary supplements do not need approval from FDA before they are marketed. Except in the case of a new dietary ingredient, where pre-market review for safety data and other information is required by law. Once the product is marketed, FDA has the responsibility for showing that a dietary supplement is "unsafe," before it can take action to restrict the product's use or removal from the marketplace.
  11. 11. NEW DIETARY INGREDIENTS(NDI) A dietary ingredient is a vitamin; a mineral; an herb or other botanical; an amino acid; a dietary substance for use by man to supplement the diet by increasing total dietary intake; or a concentrate, metabolite, constituent, extract, or combination of any of the above dietary ingredients. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the FD&C Act) requires that manufacturers and distributors who wish to market dietary supplements that contain "new dietary ingredients" notify the Food and Drug Administration about these ingredients. The term "new dietary ingredient" means a dietary ingredient that was not marketed in the United States in a dietary supplement before October 15, 1994. There is no authoritative list of dietary ingredients that were marketed in dietary supplements before October 15, 1994. Therefore, manufacturers and distributors are responsible for determining if an ingredient is a "new dietary ingredient" and, if not, for documenting either that a dietary supplement that contained the dietary ingredient was marketed before October 15, 1994, or that the dietary ingredient was marketed for use in dietary supplements before that date.
  12. 12. NDI FDA NOTIFICATION The FD&C Act provides that a dietary supplement that contains a new dietary ingredient shall be deemed adulterated under section 402(f) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 342(f)) unless it meets one of two requirements: 1. The dietary supplement contains only dietary ingredients which have been present in the food supply as an article used for food in a form in which the food has not been chemically altered; or 2. There is a history of use or other evidence of safety establishing that the dietary ingredient when used under the conditions recommended or suggested in the labeling of the dietary supplement will reasonably be expected to be safe and, at least 75 days before being introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce, the manufacturer or distributor of the dietary ingredient or dietary supplement provides the FDA with information, including any citation to published articles, which is the basis on which the manufacturer or distributor has concluded that a dietary supplement containing such dietary ingredient will reasonably be expected to be safe.
  13. 13. NDI FDA NOTIFICATION A premarket notification is needed by: ● manufacturer who intends to market a new dietary ingredient; ● manufacturer who intends to market a dietary supplement that contains a new dietary ingredient; ● distributor who intends to market a new dietary ingredient; or ● distributor who intends to market a dietary supplement that contains a new dietary ingredient. Premarket notification submission - Office of Nutritional Products, Labeling and Dietary Supplements
  14. 14. NDI FDA NOTIFICATION The content of the premarket notification is codified in 21 CFR 190.6 The notification shall include: ● The name and complete address of the manufacturer or distributor ● The name of the new dietary ingredient,including the Latin binomial name (including the author) of any herb or other botanical ● A description of the dietary supplement or dietary supplements that contain the new dietary ingredient including: 1. The level of the new dietary ingredient in the dietary supplement; and 2. The conditions of use recommended or suggested in the labeling of the dietary supplement, ● History of use or other evidence of safety establishing that the dietary ingredient, when used under the conditions recommended or suggested in the labeling of the dietary supplement, will be reasonably be expected to be safe. i) Any reference to published materials must be accompanied by reprints or photostatic copies. ii)Any material in a foreign language must be accompanied by a translation. ● The signature of the person designated by the manufacturer or distributor of the dietary supplement that contains a new dietary ingredient
  15. 15. NDI FDA NOTIFICATION The date that the agency receives the notification submitted is the filing date for the notification. For 75 days after the filing date, the manufacturer or distributor of a dietary supplement that contains a new dietary ingredient shall not introduce, or deliver for introduction, into interstate commerce the dietary supplement that contains the new dietary ingredient FDA will not disclose the existence of, or the information contained in, the new dietary ingredient notification for 90 days after the filing date of the notification. After the 90th day, all information in the notification will be placed on public display, except for any information that is trade secret or otherwise confidential commercial information Failure of the agency to respond to a notification does not constitute a finding by the agency that the new dietary ingredient or the dietary supplement that contains the new dietary ingredient is safe or is not adulterated
  16. 16. NDI FDA NOTIFICATION New Dietary Ingredients in Dietary Supplements - Background for Industry
  17. 17. CLAIMS According to the FDA regulations 3 categories of claims can be made for Dietary Supplement 1. Health Claim 2. Structure / Function claim 3. Nutrient content claim
  18. 18. Health Claim Health claims describe a relationship between a food substance (a food, food component, or dietary supplement ingredient), and reduced risk of a disease or health-related condition. Health claims: ● must contain the elements of a substance and a disease or health-related condition; ● are limited to claims about disease risk reduction; ● cannot be claims about the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, or treatment of disease; and ● are required to be reviewed and evaluated by FDA prior to use.
  19. 19. Health Claim All health claims must undergo review by the FDA through a petition process (21 CFR 101.70) There are two types of health claims: ● Authorized health claim ● Qualified health claims
  20. 20. Authorised Health Claim To be approved by the FDA as an authorized health claim, there must be significant scientific agreement (SSA) among qualified experts that the claim is supported by the totality of publicly available scientific evidence for a substance/disease relationship. Examples: 1. Calcium and Osteoporosis 2. Dietary lipids and Cancer 3. Folate and Neural tube defects 4. Sodium and Hypertension
  21. 21. Qualified Health Claim Qualified health claims are supported by some scientific evidence, but do not meet the significant scientific agreement standard. To ensure that they are not false or misleading to consumers, qualified health claims must be accompanied by a disclaimer or other qualifying language to accurately communicate the level of scientific evidence supporting the claim. Examples: 1. “Consuming one serving of cranberry products each day, like an [X amount of this identified cranberry product], may help prevent recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI) in healthy women.” 2. Scientific evidence suggests, but does not prove, that diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include three servings (48 grams) of whole grains per day may reduce the risk of diabetes mellitus type 2
  22. 22. Health Claim All health claims, whether authorized or qualified, require pre-market review by the FDA. Under federal law, the FDA approves by regulation authorized health claims for use in food labeling only if the substance/disease relationship described by the health claim meets the "significant scientific agreement" standard. For qualified health claims, the FDA issues letters of enforcement discretion when there is credible evidence to support the claim.
