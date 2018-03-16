Family ecology and life developmental programs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FAMILY ECOLOGY AND DEVELOPMENTAL PROGRAMMES Presented by: Neha Goswami- EECM Dept.
OUTLINE • Family ecology • Aims and objectives • Roles and functions of government • Family life developmental programmes ...
FAMILY ECOLOGY • In India the family is the most important institution that has survived through the ages. The Indian fami...
The Five Systems • Microsystem: Refers to the institutions and groups that most immediately and directly impact the child'...
Aims and Objectives • Development aims at improving people’s livelihoods in an equitable and sustainable manner, both soci...
Family Life Development Programmes 1. National Family Welfare Programme (NFWP) • Launched in 1951 with the objective of "r...
2. National Population Policy • Launched in February, 2000 which provides holistic approach for achieving population stabi...
3. Basic Minimum Services • Launched in 1974-75 with the objective to ensure a basic minimum standard of life for all sect...
4. Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS) • Launched on 2009 • Monitor the health care system to ensure that all mothers ...
6. The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) • Started in 1954 with the objective of providing comprehensive medical car...
Poverty Alleviation Programmes 1. Jawahar Gram Samridhi Yojana (JGSY) • Earlier known as SGSY (Swarnjayanti Gram Swarojgar...
3. National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) • In case of the death of the "primary breadwinner" of a household living below p...
6. Indira Aawas Yojana (IAY) • This scheme aimed at creating housing for everyone. It aimed at creating 20 lakh housing un...
8. National Old Age Pension Scheme (NOAPS) • The National Old Age Pension Scheme provides a pension for the elderly who li...
10. Janashree Bima Yojana • Started in the year 2002, • The main objective of the scheme is to provide life insurance prot...
Women Welfare Programmes 1. National Mission for Empowerment of Women •Launched on 8th March. The objectives of the Missio...
3. Support to Training & Employment Programme For Women (STEP) • STEP is a Central Sector Scheme launched in 1986-87. • Se...
Support Services 1. Hostel for working women It envisages provision of safe and affordable hostel accommodation to working...
3. Rajiv Gandhi National Crèche Scheme • With a view to encourage women to join/ continue with gainful employment, this sc...
6. Rural Emergency Health Transport Scheme • This scheme was started during the year 2005-06 with an objective to provide ...
Child Welfare Programmes 1. Integrated child development services (ICDS) • launched in 1975 with the objectives:  To rais...
2. Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI), India • India launched the Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI) program in 1995 as a result o...
4. Integrated Programme for Street Children • Provisions for shelter, nutrition, health care, sanitation and hygiene, safe...
6. Mid Day Meal Scheme • It involves provision for free lunch on working days for children in Primary and Upper Primary Cl...
CONCLUSION • Women represent half the world’s population and gender inequality exist in every notion on the planet. • Unti...
REFERENCES • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecological_systems_theory#/media/File:Bronfenbrenner%27s_Ecological_Theory_of_D...
  1. 1. FAMILY ECOLOGY AND DEVELOPMENTAL PROGRAMMES Presented by: Neha Goswami- EECM Dept.
  2. 2. OUTLINE • Family ecology • Aims and objectives • Roles and functions of government • Family life developmental programmes • Poverty alleviation programmes • Women welfare programmes • Support services • Child welfare programmes • Conclusion
  3. 3. FAMILY ECOLOGY • In India the family is the most important institution that has survived through the ages. The Indian family has been a dominant institution in the life of the individual and in the life of the community (Mullatti 1992). • Historically, the traditional, ideal and desired in India is the joint family. • Joint family is a group composed of a number of family units living in separate rooms of the same house. These members eat the food cooked at one hearth, share a common income, common property, are related to one another through kinship ties, and worship the same idols. • Ecological systems theory, also called development in context or human ecology theory, identifies five environmental systems with which an individual interacts. • This theory provides the framework from which community psychologists study the relationships with individuals' contexts within communities and the wider society. Ecological systems theory was developed by Urie Bronfenbrenner.
  4. 4. The Five Systems • Microsystem: Refers to the institutions and groups that most immediately and directly impact the child's development including: family, school, religious institutions, neighborhood, and peers. • Mesosystem: Interconnections between the microsystems, interactions between the family and teachers, Relationship between the child’s peers and the family • Exo-system: Involves links between a social setting in which the individual does not have an active role and the individual's immediate context i.e. industry, mass media, neighour’s, social system. • Macro-system: Describes the culture in which individuals live. Cultural contexts include developing and industrialized countries, socioeconomic status, poverty, and ethnicity. A child, his or her parent, his or her school, and his or her parent's workplace are all part of a large cultural context. Members of a cultural group share a common identity, heritage, and values i.e. attitudes and ideologies of the culture. • Chronosystem: The patterning of environmental events and transitions over the life course, as well as socio-historical circumstances.
  5. 5. Aims and Objectives • Development aims at improving people’s livelihoods in an equitable and sustainable manner, both socially and environmentally, through better access to assets, services and control over productive capital that enable them to improve their livelihoods on a sustainable and equitable basis. • The basic objectives of Family Development Programmes have been alleviation of poverty and unemployment through creation of basic social and economic infrastructure, provision of training to unemployed youth and providing employment to marginal Farmers/Labourers to discourage seasonal and permanent migration to urban areas. Role and function of the Government • The Government's policy and programmes have laid emphasis on poverty alleviation, generation of employment and income opportunities, provision of infrastructure and basic facilities to meet the needs of families for their overall development. • The different Ministries of Development in India is the apex body for formulating policies, regulations and acts pertaining to the development. Agriculture, handicrafts, fisheries, poultry, and diary are the primary contributors to the economy.
  6. 6. Family Life Development Programmes 1. National Family Welfare Programme (NFWP) • Launched in 1951 with the objective of "reducing the birth rate to the extent necessary to stabilize the population at a level consistent with the requirement of the National economy. • A “Cafeteria Approach” was used which means to choose whatever method of contraception you like as introduced by the Health and Family welfare minister Prof. Chandrasekhar. • The plan emphasized to increase the supply of contraceptives to meet the demand and reduce the infant and maternity morbidity and mortality to reduce fertility.
  7. 7. 2. National Population Policy • Launched in February, 2000 which provides holistic approach for achieving population stabilization in the country. Intermediate • contraception • Health care infrastructure • Health personnel, • Provide integrated service delivery for basic reproductive and child health care. Medium plan • Bring the total fertility rate to replacement level by 2010, through vigorous implementation of inter sectoral operational strategies. Long-term plan • Achieve population stabilization by 2045, at a level consistent with the requirements of sustainable economic growth, social development and environmental protection. OBJECTIVES
  8. 8. 3. Basic Minimum Services • Launched in 1974-75 with the objective to ensure a basic minimum standard of life for all sections of people living in the rural areas of the country. The seven basic services identified for priority attention are: • 100 per cent coverage of provision of safe drinking water in rural and urban areas; • 100 per cent coverage of primary health service facilities in rural and urban areas; • Universalisation of primary education; • Provision of Public Housing Assistance to all shelter less poor families; • Extension of Mid-day Meal Programme in primary schools, to all rural blocks and urban slums and disadvantaged sections; • Provision of connectivity to all unconnected villages and habitations; and • Streamlining of the Public Distribution System with focus upon the poor.
  9. 9. 4. Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS) • Launched on 2009 • Monitor the health care system to ensure that all mothers and their children have access to a range of services, including pregnancy care, medical care during delivery, and immunizations. The system consists of a database of all pregnancies registered at health care facilities and all births since 1 December 2009. 5. Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY) • Launched on October 2010 • Provides money to help ensure the good health and nutrition of the recipients. As of March 2013 the programme is being offered in 53 districts around the country.