  23. 23. Health Claims Questions and Answers on Health Claims in Food Labeling
  24. 24. Structure/Function Claim Structure/function claims may describe the role of a nutrient or dietary ingredient intended to affect the normal structure or function of the human body or may characterize the means by which a nutrient or dietary ingredient acts to maintain such structure or function. Examples: 1. Calcium builds strong bones 2. Fiber maintains bowel regularity 3. Antioxidants maintain cell integrity These types of claims are not pre-approved by FDA, but the manufacturer must have substantiation that the claim is truthful and not misleading and must submit a notification with the text of the claim to FDA no later than 30 days after marketing the dietary supplement with the claim.
  25. 25. Structure/Function Claim If a dietary supplement label includes such a claim, it must state in a "disclaimer" that FDA has not evaluated the claim. The disclaimer must also state that the dietary supplement product is not intended to "diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease," because only a drug can legally make such a claim. According to FDA regulations, specific requirements for structure-function claims are codified in 21 CFR 101.93 FDA has provided the following guidance for making these claims: Small Entity Compliance Guide on Structure/Function Claims
  26. 26. Structure/ Function Claim Structure-Function Claims
  27. 27. Nutrient Content Claim Nutrient content claims describe the level of a nutrient in the product, using terms such as free, high, and low, or they compare the level of a nutrient in a food to that of another food, using terms such as more, reduced, and lite. “Healthy” is an implied nutrient content claim that characterizes a food as having "healthy" levels of total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, as defined in the regulation authorizing use of the claim. Percentage claims for dietary supplements are another category of nutrient content claims. These claims are used to describe the percentage level of a dietary ingredient in a dietary supplement and may refer to dietary ingredients for which there is no established Daily Value, provided that the claim is accompanied by a statement of the amount of the dietary ingredient per serving. A summary of the rules for use of nutrient content claims can be found in Chapter VI of The Food Labeling Guide.
  28. 28. Nutrient Content Claim Examples: 1. High in oat bran 2. Contains 100 calories 3. Low fat According to the FDA regulations the general principles of nutrient content claims are codified in 21 CFR 101.13
  29. 29. Nutrient Content Claim Label Claims for Conventional Foods and Dietary Supplements
  30. 30. Good Manufacturing Practice The Dietary Supplement (DS) CGMP rule in 21 CFR part 111 (“the DS CGMP rule”) requires persons who manufacture, package, label, or hold a dietary supplement to establish and follow current good manufacturing practice to ensure the quality of the dietary supplement and to ensure that the dietary supplement is packaged and labeled as specified in the master manufacturing record.
  31. 31. FACILITY REGISTRATION Manufacturers need to register themselves pursuant to the Bioterrorism Act with FDA before producing or selling supplements (21 CFR 1.227)
  32. 32. LABEL Information that must be on a dietary supplement label includes: ● a descriptive name of the product stating that it is a "supplement;" ● the name and place of business of the manufacturer, packer, or distributor; ● a complete list of ingredients; and ● the net contents of the product. In addition, each dietary supplement (except for some small volume products or those produced by eligible small businesses) must have nutrition labeling in the form of a"Supplement Facts" panel (21 CFR 101.36). This label must identify each dietary ingredient contained in the product.
  33. 33. ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING An "adverse event" is "any health-related event associated with the use of a dietary supplement that is adverse." A "serious adverse event" is an adverse event that: ● Results in death, a life-threatening experience, inpatient hospitalization, a persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or a congenital anomaly or birth defect; or ● Requires, based on a reasonable medical judgment, a medical or surgical intervention to prevent an outcome described above. A "serious adverse event report" is a report that must be submitted to FDA using the MedWatch form when a manufacturer, packer, or distributor of a dietary supplement receives any report of a serious adverse event associated with the use of the dietary supplement in the United States.
  34. 34. ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING The manufacturer, packer, or distributor whose name appears on the label of a dietary supplement marketed in the United States is required to submit to FDA all serious adverse event reports associated with use of the dietary supplement in the United States. all serious adverse event reports received by the responsible person should be reported to FDA within 15 business days of receipt, regardless of the means by which the responsible person received the initial report. A serious adverse event report for a dietary supplement is submitted to FDA on either the paper or electronic version of the MedWatch form (also referred to as Form FDA 3500A for the paper version and the FDA Safety Reporting Portal for the electronic version).
  35. 35. ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING Guidance for Industry: Questions and Answers Regarding Adverse Event Reporting and Recordkeeping for Dietary Supplements as Required by the Dietary Supplement and Nonprescription Drug Consumer Protection Act
  36. 36. ADVERTISING AND PROMOTION The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulates advertising, including infomercials, for dietary supplements and most other products sold to consumers. FDA works closely with FTC in this area, but FTC's work is directed by different laws. Advertising and promotional material received in the mail are also regulated under different laws and are subject to regulation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
  37. 37. NEHA SURESH KHOT MS IN REGULATORY AFFAIRS khotneha10@gmail.com August 2020

×