  10. 10. 6. The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) • Started in 1954 with the objective of providing comprehensive medical care facilities to Central Government employees, pensioners and their dependents residing in CGHS covered cities. The Central Govt. Health Scheme is applicable to the following categories of people residing in CGHS covered cities: • All Central Govt. Servants paid from Civil Estimates • Pensioners drawing pension from Civil Estimates and their family • Members and Ex-members of Parliament • Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court • Freedom Fighters • Central Government Pensioners, Employees of Semi-Autonomous bodies/Semi Government Organizations • Accredited Journalists • Ex-Governors and Ex-Vice-Presidents of India
  11. 11. Poverty Alleviation Programmes 1. Jawahar Gram Samridhi Yojana (JGSY) • Earlier known as SGSY (Swarnjayanti Gram Swarojgar Yojna) started on 1 April 1999. • The main aim of this programme was development of rural areas. Infrastructures like roads to connect the village to different area, which made the village more accessible and also other social, educational (schools) and hospitals. • Its secondary objective was to give out sustained wage employment. This was only given to BPL family and was to be spent for individual beneficiary schemes for SCs and ST's and 3% for establishment of barrier free infrastructure for the disabled people. • Now it has been renamed as National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) in 2011.With this, the scheme will be made universal, more focused and time bound for poverty alleviation by 2014. 2. National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) • It is a flagship welfare program of the Government of India initiated on 15 August 1995. • Article 41 of the Indian Constitution directs the State to provide public assistance to its citizens in case of unemployment, old age, sickness and disablement and in other cases of undeserved want within the limit of its economic capacity and development. • The scheme is a "giant step" towards achieving the directive principle in the Constitution.
  12. 12. 3. National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) • In case of the death of the "primary breadwinner" of a household living below poverty line conditions, a lump sum grant of Rs. 20,000 (from fiscal 2012-13) is provided to the household. The primary breadwinner as specified in the scheme, whether male or female, had to be a member of the household whose earning contributed substantially to the total household income. The death of such a primary breadwinner occurring whilst he or she is in the age group of 18 to 64 years i.e., more than 18 years of age and less than 65 years of age, makes the family eligible to receive grants under the scheme.' 4. Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme • A pension of Rs. 300 per month (From fiscal 2012-13) to be granted to widows aged 40–59 living below poverty-line conditions. Pradhan of Gram panchayat shall review the list of widows and report in case of any re-marriage 5. Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme • A pension of Rs. 300 per month (From fiscal 2012-13) to be granted to physically/mentally handicapped individuals aged 18–59, living below poverty-line conditions. The central govt has planned to increase the amount from Rs.300 to Rs.1000 and reduced the disability percentage from 80% to 40%.
  13. 13. 6. Indira Aawas Yojana (IAY) • This scheme aimed at creating housing for everyone. It aimed at creating 20 lakh housing units out of which 13 lakhs were in rural area. • This scheme also would give out loans to people at subsidized rates to make houses that was started in 1999-2000. In 1999-2000, 1438.39 crore Rs was used for this scheme and about 7.98 lakh units were built. In 2000-01 a central outlay of 1710.00 crores Rs was provided for this scheme. 7. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) • MGNREGA refers to the world's largest welfare program, run by the Government of India. • It is a job guarantee scheme for rural Indians. It was enacted by legislation on 25 August 2005. • The scheme provides a legal guarantee for at least 100 days of paid employment in every financial year to adult members of any household willing to do unskilled manual work related to public work at the statutory minimum wage of INR 120 per day in 2009 prices. • This act was introduced with the aim of improving the purchasing power of semi- or un-skilled rural people of India, irrespective of whether or not they fell below the poverty line.
  14. 14. 8. National Old Age Pension Scheme (NOAPS) • The National Old Age Pension Scheme provides a pension for the elderly who live BPL. • The age of the applicant should be 60 or above. • The applicant may reside in either rural or urban areas, but must be living under the poverty line. • The amount of Rs. 300 per month for applicants aged 60–79. For applicants aged above 80 years, the amount has been revised in Rs. 500 a month according to the 2012 Budget. • The ceiling on the total number of old-age pensions for purposes of claiming central assistance will be specified for the states and Union Territories from time to time. • The benefit under NOAPS should be disbursed in not less than two installments in a year and, if possible, the benefit may be disbursed in more installments as per direction of state government. 9. Annapurna Scheme • Launched on 1 April 2000. • This Scheme aimed at providing food security to meet the requirement of those senior citizens who, though eligible, have remained uncovered under the NOAPS. • 10 kg of food grains per month are provided free of cost to the beneficiary.
  15. 15. 10. Janashree Bima Yojana • Started in the year 2002, • The main objective of the scheme is to provide life insurance protection to the rural and urban poor persons below poverty line and marginally above the poverty line. • It also provides a scholarship of 300 rupees per quarter per child for the education per family of two children from 9th to 12th standard. • The scheme covers artisans irrespective of gender between the age group of 18 to 60 years. • It is a group insurance scheme in which no premium is charged to the parent of the scholarship holder. • The Government has recently merged the Janashree Bima Yojana (JBY) and Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana (AABY) into one scheme, since both the schemes have similar structure of benefits, premium and target group and are being implemented through the LIC. 11. Integrated Rural Development Programme • Launched in 1978. • The objective of IRDP is to enable identified rural poor families to cross the poverty line by providing productive assets and inputs to the target groups. • The assets which could be in primary, secondary or tertiary sectors are provided through financial assistance in the form of subsidy by the government and term credit advanced by financial institutions. • The program is implemented in all the blocks in the country as a centrally sponsored scheme funded on 50:50 basis by the centre and the state. The scheme has been merged with another scheme named Swarnjayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojna (SGSY) since 01/04/1999.
  16. 16. Women Welfare Programmes 1. National Mission for Empowerment of Women •Launched on 8th March. The objectives of the Mission are to: Ensure economic empowerment of women, Ensure that violence against women is eliminated progressively, Ensure empowerment of women with emphasis on health and education Oversee gender mainstreaming of programmes, policies, institutional arrangements and processes of participating Ministries, institutions and organizations Undertake awareness generation as well as advocacy activities to fuel the demand for benefits under various schemes and programmes. 2. Rashtriya Mahila Kosh •Set up in 1993 with a corpus of Rs. 31 crore, against the backdrop of socio-economic constraints faced by poor women to access micro – credit from the formal financial system in the country, especially those in the rural and in unorganized sectors. •The main objective was to provide micro-credit to poor women for various livelihood support and income generating activities at concessional terms in a client-friendly procedure to bring about their socio-economic development.
  17. 17. 3. Support to Training & Employment Programme For Women (STEP) • STEP is a Central Sector Scheme launched in 1986-87. • Seeks to upgrade skill of poor and asset less women and provide employment on sustainable basis by mobilizing them in viable cooperative groups, strengthening marketing linkages, support services and access to credit. The scheme also provides for enabling support services in the form of • health check-ups, • legal and health literacy, • elementary education, • gender sensitization • mobile crèches. Ten traditional sectors identified for project funding under STEP comprise of Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Khadi and Village industries, Sericulture, Waste land development and Social forestry.
  18. 18. Support Services 1. Hostel for working women It envisages provision of safe and affordable hostel accommodation to working women, single working women, women working at places away from their home-towns and for women being trained for employment. Salient features: • Financial assistance for construction of hostel building to be given only on public land. • Financial assistance available for rent of the hostels which are run in rented premises also. • Provision for maintenance grant of hostel building (maximum Rs.5 lakh) and one-time non-recurring grant for furnishings (@ Rs.7500 per beneficiary). • The State Governments have been advised to disseminate and send project proposals as per the revised guidelines the Scheme. Since its inception in 1972-73, 890 hostels have been sanctioned under the scheme all over the country benefiting about 66,000 working women. 2. Women Health Volunteers (Accredited Social Health Activities) • Started during the year 2005-06 with an objective of providing the services of the health resource person very nearer to the community in rural areas. • It is implemented in 21,916 villages (67561 habitations). • 55,400 “Women Health Volunteers” have been identified in all habitations across the state through the Gram Panchayat Health Committees, to act as ‘health-resource persons of first resort. They provide services to the pregnant woman, infants and eligible couples.
  19. 19. 3. Rajiv Gandhi National Crèche Scheme • With a view to encourage women to join/ continue with gainful employment, this scheme was introduced in 2006. • The scheme seeks to provide day care facilities to children in the age group 0-6 years from families with a monthly income of less than Rs. 12,000/-. • In addition to being a safe space for the children, the crèche provide services like supplementary nutrition, preschool education, emergency health care etc. • Honorarium to crèche workers is fully funded under the scheme. Funds are separately provided to the implementing agencies for one time training of crèche workers. 4. 24-hours MCH centre • Started during the year 1997-98 with an objective of providing round the clock services for conducting normal deliveries, to identify the high risk pregnancy cases and to refer them to FRUs. 520 PHCs are functioning as 24 MCH Centers. 280 PHCs were converted as 24-hrs MCH centers during 2007-08. 5. Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) • Started during the year 2005-06 with an objective to encourage pregnant women for an institutional delivery in Government / Private Institution which contributes for the reduction of Maternal Mortality and Infant Mortality. • Under this scheme Rs.1000/- (Rs.700/- under JSY (GOI) + Rs.300/- under Sukhibhava (State) scheme) is being paid to rural BPL woman who under goes an institutional delivery. From 1st April 2006, JSY has been extended to BPL urban families also.
  20. 20. 6. Rural Emergency Health Transport Scheme • This scheme was started during the year 2005-06 with an objective to provide transport to the pregnant women, infants, children and other health emergencies in rural areas to the nearest hospital to provide the emergency health care. One ambulance is provided for a population of about 1.25 to 1.5 lakh in the rural area. 7. Prime minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) • launched on 15th August 2008 to empower the first generation entrepreneurs to set up micro enterprises. The objective of the programme is to generate employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas through setting up of new self-employment ventures / projects / micro enterprises.  Eligibility conditions of Beneficiaries • Individual above 18 years of age setting up new projects. • Institutions registered under Societies Registration Act, Specified institutions, Societies and Charitable Trusts. • Self Help Groups which have not availed benefits under any other Scheme • Only one person from one family eligible. • The applicant should have passed at least VIII standard for setting up of project above 10 lakh in the manufacturing sector and above 5 lakh in the business / service sector
  21. 21. Child Welfare Programmes 1. Integrated child development services (ICDS) • launched in 1975 with the objectives:  To raise the health and nutritional level of poor Indian children below 6 years of age  To create a base for proper mental, physical and social development of children in India  To reduce instances of mortality, malnutrition and school dropouts among Indian Children  To coordinate activities of policy formulation and implementation among all departments of various ministries involved at child development across India  To provide health and nutritional information and education to mothers of young children The following services are sponsored under ICDS.  Immunization  Supplementary nutrition  Health check up  Referral services  Pre-school non formal education  Nutrition and Health information  Implementation
  22. 22. 2. Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI), India • India launched the Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI) program in 1995 as a result of World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Polio Eradication Initiative. • All children under 5 years are given 2 doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) in December and January every year until polio is eradicated. • PPI was initiated with the objective of achieving 100% coverage under OPV. It aims to reach the unreached children through improved social mobilization, plan mop-up operations in areas where poliovirus has almost disappeared and maintain high level of morale among the public. 3. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya • Launched on August 2004, • Integrated in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan program, to provide educational facilities for girls belonging to SC/STs, minority communities and families BPL in Educationally Backward Blocks. Objective: The objective of KGBV is to ensure access and quality education to the girls of disadvantaged groups of society by setting up residential schools with boarding facilities at elementary level.
  23. 23. 4. Integrated Programme for Street Children • Provisions for shelter, nutrition, health care, sanitation and hygiene, safe drinking water, education and recreational facilities and protection against abuse and exploitation to destitute and neglected street children. • The programme will endeavor to provide non-institutional support necessary for the wholesome development of street children particularly those without homes and family ties and children especially vulnerable to abuse and exploitation such as children of sex workers and children of pavement dwellers. • Children living in slums and with their parents shall be excluded from the coverage of the revised scheme as experience has shown that they tend to dominate the programme at the expense of more vulnerable children such as those without homes and family ties. 5. Sukanya Samridhi Account • Launched on 22nd January 2015. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. The scheme currently provides an interest rate of 9.2% and tax benefits. The account can be opened at any India Post office or a branch of some authorised commercial banks. 6.Indradanush Scheme • Mission Indradhanush was launched on December 25, 2014. The Mission Indradhanush, depicting seven colours of the rainbow, aims to cover all those children by 2020 who are either unvaccinated, or are partially vaccinated against seven vaccine preventable diseases which include diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis B.
  24. 24. 6. Mid Day Meal Scheme • It involves provision for free lunch on working days for children in Primary and Upper Primary Classes in Government, Government Aided, Local Body, Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS) and Alternate Innovative Education (AIE) Centers, Madarsa and Maqtabs supported under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Schools run by Ministry of Labour. The primary objective of the scheme is to provide hot cooked meal to children of primary and upper primary classes with other objectives of • improving nutritional status of children, • encouraging poor children, • belonging to disadvantaged sections, • to attend school more regularly • Help them concentrate on classroom activities, thereby increasing the enrollment, retention and attendance rates. 7. National Rural Health Mission • The mission, initially mooted for 7 years (2005-2012). • The scheme proposes a number of new mechanisms for healthcare delivery including training local residents as Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and the Janani Suraksha Yojana. • It also aims at improving hygiene and sanitation infrastructure. Its main objective is to provide all medical services under one umbrella program in the rural areas.
  25. 25. CONCLUSION • Women represent half the world’s population and gender inequality exist in every notion on the planet. • Until women are given the same opportunities that men are, entire societies will be destined to perform below their true potentials. • The greatest need of the hour is change of social attitude to women.
  26. 26. REFERENCES • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecological_systems_theory#/media/File:Bronfenbrenner%27s_Ecological_Theory_of_Developm ent_(English).jpg • Young, G. L. 1974. "Human ecology as an interdisciplinary concept: A critical inquiry". Advances in Ecological Researc.h 8:1– 105. • Bruhn, J. G. 1972. "Human ecology: A unifying science?”Human Ecology. 2:105–125. • Sharma, C. 1995. Journal of Family and Economic Issues. 16:7-13. • www.wikipedia.com. • https://workfamily.sas.upenn.edu/glossary/e/ecological-systems-theory-definitions. • https://webdisk.ucalgary.ca/.../9%20The%20Sociology%20of%20the%2. • http://faculty.weber.edu/tlday/human.development/ecological.htm • http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/ • en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Government_Health_Scheme • planningcommission.nic.in/reports/peoreport/peo/peo_NOAPS.pdf • en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Rural_Health_Mission • india.gov.in/scheme/rajiv-gandhi-scheme-empowerment-adolescent-girls. • rural.nic.in/sites/downloads/right-information-act/06NSAP(F).pdf • en.wikipedia.org/.../Mahatma_Gandhi_National_Rural_Employment_Guv. • www.nrhmassam.in/pdf/guideline/guideline_vhsc.pdf • www.daman.nic.in/uthm/rogi_kalyan_samiti.html

